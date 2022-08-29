ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's a Bad Weekend at the Multiplex, but AMC Will Be Fine

By Rick Munarriz
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

If you thought that the two previous weekends were slow at your local multiplex, this one takes the rake . Domestic movie theaters took in a mere $52.1 million in ticket sales over the weekend. It's the weakest box office showing since late January. As strong as the initial bounce in ticket sales earlier this summer was, exhibitors just had their worst performance in seven months. This is naturally unwelcome news for AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) and its smaller peers.

Seasonality matters, of course. Studios slot their most promising releases earlier in the summer when schools let out and folks are clamoring for stuff to do. However, the slowdown is dramatic even by seasonal standards. Last year -- when many leading media companies were holding back on big-ticket theatrical releases and trying to feed their affiliated premium streaming services -- movie theaters still rang up $61.6 million in domestic admissions.

Next weekend will be even worse. It's going to be a lot worse.

Image source: Getty Images.

It's a ring-toss game

If you think the 15% year-over-year decline this past weekend is bad, buckle up. The upcoming Labor Day comparisons will be brutal. The debut of Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings took place during the holiday weekend last year. It would go on to shatter the industry record for premieres over the Labor Day weekend. The movie was the year's second-highest-grossing film, outdone only by Spider-Man: No Way Home , which would spring its sticky web on moviegoers three months later.

U.S. multiplex operators got a boost from $160.4 million in ticket sales over the Labor Day weekend last year. It will be a lot lower than that this year.

The slate is pretty barren right now. The top draw this past weekend was The Invitation . The romantic vampire thriller failed to take a bite out of audiences. If this is the first time that you've heard about the movie, you're not alone. Just 1.5% of the country wound up taking in any movie at a theater over the weekend.

The upcoming weekend isn't very promising even with the Monday holiday. The only major new release will be Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul starring Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown. It doesn't help at all that the movie will also premiere on Comcast 's Peacock Premium platform. Making matters worse, Peacock Premium is reportedly slashing the price of its annual ad-supported plan from $49.99 to $19.99 on Thursday. You can get a year of Peacock Premium for the price of a pair of movie tickets to see Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul .

We're going to need a bigger boat

There will be something old, borrowed, and blue to go along with something new this weekend. Jaws is being rereleased in a limited number of screens, and the 1975 shark classic is being updated to today's premium multiplex formats. Spider-Man: No Way Home is also swinging back into theaters. As big as these films were before, rereleases rarely make more than a ripple. Did you even know that E.T. was rereleased last month?

This isn't the end of the multiplex comeback. AMC and its fellow exhibitors will have a busier slate of promising releases later this year. The next few weeks could be challenging for movie theater stocks , but the industry isn't going away. Big-ticket blockbusters are coming. It's just a difficult but seasonally typical lull that the industry is experiencing right now.

Rick Munarriz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Comcast. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

WBBM News Radio

How to get a $3 movie ticket this weekend

Movie fans are in for a treat as a new holiday, “National Cinema Day,” will see a significant number of American movie theaters offering tickets for just $3 to encourage moviegoers to return to theaters during a slower time at the box office.
Business Insider

Paramount Plus will be free with a Walmart+ subscription starting in September — here's a full breakdown of what the streaming service offers

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Paramount Plus is one of the most affordable streaming services available. The ad-supported Essential plan starts at $5 a month, while the ad-free Premium plan costs $10 a month. The service offers a growing collection of original series...
Thrillist

Here's How You Can Get $3 Movie Tickets This Saturday

There's nothing better than getting lost in a film. Just ask the patron saint of movie-going experiences, Nicole Kidman. This weekend cinephiles across the U.S. will get a chance to hear the prestigious actress recite her famous AMC monologue for just $3. Oh, and you can stay for the movie too.
makeuseof.com

How Much Hulu Will Cost You From October 2022

By now, you have probably noticed that streaming services, once considered a cheaper alternative to cable, are all raising prices in 2022. We are all somewhat addicted to our streaming providers, and they seem to have figured it out. Thus, after years of relatively low-cost access, that is changing. The...
Outsider.com

Here’s What’s Coming To Hulu in September 2022

August is almost over, which means a slew of new content will be added to the streaming service Hulu in September. As usual, the streamer offers a good mix of original content alongside classic favorites. Here are a few titles to look out for, per TV Guide. Hulu has a...
TV & VIDEOS
LADbible

People are calling Netflix's new big series a 'masterpiece'

A new Netflix series is absolutely smashing it among both critics and fans alike, with viewers describing the show as a 'masterpiece'. You can watch the trailer here:. The Sandman is based on the DC comic series of the same name, with both the source material and the show hailed by Neil Gaiman.
GAMINGbible

Controversial Netflix Show Has Been Cancelled After Just One Season

Netflix has somewhat of a reputation for cancelling shows prematurely. There’s Altered Carbon, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Jupiter’s Legacy, Cursed, Cowboy Bepop, and First Kill - just to name a few casualties. You get the idea. No matter what your TV tastes, you’ve probably had a handful of your favourite Netflix shows cancelled. It’s not just Netflix though. HBO Max recently pulled the plug on a number of DC projects including Batgirl. Netflix certainly wants to stay on top though as it’s cancelled yet another show after a single season.
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

Ezra Miller Apologizes in Person to Warner Bros. Bosses After Fearing ‘The Flash’ Could Get Scrapped

Ezra Miller was reportedly so worried The Flash could get canned following a recent string of arrests and controversies, the embattled actor turned up in California this week to personally apologize to their new Warner Bros. bosses, according to The Hollywood Reporter.  Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, was spotted at the Burbank lot on Wednesday alongside their agent Scott Metzger to meet with Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, Warner Bros.’ new film chairs. During the meeting, Miller allegedly assured the executives of their commitment to the studio and film, which is scheduled for a June 2023 release date.  The precarious...
MOVIES
TheStreet

A Disney Hotel Favorite Is Going Out of Business

Disney doesn’t merely want you to have a good time on your vacation. The company sets the bar much higher than that. The Mouse House wants you to be transported when you visit one of its theme parks, and the luxury hotels and restaurants that are situated nearby. No detail goes unconsidered, from the way the trash cans are designed to not overfill to the park’s use of forced perspective to create the illusion that some buildings are taller (or shorter) than they really are to the imagineers love of hiding secret Mickey’s all over the place.
TRAVEL
digg.com

HBO Max Will Be Replaced Next Year By A New Service

A new app will combine HBO Max and Discovery Plus in 2023. What is it called? We have no clue. Summer 2023 will mark the end of both the HBO Max and Discovery+ apps. This was announced today by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav in an earnings call. There have been lots of reports, rumors, and official announcements from the company over the past few days revolving around the future of HBO, its staff, and several films such as "Batgirl" which are no longer being released.
TV & VIDEOS
Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

