Shop the Wayfair Labor Day Sale 2022: Up to 70% off home furnishings

By Sophie Cannon
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Huge savings for your home, inside and out? No way.

Yes way, with Wayfair.

The online furniture outlet is back again for Labor Day 2022 , with amazing deals up to 70% off, lasting all weekend and beyond.

To get in on the deals, make sure to shop right now, as prices and stock are subject to change as quickly as the summer is turning to fall right before our eyes.

With that being said, this is the best time to shop for outdoor furniture for the patio and yard, capitalizing on the dog days of summer and getting ready for the amazing, albeit short, bonfire season of fall.

Then, head indoors for deals spanning every room in the house. Get bedroom furnishings starting at $99, bathroom essentials up to 60% off, large kitchen appliances starting at $199 and so much more.

Read on for our top picks from the sale, but also be sure to shop on your own , being sure to take stock of all of the upgrades your home needs to be ready for fall and even winter 2022 after Labor Day weekend comes to a close.

1. Sofia 30” Single Bathroom Vanity Set , $405, original price: $640
Wayfair

Stock up on storage solutions from Wayfair and start your fall season off organized. This vanity set it now over 30% off, coming in two shades of gray, white and a dark rich brown.

Buy Now 2. Arctic Wind 3.3 Cubic Feet cu. ft. Freestanding Mini Fridge , $205, original price: $240
Wayfair

This mini fridge is a perfect present for back-to-school season, or an investment in your entertainment room or kitchen, now more than $30 off.

Buy Now
3. Somerville 93” Sofa with Reversible Cushions , $1,390
Wayfair

Get comfy in your living room with this fashionable and functional sofa from Sand & Stable. The gray sofa comfortably fits three and comes with removable and reversible cushions.

Buy Now 4. Signorelli 10 Light Unique Modern Linear Chandelier , $112, original price: $225
Wayfair

This deal is a bright idea. The stylish and modern chandelier is now 50% off, saving you over $100 when you shop right now. Then, choose your color, with options for silver, gold, brass and black.

Buy Now 5. Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress in a Box , $489
Wayfair

Sleep soundly knowing you saved more than 50% off on a new mattress. The Sealy bed-in-a-box is a great option for new homeowners, renters or even dorm living, as it is easy to unroll and setup.

Buy Now 6. Little Italy 72” H x 28” W Ladder Bookcase , $240, original price: $505
Wayfair

Save over 50% while getting organized with this modern shelving unit. The bookcase can be used for more than just books, as you can also use it in the bathroom for beauty products or in the playroom for toys.

Buy Now 7. Freestanding Electric Convection Range with No Preheat Air Fry , $796, original price: $1,049
Wayfair

This deal is red hot. Save more than 20% on a brand new oven range, with a bonus air fry feature that takes just seconds to heat up.

Buy Now 8. Kelly Clarkson Home Lourdes Task Chair , $172, original price: $229
Wayfair

Update your home office with this sleek spinning chair, now on sale. From the Kelly Clarkson Home collection, this chair comes in a clean white color, as well as in blue, brown, pink and more.

Buy Now

