Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Feist quits Arcade Fire tour, citing allegations against Win Butler
Singer-songwriter Feist has walked away from her support slot on Arcade Fire's world tour, after the band's frontman was accused of sexual misconduct. Four people have accused Win Butler of behaving inappropriately, with allegations including forceful touching and unwanted, sexual text messages. The allegations, which Butler denies, emerged on Saturday,...
BBC
Irish pupils receive Leaving Certificate results
Thousands of pupils in the Republic of Ireland have got Leaving Certificate results, which have been boosted. The Leaving Certificate is similar to the A-level qualifications in the UK. The uplift was put in place to comply with a commitment made by Education Minister Norma Foley that 2022 grades would...
BBC
HMS Prince of Wales: Fleet flagship likely to take on US trip
HMS Queen Elizabeth is likely to head to the US coast to stand in for HMS Prince of Wales after it broke down. The carrier had to return shortly after setting sail for training exercises from Portsmouth Naval Base on Saturday. The warship had been on its way to the...
BBC
Shoreham air crash: Inquest 'will not reinvestigate disaster'
An inquest into the deaths of 11 people who were killed when a jet crashed at an airshow will not reinvestigate the cause of the disaster. The aircraft crashed on the A27 during the 2015 Shoreham Airshow. Coroner Penelope Schofield said her remit covers the causes of death, the planning...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
HMP Sudbury: Search for three men missing from prison
Police are searching for three men who are missing from an open prison. Two of the men absconded from HMP Sudbury in Derbyshire, while a third failed to return following temporary day release. Michael Casey, 22, Thomas Kiely, 30, and Kieran Joyce, 31, were all sentenced for burglary-related offences. Casey...
BBC
West Country Concrete Products: Second man dead
A second man has died after an incident at a concrete works, police confirmed. One man was pronounced dead at West Country Concrete Products in Shebbear, north Devon, after emergency services were called on 23 August. Another man was airlifted to Derriford Hospital, Plymouth but died of his injuries on...
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: PC scooped up girl and ran, inquest told
A police officer "scooped" up Olivia Pratt-Korbel and ran with her to try and save her life after she was shot at her home, an inquest has heard. Olivia was fatally shot as her mother tried to stop a gunman entering her Liverpool home on 22 August. Liverpool senior coroner...
BBC
Saltcoats man rescued boy adrift on inflatable unicorn at Southerness
An athletics coach from Ayrshire has described how his summer holidays ended up with him rescuing a boy swept out to sea on an inflatable unicorn. Paul Brennan, from Saltcoats, was at Southerness on Sunday with his family when the 10-year-old got into trouble. His father jumped into the water...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
BBC releases teaser and launch date for Hugo Blick's epic western The English for BBC Two and iPlayer starring Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer
The compelling teaser for Hugo Blick’s high octane Western The English lands today, starring Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place, Sicario) and Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian, Marvel’s ECHO) as the BBC announce the series will premiere on 10 November on BBC Two, with all episodes available immediately on BBC iPlayer from the same date. Outside of the UK The English will then launch in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the Nordics on Prime Video on 11 November.
Comments / 0