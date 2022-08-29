Read full article on original website
A big change is coming for the 46th Annual Trigg County Country Ham Festival. This year’s main entertainment stage won’t be located in the grasslands of West Cadiz Park, but instead will be centered on the old CeeBee/IGA grocery lot. It’s the third location in three years for primary entertainment, but could become the festival’s permanent destination. City of Cadiz officials have since purchased this lot in hopes of development, and now it’s getting its first true test.
