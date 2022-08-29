Everyday will feel like a getaway at this 4.5-acre stream-side sanctuary in Vinings! Just steps from the vibrant heart of Vinings Village is a very special dead-end street called Stillhouse Road. This tiny lane, with a mix of eclectic cottages and gated estates, will make you feel as if you have entered a mountain community and been transported back in time. Two hundred yards in, you arrive at the gated entrance of 3340 Stillhouse Road, a property that is full of surprises. The newly-built custom home features plenty of space for family living and entertaining, but it is what surrounds the home that makes it so special.

VININGS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO