Warning: Full spoilers for House of the Dragon's third episode, "Second of His Name." If you're not caught up yet, check out our House of the Dragon Episode 3 Review. The latest chapter of HBO's House of the Dragon, "Second of His Name," saw Prince Daemon Targaryen take to the battlefield and do something that was -- all at once -- brave, foolish, risky, arrogant, dishonorable, petty, and self-serving. After receiving word from his brother, King Viserys I, that King's Landing, after two years, would be sending ships to aid his and Corlys Velaryon's war against the Triarchy and their wardog Craghas Drahar -- aka the "Crabfeeder" -- Daemon decided it was best that he take a huge gamble and try to win the war in that very instant, lest his brother save him from his failures.

