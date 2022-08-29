Rogue Valley News, Monday 8/29 – Deadly Shooting in Bend, Fallen Firefighter Logan Taylor’s Public Funeral Today at 10 am

Read full article on original website
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 9/1 — Another Illegal Grow Bust in Josephine County, West Nile Virus Detected In Jackson County Mosquitoes, Rum Creek Fire Update
AIR QUALITY ALERT ISSUED – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THURSDAY... Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Curry, Jackson, and Josephine counties...in effect until at least 5 PM PDT Thursday. The Rum Creek Wildfire burning in the region combined with forecast conditions will cause air quality levels to fluctuate and could be at unhealthy levels. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQs Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone. For additional information...please visit the web site at http://www.oregon.gov/deq or download the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone.
opb.org
Amid memorial talks, Bend learns of Safeway shooting victim’s criminal past
Donald Ray Surrett, Jr. has been called a hero for confronting the gunman inside the Bend Safeway where he worked on Sunday, a decision police said cost him his life but likely saved the lives of others. While Surrett’s final act has rightfully won him praise this week, details from...
Update | Westbound I-84 in Oregon reopens. Eastbound still closed by wind-blown fire
Eastbound traffic is stopped near Pendleton.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Teen who spends time in Central Oregon missing, believed in danger
An alert was sent out Wednesday for a foster child who Oregon officials say has been missing for three weeks and is believed to be in danger. Oregon Department of Human Services said Chloe Brinegar disappeared from Cottage Grove on Aug. 9. Chloe likes to spend time in Bend, Sunriver,...
Level 3 evacuations ordered for SW Redmond fire
Authorities announced that a fire spanning approximately eight acres has spurred evacuations in Southwest Redmond, Oregon, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire nearly 15,000 acres, homes get protection
MERLIN, Ore. -- The Rum Creek Fire is approaching 15,000 burned acres in northern Josephine County tonight. It also caused another evacuation order today. That's a thousand-acre increase since this morning's 10am update. The wildfire's Unified Command (UC) update tonight says the deadly fire's size is 14,940 acres, including one...
KDRV
Fire crews stop wildfire north of Howard Prairie Lake before it spreads
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. - Oregon Department of Forestry crews quickly pounced on a wildfire start on Wednesday afternoon northeast of Howard Prairie Lake and Dead Indian Memorial Road. The fire, titled the Beaver Dam Fire, was stopped at a quarter-acre in size. When ODF got word of the fire, they...
KTVZ
Bend police offer thanks for outpouring of community support
Bend police are offering thanks to the community for an outpouring of support in the wake of Sunday's Safeway shooting. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here.
kezi.com
Douglas County wildfire beaten back after overnight effort
GLENDALE, Ore. -- A wildfire has been contained after an overnight firefighting effort that included multiple helicopters, the Douglas Forest Protective Association said. The DFPA said crews responded at about 6 p.m. on August 31. Officials said that at the time of response, the fire was reportedly burning about five acres of wildland near Martin Creek, about seven miles northwest of Glendale. DFPA officials said the initial attack on the fire included three helicopters and an airplane dropping water and flame retardant on the fire, as well as four fire engines, a bulldozer and a five-man crew.
12 arrested, 21K plants seized in Oregon marijuana grow busts
Two large, unlicensed, unpermitted marijuana grows have been busted in a rural area of Yamhill County, southwest of Portland, according to law enforcement officials. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that multiple complaints about two properties in Dayton led them to start investigating and serve search warrants. One...
KDRV
Fire crews working on grass fire in Northwest Medford
Medford, Ore. - Crews are on scene of a grass fire burning near the corner of Lynn St. and Gore Ave. The fire was estimated to be about half an acre in size, but crews moved quickly on the scene to get it under control. The fire was burning in...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend Police explain why no text alerts to residents during Safeway shooting
Many Central Oregon Daily News viewers have asked us whether Bend Police sent out a cellphone alert to residents in the area during Sunday night’s shooting at the Safeway on Bend’s eastside. Police tell us the entire incident lasted about four minutes before the gunman’s body was discovered....
Oregon’s Rum Creek Fire continues to spread rapidly
The Rum Creek Fire continues to burn out of control in southwest Oregon, growing another 1,924 acres overnight, officials said Tuesday.
Murder – Suicide Investigation Underway In Klamath Falls
On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 5:55 PM, Klamath County 911 received a report a female had just been shot at 12009 Clovis Drive. Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputies and Oregon State Police Troopers responded and located Shannon Renee Cobillas-Graham (41) and Robert Lee Cudo (63) deceased in the yard at 12009 Clovis Drive. The Klamath County Major Crime Team was activated to investigate the incident.
Klamath Falls News
Two dead following murder-suicide
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 5:55 PM, Klamath County 911 received a report a female had just been shot at 12009 Clovis Drive. Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputies and Oregon State Police Troopers responded and located Shannon Renee Cobillas-Graham (41) and Robert Lee Cudo (63) deceased in the yard at 12009 Clovis Drive.
Redmond residents get quite a scare during dinner, when a car smashes into their house
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- It was a typical Wednesday night for the McClearys on NW Larch Spur Court in Redmond -- until a car crashed into the corner of their home, just feet away. It was a frightening occurrence where they saw the wall come down in front of them and the TV fall down. The The post Redmond residents get quite a scare during dinner, when a car smashes into their house appeared first on KTVZ.
KDRV
Curry County video shows rescue effort from 300' rock cliff
CURRY COUNTY, Ore. -- A drone is part of the rescue effort that helped a Brookings man get safely off a Pacific Ocean cliff. Video released by the Curry County Sheriff today shows the rescue effort for the man stranded on a 300' rock face. The Curry County Sheriff’s Office...
Wildfire breaks out west of Redmond, off Obsidian Avenue; regional task force called out
Numerous firefighters from several agencies, including a structure-protection task force, rushed to tackle a new wildfire that broke out Wednesday afternoon off Southwest Obsidian Avenue west of Redmond. The post Wildfire breaks out west of Redmond, off Obsidian Avenue; regional task force called out appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Discussion of Oregon Measure 114 increases after Bend Safeway shooting
Measure 114 — a citizen-initiated proposal aims to change how one can buy a gun — will be on the ballot this November. If it’s passed by voters, changes would include:. Banning ammunition magazines that carry more than 10 rounds. Require people to apply for a permit...
ijpr.org
Memorial held in Medford for fallen firefighter, Logan Taylor
Spectators from nearly every forestry agency in Jackson and Josephine Counties gathered at Harry and David Field in Medford to honor him. Taylor was battling the Rum Creek Fire when he was critically injured by a falling tree. Despite life saving efforts, he died at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center on August 18th.
