BBC

Victoria station: London bus driver charged over fatal crash

A bus driver has appeared in court after being charged with causing the death of a woman who was killed in a crash between two buses outside London Victoria station. Melissa Burr, 32, died last August after two single-decker 507 buses crashed into each other. Driver Olusofa Popoola has been...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Community invited to funeral of stabbed girl, 9

The funeral of a nine-year-old girl stabbed to death in Lincolnshire is open to the whole community, her family has announced. Lilia Valutyte was found with a stab wound in Fountain Lane, Boston, on 28 July. Her family said the public funeral would take place at St Botolph’s Church on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#West London#Central London#Bus Driver#Bbc London#French#The Notting Hill Carnival#Ratp
BBC

West Country Concrete Products: Second man dead

A second man has died after an incident at a concrete works, police confirmed. One man was pronounced dead at West Country Concrete Products in Shebbear, north Devon, after emergency services were called on 23 August. Another man was airlifted to Derriford Hospital, Plymouth but died of his injuries on...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

'My daughter in wheelchair was abandoned by school taxis'

A mother has told the BBC her daughter has been left "abandoned" outside her high school in South Lanarkshire because of transport failures. The 11-year-old uses a wheelchair and is entitled to a taxi pick-up after each school day. But her mother Lisa Harland said she has only been picked...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Feist quits Arcade Fire tour, citing allegations against Win Butler

Singer-songwriter Feist has walked away from her support slot on Arcade Fire's world tour, after the band's frontman was accused of sexual misconduct. Four people have accused Win Butler of behaving inappropriately, with allegations including forceful touching and unwanted, sexual text messages. The allegations, which Butler denies, emerged on Saturday,...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Shoreham air crash: Inquest 'will not reinvestigate disaster'

An inquest into the deaths of 11 people who were killed when a jet crashed at an airshow will not reinvestigate the cause of the disaster. The aircraft crashed on the A27 during the 2015 Shoreham Airshow. Coroner Penelope Schofield said her remit covers the causes of death, the planning...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Angel Lynn: Family aim to bring woman injured in kidnap home

A couple whose daughter suffered life-changing injuries after being kidnapped have said they hope to bring her home. Angel Lynn was bundled into a van by her then boyfriend before she was found on the A6 in Leicestershire in 2020. The 21-year-old suffered brain damage and was left unable to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man, 90, stabbed wife to quieten her, Old Bailey hears

A 90-year-old man accused of trying to murder his unwell wife told a court he stabbed her to "quieten her down" after she woke him up one night. Edward Turpin allegedly lost patience with caring for Joan Turpin, also 90, at their home in Orpington, south-east London. The Old Bailey...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Lilia Valutyte: Funeral held for Boston stabbing victim

Hundreds of people lined the streets to pay their respects to a nine-year-old girl who was stabbed to death. Lilia Valutyte was attacked as she played with her younger sister in Fountain Lane, Boston, on 28 July. Mourners gathered near St Botolph's Church in the Lincolnshire town to watch her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Dylan Price: Man arrested a year after teen found dead on road

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 17-year-old on a country road last year. Dylan Price's body was found on the B4385 Brampton Road near Bishop's Castle in Shropshire last September. A post-mortem examination revealed his injuries to be consistent with a being hit by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Dancing Ledge coasteering death: No criminal charges sought

No criminal charges will be sought over a man's death during a coasteering trip on Dorset's Jurassic Coast. Iain Farrell, 49, of Dorney near Windsor, drowned after getting into difficulty in the sea at Dancing Ledge near Swanage in May 2019. He had been taking part in the group activity,...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Olivia Pratt-Korbel: PC scooped up girl and ran, inquest told

A police officer "scooped" up Olivia Pratt-Korbel and ran with her to try and save her life after she was shot at her home, an inquest has heard. Olivia was fatally shot as her mother tried to stop a gunman entering her Liverpool home on 22 August. Liverpool senior coroner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Cow freed by firefighters after getting head stuck in tree

A cow has been rescued by firefighters after getting its head stuck in a tree. A crew spent more than an hour freeing the stricken animal after being called to Chilbolton, near Stockbridge in Hampshire, at 19:40 BST on Wednesday. Photographs from the scene show how the cow was wedged...
ACCIDENTS

