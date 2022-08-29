Read full article on original website
Price is the first Arkansan ever inducted into the Knights of Rizal, the official Order of Chivalry of the Republic of the Philippines. Little Rock, Ark, August 30, 2022 – On Saturday, August 20, Joshua Ang Price, former Pulaski County Election Commissioner and new Deputy Director of Arkansas United, was inducted into the Order of the Knights of Rizal, the official Order of Chivalry of the Republic of the Philippines, in Honolulu, Hawaii. As the first county election commissioner and candidate for Secretary of State in Arkansas of Filipino-descent, Price was honored for his work in protecting voting access and advocating for equality and civil rights for Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) and minority communities in the state, as well as nationally. He is the first member of the Knights of Rizal from the state of Arkansas.
LITTLE ROCK– Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge joined 21 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in support of the religious liberty of Navy SEALs seeking exemptions from the Biden Administration’s pursuit of universal COVID-19 vaccination requirements. “The...
LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson today expressed his support for the approval of $47.5 million of funding from the American Rescue Plan’s Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund (CPF) for broadband in Arkansas. “I appreciate the Treasury Department’s approval of this funding as we continue our work toward expanding...
FAYETTEVILLE -For the first time since 1980, a nationally ranked Arkansas Razorbacks team kicks off a season picking on somebody its own size. Since Lou Holtz’s preseason No. 6 Razorbacks played college football’s first game of 1980, losing 23-17 to then Southwest Conference rival No. 10 Texas in Austin on Labor Day Night, Arkansas’ next 12 teams preseason-ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 went 12-0 in season openers. All were against unranked nonconference opponents.
