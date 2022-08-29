Read full article on original website
Yakima Man Shot on North 1st Street Wednesday
Yakima Police are investigating a shooting reported Wednesday morning in the 300 block of North 1st Street. When officers arrived at about 7:30 am they found a 25-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen. The man, who has not been identified was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital in critical condition but police say the man is expected to survive.
