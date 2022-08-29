ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avoyelles Parish, LA

Forest Hill man killed in Avoyelles Parish motorcycle crash

By Melinda Martinez, Alexandria Town Talk
The Town Talk
The Town Talk
 4 days ago

A Forest Hill man was killed after colliding with a pickup truck Sunday on La. 107 at La. 115 Cutoff Road in Avoyelles Parish, police said.

Robert D. Reich, 70, was driving a 2014 Harley-Davidson south when he crossed the centerline into the northbound lane and collided with a 2021 Ford F-150, according to State Police Troop E.

Reich was pronounced dead at the scene, Troop E said in a news release. He was wearing a helmet.

The driver and passenger in the Ford F-150, who both were wearing seat belts, sustained no injuries, police said. Toxicology samples, required in all fatal crashes, were submitted for analysis.

