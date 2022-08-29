Read full article on original website
news9.com
Events Kick Off For The 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday
Tens of thousands of people from around the country are in Tahlequah for the 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday. The event is back in person after being virtual for two years. The Cherokee National Holiday dates to September 1839 with the re-signing of the Cherokee Nation Constitution. "Which reestablished our...
news9.com
Stillwater Medical Center Honors Grady Lambert After Fatal Crash During Cross-Country Run
The Stillwater Medical Center Foundation is holding a vigil in honor of Grady Lambert, 32, after a car crash involving the Stillwater native ended his journey across the United States. Lambert’s family said he is not expected to survive the crash, which occurred Sunday along FM 2575 east of Amarillo,...
news9.com
Bartlesville, Pawhuska See Nearly $40M Economic Impact From 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
Two Green Country communities saw big economic boosts thanks to The Killers of the Flower Moon film crew. Over the course of about 18 months, the crew brought in almost $40 million dollars of economic impact to Pawhuska and Bartlesville combined. Since 2020, the crew spent several months living and working in various areas of Green Country. Those include Pawhuska, Bartlesville, Tulsa, and more.
news9.com
Tulsa Software Engineering School Opens New Addition to Downtown Campus
Holberton Tulsa, a software engineering school is expanding to better serve students wanting to get into the tech field. School leaders added a 17,000-square-foot annex to the campus. They say this $5 million expansion is critical to helping them produce new software engineering talent in Tulsa. 140 students are currently...
news9.com
September Marks Guthrie Green's 10th Anniversary
September marks 10 years of concerts, festivals, and good times with friends and families at Guthrie Green. The outdoor venue was the start of major growth in downtown Tulsa over the past decade. Before he was ever playing for a crowd, rapper Steph Simon was pretending to play sold out...
news9.com
Sapulpa Post Office Hosts Job Fair Amid Employee Shortage
The United State Postal Service is working to combat an employee shortage. USPS held a job fair on Thursday at the post office in Sapulpa. Area postmasters Say offices across Green Country need help right now. "Everyone needs help right now and that's why we're having a job fair to...
news9.com
Construction Causing Issues For Tulsa Business Owners 11th & Lewis
A construction project to revamp the intersection of 11th and Lewis is proving to be a headache for drivers and businesses. It's been underway for about a year and doesn't have a completion date yet. "You know how people avoid construction zones and stuff like the flu, that's just human...
news9.com
Muskogee Public Schools Opening New $30M Football Stadium
Muskogee Public Schools is getting ready to open its new football stadium just in time for Friday night's home opener. The $30 million complex was approved by in a bond election two years ago. Muskogee will also unveil a commemorative coin that features both the Indian Bowl and the new...
news9.com
Loved Ones Host Balloon Release In Remembrance Of Haskell Football Player
Family and friends of a Haskell high school football player gathered on Wednesday to remember him. Reuben Wheeland died in January from complications of an injury he got while playing football in 2016. His loved ones hosted a balloon release at the school football field Wednesday and the city unveiled...
news9.com
Standing Water Along The Creek Turnpike Causes Accidents, Stalls Vehicles
The Jenks Police department says standing water on the Creek Turnpike, between Elm and the river bridge, caused multiple accidents and stalled vehicles on Friday morning. Currently, it is unclear what caused the standing water, but a Flood Advisory was in effect for Tulsa as early-morning rain swept across the state.
news9.com
Tulsa Dry Cleaner Washes Nonprofit’s Donated Clothes For Free After Mold Issue Discovered
A Tulsa nonprofit that gives away food, clothes and medical supplies recently found mold in its building in the rooms where clothing is stored. But a Tulsa dry cleaning service is stepping up and cleaning all the clothes that can be saved for free. Inside Christ for Humanity's building near...
news9.com
Opioid Awareness Rally Held At Tulsa County Courthouse
A rally was held at the Tulsa County Courthouse today to bring attention to just how deadly fentanyl is and to show the impact the opioid crisis is having on the community. Several families said attending the rally helped them cope with their grief. “Christian was more than a grandson....
news9.com
OODT To Open New Lanes On Keetonville Hill Between Owasso, Claremore
Drivers on Keetonville Hill between Owasso and Claremore will begin using the new roads that have been under construction for the last year. The new lanes are expected to make the commute safer for drivers and more sustainable for maintenance. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation will open the new lanes...
news9.com
Emergency Crews Respond To Crash Along The Muskogee Turnpike Near Coweta
Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers were called to the scene of a crash along the Muskogee Turnpike Thursday morning. The crash happened about two miles northwest of the Coweta Exit. According to Troopers, an F-150, that was traveling southbound along the turnpike, hydroplaned and struck a grass embankment. Troopers say...
news9.com
Student To Be Disciplined After Bringing Toy Gun To Muskogee School
The Muskogee school district said a student will be disciplined after coming to school with a toy gel blaster gun. It happened Wednesday afternoon at the 8th and 9th Grade Academy at Alice Robertson. They said the toy gun was broken and didn't have any gel balls in it.
news9.com
2 Dead, 1 Injured After Head-On Crash Along Highway 20 Near Hominy
Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers say two people are dead and a third is injured after a head-on crash along Highway 20 in Osage County early Thursday morning. Crews were first called to the scene west of the Skiatook bridge near Wild Horse Creek Road in Hominy at around 6 a.m.
news9.com
Wagoner Community Hospital Hosts Candlelight Vigil To Remember Overdose Victims
The Wagoner Community Hospital held a candlelight vigil on Thursday night to remember victims who've died from drug overdoses. The event was part of the city's "Overdose Awareness Week." Organizers say the goal this week was to educate the community on substance abuse and behavioral health disorders while addressing stigma,...
news9.com
Jenks Mother Worries About Funding For Disabled Son's In-Home Care
A Jenks mother doesn't know what she's going to do to care for her disabled son after learning funding for in-home nursing may be taken away. That program is funded by Medicaid and TEFRA, which helps children with significant disabilities. Andee Cooper’s son Kannon is 14 but has the cognitive...
news9.com
Nearly $4M Jail Expansion Project Nearing Completion In Rogers County
Rogers County is getting closer to completing a nearly $4 million jail expansion project. The project started last year, but was pushed back due to COVID-19 and shipping delays. The expansion will take the jail's capacity from 250 inmates to 325, which will help keep the jail from overcrowding and...
news9.com
Sand Springs Students Walk Out Of School In Protest Of Racist Incident
Sand Springs Public Schools said a student has been disciplined for making racist remarks to another student at Charles Page High School. Superintendent Sherry Durkee said the remarks were circulated on social media. She said the district will not tolerate such behavior. "Bottom line is, we want to provide a...
