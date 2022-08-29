Rogue Valley News, Monday 8/29 – Deadly Shooting in Bend, Fallen Firefighter Logan Taylor’s Public Funeral Today at 10 am

GLENDALE, Ore. -- A wildfire has been contained after an overnight firefighting effort that included multiple helicopters, the Douglas Forest Protective Association said. The DFPA said crews responded at about 6 p.m. on August 31. Officials said that at the time of response, the fire was reportedly burning about five acres of wildland near Martin Creek, about seven miles northwest of Glendale. DFPA officials said the initial attack on the fire included three helicopters and an airplane dropping water and flame retardant on the fire, as well as four fire engines, a bulldozer and a five-man crew.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR ・ 21 HOURS AGO