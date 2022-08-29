Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Beating the Hot Weather in San Diego: 15 Hotel Pool Day Passes for $50 or Less
Summer may be winding down, but the heat in San Diego is not. In the midst of the recent heat wave, you may need a quick and easy way to cool off. One classic solution is taking a quick dive into your local pool. No pool nearby? No problem. We compiled a list of 15 local hotel pools throughout San Diego County that sell day passes for $50 or less.
Shawarma Guys Looks to Expand San Diego Footprint
The Mediterranean food-truck hit makes its way to Mira Mesa
sandiegomagazine.com
8 Things To Do in San Diego This Weekend: September 1-4
Coming to the Old Globe Theatre beginning this Thursday, Come Fall in Love - The DDLJ Musical tells the story of Simran, a young Indian American woman, and her exciting summer in Europe. Love and tradition clash as Simran’s own interests go against her family's wish for an arranged marriage as the story takes her from Boston to Europe to India. This stage musical adaptation of the 1995 musical romance film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge promises lots of fun plus all new songs created just for the stage. | 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park.
NBC San Diego
Sports Talk Radio's Big Shift: XTRA 1360 is Now San Diego Sports 760
On Thursday morning sports talk radio fans in San Diego may have been a little bit confused. Some because the shows they’re used to hearing were on a different station. Others because they were hearing something for the very first time. The artist formerly known as XTRA 1360 moved...
restaurantclicks.com
Fun Places to Get a Drink in San Diego
San Diego is one of the premier tourist destinations in the United States. The lovely weather, beautiful beaches, and bustling bar scene make it a fun destination no matter what type of vacation you want. I visited San Diego recently and found myself drawn to the bar scene. Throughout my...
KPBS
The big bake: heat wave keeps grip on San Diego County
A severe and prolonged heat wave continued to bake the Southland Thursday, a day after record-setting temperatures were recorded in some areas and state officials called on the public to limit the use of electricity to minimize strain on the power grid. More of the same searing conditions are in...
KPBS
San Diego’s imported water supply may not be as secure as hoped
San Diego water managers exude an understated confidence when they talk about the regional drought that is drying up California and the Colorado River Basin. “Despite the fact that we’ve developed the supplies and have the water available, it’s never okay to waste and we’re always moving toward becoming more efficient with that water that we do have,” said Jeff Stephenson of the San Diego County Water Authority in a July interview with KPBS.
whereverfamily.com
Kids Free San Diego Returns in October
Family travelers will want to consider San Diego for any travels in October, as the destination prepares for the return of the 11th annual Kids Free San Diego, offering big savings at hotels, restaurants, attractions, museums, tours and transportation companies. The unique deals for kids range from complimentary admission to free meals and more.
The best horchata in California can be found in San Diego
A new list published by Yelp says that California's best cup of horchata can be found in America's Finest City.
Heat wave in San Diego leads to air conditioning concerns
Francisco Alvarez, the owner of Rockstar Plumbing with 20 years of experience in HVAC, says a dirty filter is the number one reason your A/C might not be working.
localemagazine.com
8+ Restaurants We Love to Dine at in Del Mar
From Sweet Treats to Elevated Italian Food, Here’s Where We Are Eating in Del Mar. Driving inland from coastal Del Mar, it’s hard to miss the sleek structures that comprise One Paseo. Home to retail shops, restaurants and more than 600 luxury apartments, One Paseo is a live-work-eat-entertain hub. With plenty of parking for visitors and high walkability for residents, it is easy to pop in for a bite, settle in for a remote-work lunch or bring friends together for drinks and dinner. The more than a dozen eateries include everything from breweries and bakeries to fast-casual lunch spots and upscale restaurants. Here’s our favorite places to chow down at this luxury lifestyle destination! One Paseo Del Mar.
Real estate agents say 'no' housing recession in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — The real estate days are gone, where you once could offer $100,000 over the asking price, multiple offers, and two days on the market, according to real estate agents in San Diego. The housing market is cooling off and with higher interest rates. However, there's talk...
Some beach bonfires in San Diego may soon be banned
San Diego is considering banning wood beach bonfires outside of city-designated rings.
NBC San Diego
Temps Break Triple-Digits in San Diego But Worst of Heat Wave Yet to Come
Temperatures soared into the triple digits Wednesday in parts of San Diego County but the worst of a long and grueling heat wave was yet to come, according to forecasters. No records were set in San Diego County but inland areas of the region saw temperatures in the 100s. Highs in Valley Center were 105 degrees, at the Ramona Airport were 104, in Alpine were 103 and in El Cajon, Santee and Poway were 101.
Changes coming to San Diego’s street sweeping program
Changes are coming to the City of San Diego’s street sweeping program on Sept. 1.
pugetsound.media
Checking Out – Carlo Cecchetto KFMB TV CBS8 San Diego
Sounds like it’s time for a little stress leave. Carlo Cecchetto Anchor/Reporter KFMB-TV CBS 8 & CW San Diego announces he is taking time off work and social media. Creator, Admin, & Editor of PugetSound.Media, former broadcaster at KAMT/Tacoma, KRPM FM/Tacoma, KJUN/Puyallup, KASY/Auburn, KTAC AM/Tacoma, KBRD FM/Tacoma, KMTT FM/Tacoma, and KOOL FM/Phoenix. - Jason Remington Airchecks.
CBS News
Woman unexpectedly bitten on feet along San Diego coast
Tiny sea creatures are biting people along the San Diego shoreline. A woman says she was walking along De Anza Cove in Mission Bay recently when she decided to put her feet in the water. Within seconds, something bit her ankles and feet hard enough to draw blood.
MedPage Today
A Trauma Team's Nightmare: Six Border Wall-Fall Patients in Six Hours
Eighteen miles north of the San Diego border with Mexico, doctors with the Scripps Mercy trauma service looked at the clock. When it struck midnight on September 1, it would again be their turn to receive migrants who fell off the border wall while trying to climb over into the U.S.
iheart.com
Go To The Movies For Just $3 On Saturday At These San Diego Theaters
Saturday, September 3rd is National Cinema Day, and many theatres are offering three dollar showings in San Diego. ABC 10 News says as part of the Cinema Foundation’s National Cinema Day, over 3,000 movie theaters across the U.S. will have showings for the special low price of three dollars on Saturday.
viatravelers.com
12 Fun & Best Things to Do in Fallbrook, California
What is Fallbrook, California, known for? Not too many people know it, but it is recognized as the “Avocado Capital of the World!”. Sitting quietly in a cozy nook a few dozen miles north of San Diego, the city of Fallbrook in Southern California is a true hidden gem for those looking for some worthwhile quality time, whether by themselves, with their whole family, or with best friends, minus the hustle of a typical tourist-trap vacation destination.
