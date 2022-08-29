Two Green Country communities saw big economic boosts thanks to The Killers of the Flower Moon film crew. Over the course of about 18 months, the crew brought in almost $40 million dollars of economic impact to Pawhuska and Bartlesville combined. Since 2020, the crew spent several months living and working in various areas of Green Country. Those include Pawhuska, Bartlesville, Tulsa, and more.

BARTLESVILLE, OK ・ 18 HOURS AGO