Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey - First Trailer Reveals the Horrors in 100 Acre Wood
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey – the horror movie being made because of lapsed copyright on the original books – has gotten its first trailer. The trailer shows off a grown-up Christopher Robin returning to the 100 Acre Wood he abandoned – and meeting the bloodthirsty Pooh and Piglet he created by leaving them behind. Later, a group of five women are attacked in a holiday home by the two creatures, which appears to make up the main section of the movie.
Halo Infinite Forge Mode Gets November Release Date, But Split-Screen Co-op Cancelled
Halo Infinite is finally getting Forge Mode, launching on November 8, 2022, and the full release of online campaign co-op will now arrive on the same day. Sadly, though, split-screen co-op has been cancelled entirely. In a new update, developer 343 announced details of its Winter Update, coming on November...
Conan Exiles - The Age of Sorcery Update Launch Trailer
Conan Exiles' Age of Sorcery update is available now for the open-world survival game, bringing sorcery to the game, along with a new building interface, a rebalanced attributes system, Creative Mode, and a battle pass featuring cosmetic items. Watch the twisted launch trailer for the Age of Sorcery update.
Hogwarts Legacy - Tour the Gryffindor Common Room Trailer
This latest trailer for Hogwarts Legacy showcases the Gryffindor common room. Take a tour of this location ahead of the open-world, action RPG's launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC on February 10, 2023. The Nintendo Switch release date will be confirmed at a...
Death Stranding Cliff Unger Figure Available for Preorder at the IGN Store
Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding is full of celebrities, including none other than the intimidating Mads Mikkelsen. Mikkelsen's character is Cliff Unger, also known as the Mysterious Soldier and the Mysterious Man, and now you can own a replica of the character thanks to the IGN Store. This Death Stranding Cliff Figma is only available for preorder for three more days, so be sure to check out the listing now if you're interested.
Assassin's Creed Mirage Officially Announced, Reveal Next Week
Update 9:05am: Ubisoft has officially unveiled Assassin's Creed Mirage following the leak earlier today. Announced on the franchise's official Twitter (below), Ubisoft also confirmed that more information would arrive at its Ubisoft Forward showcase next week. A new image of the game was also revealed, showing presumably the protagonist (rumoured...
How High on Life Unexpectedly Stole Gamescom
Update: A previous version of this story listed High on Life numbers as 33.5 million video views, and 77.6 million impressions. This included views and impressions for content posted prior to Gamescom. This has now been adjusted so that the numbers listed are just for content posted during Gamescom. A...
Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone - The Umbrella Academy: Cha-Cha Bundle Trailer
The Umbrella Academy: Cha-Cha Bundle is available now in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone. Watch the trailer to see what to expect with the bundle, featuring the Cha-Cha legendary operator skin, the bonesaw legendary weapon blueprint, and Costello's legendary weapon blueprint.
Something in the Dirt - Official Teaser Trailer
Levi has snagged a no-lease apartment sight unseen in the Hollywood Hills to crash at while he ties up loose ends for his exodus from Los Angeles. He quickly strikes up a rapport with his new neighbor John, swapping stories like old friends under the glowing, smoke-filled skies of the city. Soon after meeting, Levi and John witness something impossible in one of their apartments. Terrified at first, they soon realize this could change their lives and give them a purpose. With dollar signs in their eyes, these two eccentric strangers will attempt to prove the supernatural.
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - Super Hero DLC: Gamma 2 Character Trailer
Gamma 2, from the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie, is coming to Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 this fall. Gamma 2 comes as part of DLC pack 1. Watch the trailer to see the character in action.
The Last of Us Part 1 Performance Review
Naughty Dog has returned with a reimagining of arguably its greatest work to date. Not quite a ground-up remake but much more than a remaster, The Last of Us Part 1 on PlayStation 5 is an extremely effective meld of the old and the new. The story of Joel and...
Aussie Streaming Guide: The Best TV & Movies for September 2022
Those chill winter days and warm blanket binge sessions are done. That said, we're thawing into a new spring growth of streaming service content. If you know exactly where to stop and smell the roses, a heady bloom of blockbuster movies, TV shows and original content can be yours. But why search those fields aimlessly? I've gone and handpicked you a stunning bouquet of nothing but the best viewing available!
Minecraft Addons Bedrock 1.19 Guide
Minecraft Addons are an excellent way to spice up your gameplay, even in pre-existing worlds, by changing how certain items/entities interact with one another. Addons are also a great entryway into the world of modding, so is a relatively safe place to experiment, and you can even create your own addons!
The Asiri: Dark Horse to Publish New Graphic Novel Series That Merges X-Men and Attack on Titan
Dark Horse Comics and author Roye Okupe are expanding their partnership in the years to come. Okupe and his imprint YouNeek Studios have signed on to publish more graphic novels through Dark Horse starting in 2024. This expanded partnership not only encompasses new additions to the Afrocentric "YouNeek YouNiverse" line,...
The Rings of Power Cast - Sméagol or Gollum?
We asked The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power cast if they were more of a Sméagol or Gollum? With the fall of Númenor happening soon, what better way to get prepared for the downfall than by interviewing the likes of Gil-galad, Galadriel, and more!
Marvel's Wonder Man Confirms the Return of a Familiar MCU Face
Marvel Studios has yet to reveal who will star in the upcoming Wonder Man series, but fans can expect at least one MCU veteran to return. Ben Kingsley will reprise the role of struggling actor/faux-Mandarin Trevor Slattery. Variety broke the news of Kingsley's return. While it's unknown exactly how Slattery...
Assassin's Creed Mirage: Image Appears to Leak from Rumored New Game
An image from the long-rumoured new Assassin's Creed game, supposedly titled Assassin's Creed Mirage, appears to have leaked online. As reported by Eurogamer, a now-deleted tweet from Assassin's Creed fan website The Codex Network shared artwork of the new assassin that allegedly leaked from Ubisoft's own store. The image shows...
Star Wars: Republic Commando's Battle Droid Gets an Impressive Black Series Figure
Fans of 2005's Star Wars: Republic Commando are still waiting for a sequel, but there is one ray of light on the horizon. Hasbro is immortalizing one of the enemies from that video game as part of the Star Wars: The Black Series action figure line. The Republic Commando Battle...
Fans Left Disappointed After JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 2 Doesn’t Get New Opening Theme
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 2 released on Netflix on September 1, 2022. The Part 1 of the show released on December 1, 2021 with 12 episodes and now finally, the rest of the 12 episodes have been released on the streaming platform. Fans had been waiting eagerly for the anime to drop, and were expecting a new opening theme song along with Part 2.
New to Netflix in September 2022: Cobra Kai, Blonde, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and More
Not only will September bring Netflix subscribers the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime that tells a story in the same universe as Cyberpunk 2077, but Cobra Kai will finally be returning for its fifth season. In this new season, Terry is leading Cobra Kai into a "new regime" as "Daniel, Johnny, and an old ally join forces in a battle that goes way beyond the mat."
