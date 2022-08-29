ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josephine County, OR

Rogue Valley News, Monday 8/29 – Deadly Shooting in Bend, Fallen Firefighter Logan Taylor’s Public Funeral Today at 10 am

roguevalleymagazine.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Thursday 9/1 — Another Illegal Grow Bust in Josephine County, West Nile Virus Detected In Jackson County Mosquitoes, Rum Creek Fire Update

AIR QUALITY ALERT ISSUED – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THURSDAY... Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Curry, Jackson, and Josephine counties...in effect until at least 5 PM PDT Thursday. The Rum Creek Wildfire burning in the region combined with forecast conditions will cause air quality levels to fluctuate and could be at unhealthy levels. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQs Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone. For additional information...please visit the web site at http://www.oregon.gov/deq or download the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Josephine County, OR
Medford, OR
Crime & Safety
City
North Bend, OR
City
Medford, OR
City
Talent, OR
Josephine County, OR
Crime & Safety
Talent, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Bend, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Bend, OR
State
Oregon State
KDRV

FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire nearly 15,000 acres, homes get protection

MERLIN, Ore. -- The Rum Creek Fire is approaching 15,000 burned acres in northern Josephine County tonight. It also caused another evacuation order today. That's a thousand-acre increase since this morning's 10am update. The wildfire's Unified Command (UC) update tonight says the deadly fire's size is 14,940 acres, including one...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KTVZ

Bend police offer thanks for outpouring of community support

Bend police are offering thanks to the community for an outpouring of support in the wake of Sunday's Safeway shooting. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here.
BEND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Brown
kezi.com

Douglas County wildfire beaten back after overnight effort

GLENDALE, Ore. -- A wildfire has been contained after an overnight firefighting effort that included multiple helicopters, the Douglas Forest Protective Association said. The DFPA said crews responded at about 6 p.m. on August 31. Officials said that at the time of response, the fire was reportedly burning about five acres of wildland near Martin Creek, about seven miles northwest of Glendale. DFPA officials said the initial attack on the fire included three helicopters and an airplane dropping water and flame retardant on the fire, as well as four fire engines, a bulldozer and a five-man crew.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Fire crews working on grass fire in Northwest Medford

Medford, Ore. - Crews are on scene of a grass fire burning near the corner of Lynn St. and Gore Ave. The fire was estimated to be about half an acre in size, but crews moved quickly on the scene to get it under control. The fire was burning in...
MEDFORD, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fire Marshal#Wildland Fire#Southern Oregon#Violent Crime#Rogue Valley News#Wynne Broadcasting#Medford Rogues#Medford Police Department#Oregon State Police#Odf#The Rum Creek Fire#Riverside
Klamath Alerts

Murder – Suicide Investigation Underway In Klamath Falls

On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 5:55 PM, Klamath County 911 received a report a female had just been shot at 12009 Clovis Drive. Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputies and Oregon State Police Troopers responded and located Shannon Renee Cobillas-Graham (41) and Robert Lee Cudo (63) deceased in the yard at 12009 Clovis Drive. The Klamath County Major Crime Team was activated to investigate the incident.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Klamath Falls News

Two dead following murder-suicide

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 5:55 PM, Klamath County 911 received a report a female had just been shot at 12009 Clovis Drive. Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputies and Oregon State Police Troopers responded and located Shannon Renee Cobillas-Graham (41) and Robert Lee Cudo (63) deceased in the yard at 12009 Clovis Drive.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Redmond residents get quite a scare during dinner, when a car smashes into their house

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- It was a typical Wednesday night for the McClearys on NW Larch Spur Court in Redmond -- until a car crashed into the corner of their home, just feet away. It was a frightening occurrence where they saw the wall come down in front of them and the TV fall down. The The post Redmond residents get quite a scare during dinner, when a car smashes into their house appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Facebook
KDRV

Curry County video shows rescue effort from 300' rock cliff

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. -- A drone is part of the rescue effort that helped a Brookings man get safely off a Pacific Ocean cliff. Video released by the Curry County Sheriff today shows the rescue effort for the man stranded on a 300' rock face. The Curry County Sheriff’s Office...
CURRY COUNTY, OR
ijpr.org

Memorial held in Medford for fallen firefighter, Logan Taylor

Spectators from nearly every forestry agency in Jackson and Josephine Counties gathered at Harry and David Field in Medford to honor him. Taylor was battling the Rum Creek Fire when he was critically injured by a falling tree. Despite life saving efforts, he died at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center on August 18th.
MEDFORD, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy