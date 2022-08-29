Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Vizio MQX Review
Vizio made a splash with the MQX by becoming the first manufacturer to support up to 240hz at 1080p in a television, specifications that are usually reserved for a monitor. While it lives up to that hype and performs well in gaming, it doesn’t quite do enough when it comes to television expectations to make it stand out in that market, while at the same time it doesn’t come with the expected I/O to work as a desktop monitor either.
IGN
The Best Labor Deals Happening Right Now
Can you smell that? That's right. It's the sweet, sweet smell of all the end-of-Summer deals ramping up ahead of this year's Holiday shopping season. But, with Labor Day weekend upon us, there's plenty of great savings you can take advantage of right now on all of this year's most popular items.
NFL・
IGN
Deal Alert: Score a 65" Sony Bravia XR A80J 4K OLED TV for $1399.99
OLED TVs are still considered to be the best TVs on the market. Of the few OLED TV brands that are available, LG and Sony are the two that are most highly recommended. Both brands have OLED lineups with several generations of updates, boast impeccable image quality, and sport gaming-centric features for gamers with current generation consoles like the PS5 or Xbox Series X. These top flight TVs used to command a premium price that matched their reputation, but no longer.
IGN
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 Review
The highly-praised Arctis family of SteelSeries headsets has been updated for 2022, with all-new designs and a slightly less confusing product lineup. The Arctis 5 has been dropped entirely, and been basically rolled into what is now the Arctis Nova 3 headphones. Featuring the same fantastic audio drivers as its older sibling, the Arctis Nova 7, and sporting some fancy new RGB lighting on the exterior, the Arctis Nova 3 is a great budget pair of headphones for both gaming and general entertainment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family Plan Confirmed, Initial Pricing Details Revealed
Microsoft has finally revealed the long-rumored Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family Plan, just days after a logo leak all about confirmed the new subscription tier. Xbox announced that the new plan, which will allow subscribers to share with up to four other friends or family members, is being tested in Ireland and Colombia, where it will cost €21.99 per month and 49,900 COP respectively.
Comments / 0