Video Games

What PS5’s Price Hike Means for Next Gen - Next-Gen Console Watch

Welcome back to Next-Gen Console Watch, our show following all the news and rumors on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. Narz is filling in for Daemon this week, and she's joined by Ryan McCaffrey, host of IGN’s Xbox podcast, Podcast Unlocked, and Mark Medina, from IGN's PlayStation podcast, Podcast Beyond. Today we’ll be discussing the PS5’s price hike and what it means for Xbox. And The Last of Us Part 1 remake is almost upon us, and Mark’s been playing it! And of course, last week’s poll results and a new poll for you to vote on this week.
The Last of Us Part 1 Performance Review

Naughty Dog has returned with a reimagining of arguably its greatest work to date. Not quite a ground-up remake but much more than a remaster, The Last of Us Part 1 on PlayStation 5 is an extremely effective meld of the old and the new. The story of Joel and...
Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family Plan Confirmed, Initial Pricing Details Revealed

Microsoft has finally revealed the long-rumored Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family Plan, just days after a logo leak all about confirmed the new subscription tier. Xbox announced that the new plan, which will allow subscribers to share with up to four other friends or family members, is being tested in Ireland and Colombia, where it will cost €21.99 per month and 49,900 COP respectively.
Evercade EXP Hands-On Preview

From it's improved display, to better ergonomics, and an overall sleeker design, the Evercade EXP is a massive improvement over it's 2020 counterpart. But, in the era of expandable storage and faster handhelds capable of going beyond the 32-bit era, is the Evercade stuck in the past with its cartridge only design? In this Hands-On Preview, we'll be telling you everything you need to know about Blaze Entertainments Evercade EXP.
Conan Exiles - The Age of Sorcery Update Launch Trailer

Conan Exiles' Age of Sorcery update is available now for the open-world survival game, bringing sorcery to the game, along with a new building interface, a rebalanced attributes system, Creative Mode, and a battle pass featuring cosmetic items. Watch the twisted launch trailer for the Age of Sorcery update.
Deal Alert: Save $300 Off Select Arcade1Up Gaming Cabinets at Dell (Terminator 2, The Simpsons, and Street Fighter)

Dell is offering up to $300 off select Arcade1Up arcade gaming cabinets. These aren't the ones that nobody wants; these are some of Arcade1Up's most popular cabinets including the Terminator 2 cabinet complete with light guns, The Simpsons 4-player cabinet, and the Street Fighter "Big Blue" cabinet. Arcade1Up cabinets are 3:4 replicas of the arcade original, making them approximately 4 feet tall. The ones on sale today include a matching themed riser that raises the height by another 1 foot, giving you the option of either sitting or standup play. All these cabinets have controls for 2- or 4-person local multiplayer, but if you don't have a buddy around to play with, you can hop onto the live WiFi (no subscription required) to play with other remote Arcade1Up players. Arcade1Up cabinets come flat packed, which means that some (easy) assembly will be required on your part.
Ranking the Most Important Nintendo Franchises in 2022: The Conclusion - NVC 627

We did it! We officially unofficially ranked every major, and even minor, Nintendo franchise into one neat and tidy tier list that is legally binding. Imran Khan joins us again, as well as Jon Cartright, to get down to business. And we also talk about TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection, answer your questions on question block, and have an all-around nice time.
AirportSim: Game Modes Explained

Get a look at the three main game modes in the upcoming PC and Xbox simulation game AirportSim: Free Roam, Scenario, and Challenge. In Free Roam, for instance, you can drive a baggage cart and live the life of a ground crew member. Meanwhile, in Scenario you might be asked, for instance, to refuel a passenger jetliner in freezing cold temperatures. AirportSim will be released on PC and on Xbox Series X|S in 2023.
Hogwarts Legacy - Tour the Gryffindor Common Room Trailer

This latest trailer for Hogwarts Legacy showcases the Gryffindor common room. Take a tour of this location ahead of the open-world, action RPG's launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC on February 10, 2023. The Nintendo Switch release date will be confirmed at a...
The Last of Us Part 1 - Recenzija

Na samom kraju PlayStation generacije na koju je Sony najmanje ponosan, posle dosta klimavog starta i tada opasne Xbox konkurencije, nespretni PlayStation 3 uspeo je nekako da stane na noge pa čak i da ima sjajnu poslednju godinu. Te 2013. pored God of War Ascension, Gran Turismo 6 i Beyond Two Souls, stigao je i Naughty Dog-ov skroz novi projekat The Last of Us. Kako je moj stari debeli PlayStation 3 iz 2007. već odavno bio YLOD-om poslat na onaj svet, sećam se da sam nabavio jeftini SuperSlim model da bi ispratio i tu poslednju godinu jakih ekskluziva pre dolaska PlayStationa 4. Iako se meni incijalno tada i nije nešto posebno dopao, prvi The Last of Us ostvario je neverovatan uspeh kako kod kritičara tako i kod publike.
Assassin's Creed Mirage: Image Appears to Leak from Rumored New Game

An image from the long-rumoured new Assassin's Creed game, supposedly titled Assassin's Creed Mirage, appears to have leaked online. As reported by Eurogamer, a now-deleted tweet from Assassin's Creed fan website The Codex Network shared artwork of the new assassin that allegedly leaked from Ubisoft's own store. The image shows...
The Evercade EXP is The Vinyl Equivalent of Gaming Handhelds

From the premium Analogue Pocket to Nintendo’s relatively cheap and cheerful Game & Watch collection, the handheld retro gaming market has exploded in recent years. There are a ton of options for those looking to satisfy their 8- to 32-bit itch, but most don’t replicate the much-loved ritual of that bygone era – inserting a cartridge.
Minecraft Addons Bedrock 1.19 Guide

Minecraft Addons are an excellent way to spice up your gameplay, even in pre-existing worlds, by changing how certain items/entities interact with one another. Addons are also a great entryway into the world of modding, so is a relatively safe place to experiment, and you can even create your own addons!
Rainbow Six Siege - Be Ready for Grim Trailer

Check out the latest Rainbow Six Siege trailer to learn more about Grim, the new Attacker coming to the game. Nighthaven's new recruit, Grim, is ready to fight anyone who stands in his way, Nøkk included. Rainbow Six Siege's Operation Brutal Swarm kicks off on September 6, 2022.
