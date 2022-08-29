Read full article on original website
Are you ready for the 2022 North Georgia State Fair?
September is here, which means it is fair season in Georgia. The North Georgia State Fair will kickoff Sept. 22 in Cobb County. As the largest fair in metro Atlanta, the North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing attracts more than 350,000 people every year from north Georgia and neighboring states.
GA city tries to punish local man for speaking up
COWETA COUNTY, Ga — A Georgia city council tried to have a city resident arrested and charged with a felony for filing too many open records requests. They also didn’t like the posts critical of city officials on his website. The city council tried to use a Georgia...
Thousands traveling to Atlanta for kickoff of Atlanta Black Gay Pride
ATLANTA — Thousands of people across the country will be traveling to Atlanta for the kickoff of Atlanta Black Gay Pride. Festivities kick off Wednesday, with dozens of events and festivals happening through the holiday weekend. However, organizers are facing mounting concern about the spread of monkeypox. On Wednesday,...
CBS 46
Here are Georgia’s remaining trauma centers
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With the August 31 announcement that Wellstar is closing Atlanta Medical Center on Nov. 1, the list of Level 1 trauma centers in Georgia is down to four. Here is a list of those facilities, as well as Georgia’s other designated trauma centers and specialty care...
thecitymenus.com
A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
Atlanta Daily World
Event to Strengthen Tenants’ Rights in Georgia Planned for Aug. 31
A decade of underbuilding residential real estate and increased demand on multiple fronts has driven supply to record lows and rental rates and home prices to record highs. Weak eviction protections, habitability concerns, and market activity have renters, housing advocates, community activists, and researchers calling for stronger tenant protections in Georgia.
Atlanta hospital closing leaves employees ‘devastated’, concerned for patients, nurse says
ATLANTA — An insider told us these are dark days at Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center. A nurse at AMC spoke only to Channel 2 about the impact this will have on patients, the community and hospital staff. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. She asked...
Beer recall | Popular Peachtree City brewery asking customers to return this lager
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — A Georgia brewery company is recalling a batch of one of its popular lagers. Line Creek Brewing Co. based in Peachtree City announced it's recalling its latest batch of Maverick Lager on Tuesday. "There was a bad yeast strain that we got and were not...
Republicans have invested millions in nonwhite voter outreach ahead of the midterms
In the heart of Atlanta's rapidly diversifying suburbs, Democrats have become a dominant force in local politics. But earlier this summer, Republicans gathered to stake their own claim in the community. Dozens of people packed a strip mall in Gwinnett County to celebrate the grand opening of the Republican National...
AccessAtlanta
Visiting Atlanta, or just recently moved? Here are 10 things you need to know about the city
There’s plenty to love about Atlanta. It’s the capital of Georgia with just under 500,000 residents in the city proper, and is the eight-largest metropolitan area in the United States. It’s a beautiful city in a forest with lots of nature surrounding it, and it’s a quirky city full of history, culture and tradition. In many ways, the city feels like a small town disguised as a big city. Recently, many companies have either relocated to Atlanta or opened regional offices, and the city has been exploding in popularity amongst both tourists and new residents.
Woman says Clayton home is ‘unlivable’ after mold found in daughter’s bloodstream
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — What do you do when your home is unlivable and your landlord won’t fix it? That’s one of the calls we get most frequently both at Channel 2 Action News and to the Clark Howard Consumer Action Center. That’s where Tameika Sanders called...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta's unpaid auto bills could delay your 911 call
ATLANTA - There is currently a shortage of Atlanta police cars. Sources say this is because City Hall has not yet paid the repair bills to get them out of an auto shop. Police officers told Mayor Dickens last January that the availability of a working patrol car is a chronic headache for them. Especially in Zone 1 on the West side.
Newnan Times-Herald
Birth Announcements: August
William Baker and Heather Goddard announce the birth of a son, William Gunner Baker, born Aug. 11, 2022, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are the late Terry Goddard of Franklin. Paternal grandparents are Patricia Baker and Gene Churchill of Franklin. Bonner. Oscar Bonner and Kayla Prescott announce the birth...
Dragon Con Parade: Where, when, route, spectator info, more
Dragon Con, the internationally known science fiction, fantasy, and gaming convention, returns to downtown Atlanta for Labor Day weekend, bringing with it some 60,000 pop culture fans. If you’re not attending the festival but still want to enjoy some of the activities, the Dragon Con Parade Saturday morning offers a...
Historic Buckhead mansion demolished despite efforts to save it
The nearly century-old Whispering Pines mansion on Buckhead’s West Paces Ferry Road has been torn down despite efforts by residents and preservationists to save it. Buckhead.com first reported the news of the demolition on Aug. 23. The demolition followed the sale of the property by Atlanta-based The Macallan Group to a newly formed Athens-based company, […] The post Historic Buckhead mansion demolished despite efforts to save it appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
buckhead.com
3340 Stillhouse Road SE
Everyday will feel like a getaway at this 4.5-acre stream-side sanctuary in Vinings! Just steps from the vibrant heart of Vinings Village is a very special dead-end street called Stillhouse Road. This tiny lane, with a mix of eclectic cottages and gated estates, will make you feel as if you have entered a mountain community and been transported back in time. Two hundred yards in, you arrive at the gated entrance of 3340 Stillhouse Road, a property that is full of surprises. The newly-built custom home features plenty of space for family living and entertaining, but it is what surrounds the home that makes it so special.
CBS 46
Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary to remain closed for up to 5 months due to deadly bird flu
LOCUST GROVE, Ga. (CBS46) - More than 100 birds are dead after being euthanized due to a bird flu outbreak in Henry County. Georgia health officials say the facility that housed the birds will remain under quarantine for the next several months. A makeshift memorial sits just outside the gates...
thecitymenus.com
South Park Street Burger King Undergoing Renovations
Carrollton’s South Park Street Burger King is currently undergoing renovations, especially around the drive-thru. We were unable to get a comment from the Burger King team if this particular remodel would remove the classic, retro look of the interior. Currently the drive-thru is closed, and only the dining room with take-out service is available.
Atlanta Medical Center Downtown to shut down by November, officials confirm
ATLANTA — One of two level one trauma centers in metro Atlanta is closing, hospital officials confirmed on Wednesday night. Wellstar Health System announced their intention to close Atlanta Medical Center in Downtown Atlanta on November 1. In the meantime, they say they will gradually “wind down” services offered at the hospital.
Atlanta Magazine
Atlanta’s churches are now hot real estate property, creating opportunity and dilemmas
For 18 years, the Reverend Charles Harper has been pastor of Paradise Baptist Church, the largest congregation in Grove Park. Harper, 69 years old and a lifelong Atlantan, has seen the area swing from prosperity to blighted abandonment. But these days, the church’s location on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway feels like a front-row seat to explosive gentrification, with the BeltLine, Microsoft’s future campus, the sprawling Westside Park, and now $800,000-plus new townhomes nearby. Harper doesn’t necessarily perceive the sea change as negative—at least not for property owners who play their cards right. As a seasoned real estate agent, and one of the city’s foremost authorities on selling churches, the pastor knows his stately brick sanctuary and surrounding property could fetch up to $12 million.
