The Hopkinsville Human Rights Commission has announced its 2022 Unity Breakfast will be held on Thursday, October 27. The Unity Breakfast is held in October of each year in conjunction with the annual Human Rights Week. The theme of this year’s breakfast is “Light Up the World With Kindness”, with Lt. Lindsey Galabeas as the keynote speaker. Galabeas and her husband Lt. Roger Galabeas, have been serving as the commanding officers and administrators of The Salvation Army in Hopkinsville since June of last year.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 22 HOURS AGO