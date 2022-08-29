The compelling teaser for Hugo Blick’s high octane Western The English lands today, starring Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place, Sicario) and Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian, Marvel’s ECHO) as the BBC announce the series will premiere on 10 November on BBC Two, with all episodes available immediately on BBC iPlayer from the same date. Outside of the UK The English will then launch in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the Nordics on Prime Video on 11 November.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO