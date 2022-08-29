ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame picks, predictions for Week 1 game

By James Parks
 4 days ago

Ohio State and Notre Dame are set to kick off Week 1 of the college football schedule under the lights from Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

The matchup pits a pair of elite teams in the top five of the AP top 25 rankings on the same field in an early College Football Playoff resume builder.

What do the experts say about the matchup between the Buckeyes and the Fighting Irish? Let's see what the ESPN computer predicted for the game.

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame football prediction

Notre Dame opens the 2022 college football schedule at Ohio State

Football Power Index gives Ohio State the overwhelming chance at victory, with an 83.5 percent chance to defeat Notre Dame in the opener.

By contrast, the computer gives the Irish a 16.5 percent shot to upset the Buckeyes on the road.

The bookmakers tend to agree with the Football Power Index prediction machine, naming Ohio State as 17.5 point favorites in the matchup.

FPI named Ohio State as the No. 2 team in its latest college football rankings, projecting the Bucks will win 11.8 games on the season. OSU boasts the nation's best chance to make the CFP, at 82.5 percent.

Notre Dame placed No. 5 in the ESPN computer poll and is expected to win 9.2 games, with a 30.1 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff.

Football Power Index

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 10,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP Top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Clemson
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Utah
  8. Michigan
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Baylor
  11. Oregon
  12. Oklahoma State
  13. NC State
  14. USC
  15. Michigan State
  16. Miami
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Arkansas
  20. Kentucky
  21. Ole Miss
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Cincinnati
  24. Houston
  25. BYU

