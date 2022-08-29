Read full article on original website
BBC
Victoria station: London bus driver charged over fatal crash
A bus driver has appeared in court after being charged with causing the death of a woman who was killed in a crash between two buses outside London Victoria station. Melissa Burr, 32, died last August after two single-decker 507 buses crashed into each other. Driver Olusofa Popoola has been...
BBC
Community invited to funeral of stabbed girl, 9
The funeral of a nine-year-old girl stabbed to death in Lincolnshire is open to the whole community, her family has announced. Lilia Valutyte was found with a stab wound in Fountain Lane, Boston, on 28 July. Her family said the public funeral would take place at St Botolph’s Church on...
BBC
Oscar Pistorius: South African ex-Paralympian seeks to force early prison release
Convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius is going to court to try to force South African authorities to hold a parole hearing for him. The former Paralympic gold medallist is serving a 13-year sentence for killing his girlfriend in 2013. Pistorius shot dead Reeva Steenkamp through a locked toilet door, claiming he...
BBC
Wildlife photographer of the year: Is this ape really cuddling a pet mongoose?
The image appears to show a bonobo cuddling a little mongoose like a treasured pet. But instead, maybe the ape took the mongoose pup for dinner after killing its mother. But that would be unusual - bonobos mainly eat fruit and only occasionally hunt. The intriguing behaviour was photographed by...
BBC
West Country Concrete Products: Second man dead
A second man has died after an incident at a concrete works, police confirmed. One man was pronounced dead at West Country Concrete Products in Shebbear, north Devon, after emergency services were called on 23 August. Another man was airlifted to Derriford Hospital, Plymouth but died of his injuries on...
BBC
Park Royal: Tube track car crash victim was 33-year-old beautician
A woman who died when the Range Rover she was a passenger in crashed through a barrier and on to Tube tracks in London was a 33-year-old beautician who was born in Baghdad, an inquest heard. Yagmur Ozden was killed when the car hit a Tesla, parked in a dealership...
BBC
'My daughter in wheelchair was abandoned by school taxis'
A mother has told the BBC her daughter has been left "abandoned" outside her high school in South Lanarkshire because of transport failures. The 11-year-old uses a wheelchair and is entitled to a taxi pick-up after each school day. But her mother Lisa Harland said she has only been picked...
BBC
Feist quits Arcade Fire tour, citing allegations against Win Butler
Singer-songwriter Feist has walked away from her support slot on Arcade Fire's world tour, after the band's frontman was accused of sexual misconduct. Four people have accused Win Butler of behaving inappropriately, with allegations including forceful touching and unwanted, sexual text messages. The allegations, which Butler denies, emerged on Saturday,...
BBC
Shoreham air crash: Inquest 'will not reinvestigate disaster'
An inquest into the deaths of 11 people who were killed when a jet crashed at an airshow will not reinvestigate the cause of the disaster. The aircraft crashed on the A27 during the 2015 Shoreham Airshow. Coroner Penelope Schofield said her remit covers the causes of death, the planning...
BBC
Child assaults: ‘If the police won’t do their job, we’ll do it for them’
Children as young as 11 have been subjected to brutal attacks by teenagers in a Lancashire town - with the assaults filmed and shared on social media. Victims' mothers say police aren't doing enough to stop the group and have taken matters into their own hands. The mother of one...
BBC
Angel Lynn: Family aim to bring woman injured in kidnap home
A couple whose daughter suffered life-changing injuries after being kidnapped have said they hope to bring her home. Angel Lynn was bundled into a van by her then boyfriend before she was found on the A6 in Leicestershire in 2020. The 21-year-old suffered brain damage and was left unable to...
BBC
Man, 90, stabbed wife to quieten her, Old Bailey hears
A 90-year-old man accused of trying to murder his unwell wife told a court he stabbed her to "quieten her down" after she woke him up one night. Edward Turpin allegedly lost patience with caring for Joan Turpin, also 90, at their home in Orpington, south-east London. The Old Bailey...
BBC
Lilia Valutyte: Funeral held for Boston stabbing victim
Hundreds of people lined the streets to pay their respects to a nine-year-old girl who was stabbed to death. Lilia Valutyte was attacked as she played with her younger sister in Fountain Lane, Boston, on 28 July. Mourners gathered near St Botolph's Church in the Lincolnshire town to watch her...
BBC
Dylan Price: Man arrested a year after teen found dead on road
A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 17-year-old on a country road last year. Dylan Price's body was found on the B4385 Brampton Road near Bishop's Castle in Shropshire last September. A post-mortem examination revealed his injuries to be consistent with a being hit by...
BBC
Dancing Ledge coasteering death: No criminal charges sought
No criminal charges will be sought over a man's death during a coasteering trip on Dorset's Jurassic Coast. Iain Farrell, 49, of Dorney near Windsor, drowned after getting into difficulty in the sea at Dancing Ledge near Swanage in May 2019. He had been taking part in the group activity,...
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: PC scooped up girl and ran, inquest told
A police officer "scooped" up Olivia Pratt-Korbel and ran with her to try and save her life after she was shot at her home, an inquest has heard. Olivia was fatally shot as her mother tried to stop a gunman entering her Liverpool home on 22 August. Liverpool senior coroner...
BBC
South Africa's Enyobeni Tavern toxicology report says victims suffocated
A toxicology report into the deaths of 21 young South Africans at an East London tavern in June suggests they suffocated due to overcrowding, families of the victims say. The 21 collapsed and were found strewn on the floors of the Enyobeni Tavern. Now, relatives are questioning the report's credibility...
BBC
Leeds: Man jailed after filming woman in railway station toilet
A Leeds man who filmed a woman as she used a toilet at the city's railway station has been jailed for 14 months. Jordan Foster, 25, went in the female toilets on 8 July, with the 20-year-old woman seeing him leaning over from the next cubicle with a phone in his hand.
17 people found in a medieval well in England were victims of an antisemitic massacre, DNA reveals
The remains of 17 people, mainly children, found in 2004 during a construction project in Norwich, England, are probably those of medieval Jews massacred for their religion, according to a new study. Genetic analysis of the remains indicates the dead were all Ashkenazi Jews — that is, the descendants of...
BBC
Cow freed by firefighters after getting head stuck in tree
A cow has been rescued by firefighters after getting its head stuck in a tree. A crew spent more than an hour freeing the stricken animal after being called to Chilbolton, near Stockbridge in Hampshire, at 19:40 BST on Wednesday. Photographs from the scene show how the cow was wedged...
