IGN
Deep Dive Into JRPG Classics With ‘The Legend Of Final Fantasy’ Books
It’s easy to forget that video games do not exist in a bubble. Besides being an interactive medium, the love and appreciation for video games can go beyond PC and consoles and exist as physical media like books. This is where publishing house Third Editions, known for books dedicated...
IGN
Asterigos: Curse of the Stars Offers Choices That Matter
We took a final deep-dive hands-on preview with Asterigos: Curse of the Stars and found an action-RPG that features player choices that actually, meaningfully affect the story. Previewed on PC by Travis Northup.
IGN
Mohgwyn Palace Map
The Mohgwyn Palace Map can only be accessed either by following Varre's Questline or finding the secret Waygate teleporter in the Consecrated Snowfield. It's a Key Item in Elden Ring. Description. Map of Mohgwyn Palace and environs. In the lightless depths lies the grave of an ancient civilization. It is...
IGN
Leaker Reveals More Information About Next BioShock Title
BioShock is a fan favourite title and it has been a very long time since we heard anything about a new instalment to the franchise. The last mainstream instalment we received was way back in 2013 and post that we have only got remastered versions of existing titles. Players have been aching for any information they can get related to the next instalment for the classic series.
IGN
Psychic Spectacular 2022
The popular Psychic Spectacular Event is returning to Pokemon GO, with exciting Pokemon to add to your collection, all centered around those pesky Psychic-types. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the starting time of the event, what Pokemon you can acquire and how, and much more!. Psychic Spectacular...
IGN
Ooblets - Review
Have you ever moved to a new town and, what do you know, there’s an abandoned farm ready for you to claim and revitalize all on your own? With adorable creatures to collect and eccentric townsfolk to befriend, Ooblets doesn’t follow a completely unfamiliar formula. But while the unique twists it adds to that structure aren’t very deep, they did keep me smiling for the roughly 30 hours it took to finish the main story.
IGN
Gundam Evolution - Official Release Date and Season 1 Trailer
Watch the Season 1 trailer for upcoming online FPS, Gundam Evolution. Get a look at several classes' abilities and skills in action, including Unicorn Gundam, Mahiroo, and Zaku II. The trailer also announces that Gundam Evolution will launch on PC on September 22 and will release on PS5, Xbox Series...
IGN
Kirby's Dream Buffet - Official 'Get Rolling and Munching' Trailer
Here's another look at Kirby's Dream Buffet, the multiplayer game that sees a gang of Kirbys rolling through various food-themed stages across four rounds. Race through these obstacle courses as you try to collect the most strawberries and beat other players with your Copy Food Abilities. Kirby's Dream Buffet is...
IGN
The Ancient Magus' Bride Returns With Season 2
The Ancient Magus’ Bride is coming back with a second season. The anime came out in October 2017 with 24 episodes and was praised for its art, character designs, and story. The mystery-supernatural anime was regarded as one of the best anime of 2017. Now, much to fans’ delight, production company Twin Engine has announced that it is coming back.
IGN
Photo, Map and Fishing Challenges
As well as tutorial missions and favors for the Warden, Call of the Wild: The Angler also features a range of challenges to be completed. These are assigned by the Shopkeeper and can be picked up at each of the four outposts across the map. On this page, we've detailed all of the photo, map and fishing challenges you'll need to complete, as well as maps with all the locations marked on them.
IGN
Biomutant - Official PS5 and Xbox Series X/S Launch Trailer
Biomutant is now available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, with the new version featuring HDR support, faster loading times, and running at up to 60 FPS. Check out the release trailer for another look at the action RPG. If you already own Biomutant on PS4 or Xbox One...
IGN
Daemon Targaryen's Big Move Held Shades of Daenerys' Fall From Grace
Warning: Full spoilers for House of the Dragon's third episode, "Second of His Name." If you're not caught up yet, check out our House of the Dragon Episode 3 Review. The latest chapter of HBO's House of the Dragon, "Second of His Name," saw Prince Daemon Targaryen take to the battlefield and do something that was -- all at once -- brave, foolish, risky, arrogant, dishonorable, petty, and self-serving. After receiving word from his brother, King Viserys I, that King's Landing, after two years, would be sending ships to aid his and Corlys Velaryon's war against the Triarchy and their wardog Craghas Drahar -- aka the "Crabfeeder" -- Daemon decided it was best that he take a huge gamble and try to win the war in that very instant, lest his brother save him from his failures.
IGN
New Genshin Characters 2022
New Genshin Impact characters are added to the game on a regular basis; there is usually at least one new character introduced with every version update. These new Genshin characters are typically first officially announced by HoYoverse on the official Genshin Impact Twitter account before being showcased during the Special Program Livestream for the next Version update, and finally released on a banner in either the first or second phase of each version.
IGN
Genshin Impact: All Banners Leaked From Version 3.1 to 3.3; Venti, Eula, Childe, Yae Miko, Raiden & More to Get Reruns
As reported earlier, recent Genshin Impact speculations and leaks suggested that Eula could be getting a rerun along with Archons also being featured on the second banners in upcoming versions. Now, leaks have surfaced online that reveal every character that is going to be featured on the limited banners from Version 3.1 to Version 3.3.
IGN
Tips and Tricks
Navigating a post-apocalyptic world filled with infected as you travel across the country with precious cargo is no easy task. With limited resources, ammunition, and danger lurking around every corner, it's easy to become overwhelmed in The Last of Us Part I, especially if you're not prepared with the fundamentals of surviving. To help ease any early game frustrations that you may have, here are over ten essential tips and tricks that will help you survive The Last of Us.
IGN
Consecrated Snowfield Map
The Consecrated Snowfield Map is only accessible after finding both halves of the Secret Haligtree Medallion and using them at the Grand Lift of Rold. You'll find it just off the main road to the west. It's a Key Item in Elden Ring. Description. Map of Consecrated Snowfield and environs....
IGN
Elden Lord Set
The Elden Lord Set is a complete set of Attire that can be purchased from Finger Reader Enia (Roundtable Hold) after defeating Hoarah Loux (Leyndell, Ashen Capital). This set includes the Elden Lord Crown, Elden Lord Armor, Elden Lord Bracers, and the Elden Lord greaves.
IGN
Deeproot Depths Map
The Deeproot Depths Map can only be accessed by defeating the Valiant Gargoyles at the end of Siofra Aqueduct past Nokron, Eternal City in the far north, and taking a coffin ride to this new region. It's a Key Item in Elden Ring. Description. Map of Deeproot Depths and environs....
IGN
Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director Denies Reports of Any Reshooting Following Recent Delay
Shazam! Fury of the Gods was recently pushed back by Warner Bros. alongside Aquaman 2, which will release late next year. The sequel to the hit 2019 film will now arrive on March 17, instead of its Holiday 2022 release. With the recent management changes at Warner Bros. Discovery, the...
IGN
There Could Be a New Dragon Ball Super Anime Coming
The Dragon Ball Super series is in the limelight again after the release of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie worldwide. The series began with a manga by Akira Toriyama that started in June 2015 and is still ongoing. It was followed by an anime adaptation that started its run just a month later in July till March 2018 for a total of 131 episodes. The same year, the first movie in the series, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, was also released. Now, it seems like another anime is in the works for the Dragon Ball Super brand, and it could be a web anime.
