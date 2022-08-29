Vizio made a splash with the MQX by becoming the first manufacturer to support up to 240hz at 1080p in a television, specifications that are usually reserved for a monitor. While it lives up to that hype and performs well in gaming, it doesn’t quite do enough when it comes to television expectations to make it stand out in that market, while at the same time it doesn’t come with the expected I/O to work as a desktop monitor either.

