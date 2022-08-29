ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharpsburg, GA

The Georgia Sun

Are you ready for the 2022 North Georgia State Fair?

September is here, which means it is fair season in Georgia. The North Georgia State Fair will kickoff Sept. 22 in Cobb County. As the largest fair in metro Atlanta, the North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing attracts more than 350,000 people every year from north Georgia and neighboring states.
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Here are Georgia’s remaining trauma centers

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With the August 31 announcement that Wellstar is closing Atlanta Medical Center on Nov. 1, the list of Level 1 trauma centers in Georgia is down to four. Here is a list of those facilities, as well as Georgia’s other designated trauma centers and specialty care...
GEORGIA STATE
thecitymenus.com

A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
GEORGIA STATE
Atlanta Daily World

Event to Strengthen Tenants’ Rights in Georgia Planned for Aug. 31

A decade of underbuilding residential real estate and increased demand on multiple fronts has driven supply to record lows and rental rates and home prices to record highs. Weak eviction protections, habitability concerns, and market activity have renters, housing advocates, community activists, and researchers calling for stronger tenant protections in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
Newnan Times-Herald

Birth Announcements: August

William Baker and Heather Goddard announce the birth of a son, William Gunner Baker, born Aug. 11, 2022, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are the late Terry Goddard of Franklin. Paternal grandparents are Patricia Baker and Gene Churchill of Franklin. Bonner. Oscar Bonner and Kayla Prescott announce the birth...
NEWNAN, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Historic Buckhead mansion demolished despite efforts to save it

The nearly century-old Whispering Pines mansion on Buckhead’s West Paces Ferry Road has been torn down despite efforts by residents and preservationists to save it. Buckhead.com first reported the news of the demolition on Aug. 23. The demolition followed the sale of the property by Atlanta-based The Macallan Group to a newly formed Athens-based company, […] The post Historic Buckhead mansion demolished despite efforts to save it appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
buckhead.com

3340 Stillhouse Road SE

Everyday will feel like a getaway at this 4.5-acre stream-side sanctuary in Vinings! Just steps from the vibrant heart of Vinings Village is a very special dead-end street called Stillhouse Road. This tiny lane, with a mix of eclectic cottages and gated estates, will make you feel as if you have entered a mountain community and been transported back in time. Two hundred yards in, you arrive at the gated entrance of 3340 Stillhouse Road, a property that is full of surprises. The newly-built custom home features plenty of space for family living and entertaining, but it is what surrounds the home that makes it so special.
VININGS, GA
thecitymenus.com

South Park Street Burger King Undergoing Renovations

Carrollton’s South Park Street Burger King is currently undergoing renovations, especially around the drive-thru. We were unable to get a comment from the Burger King team if this particular remodel would remove the classic, retro look of the interior. Currently the drive-thru is closed, and only the dining room with take-out service is available.
CARROLLTON, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Atlanta’s churches are now hot real estate property, creating opportunity and dilemmas

For 18 years, the Reverend Charles Harper has been pastor of Paradise Baptist Church, the largest congregation in Grove Park. Harper, 69 years old and a lifelong Atlantan, has seen the area swing from prosperity to blighted abandonment. But these days, the church’s location on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway feels like a front-row seat to explosive gentrification, with the BeltLine, Microsoft’s future campus, the sprawling Westside Park, and now $800,000-plus new townhomes nearby. Harper doesn’t necessarily perceive the sea change as negative—at least not for property owners who play their cards right. As a seasoned real estate agent, and one of the city’s foremost authorities on selling churches, the pastor knows his stately brick sanctuary and surrounding property could fetch up to $12 million.
ATLANTA, GA

