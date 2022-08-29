ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
News Talk KIT

Yakima Man Shot on North 1st Street Wednesday

Yakima Police are investigating a shooting reported Wednesday morning in the 300 block of North 1st Street. When officers arrived at about 7:30 am they found a 25-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen. The man, who has not been identified was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital in critical condition but police say the man is expected to survive.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Man Arrested After Tragic Tuesday Crash

Yakima Police say an 80-year-old driver was seriously injured and another driver arrested for Vehicular Assault Tuesday after a crash at the intersection of 16th Avenue and Nob Hill Blvd. Police say the suspect driver ran the red light at 16th and Nob Hill. Police say a 37-year-old man was...
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Yakima detectives investigate shooting that left victim in critical condition

YAKIMA, Wash. — Detectives from the City of Yakima are looking into a reported shooting that left a 25-year-old man in critical condition on Wednesday morning. According to a release issued by the Yakima Police Department, officers were dispatched for reports of a gunshot victim who was located on the 300-block of N 1st St in Yakima at 7:30 a.m. on August 31, 2022.
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Yakima County, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima County, WA
Crime & Safety
elkhornmediagroup.com

Deceased man found in Jefferson Park identified

WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla police reports the adult subject found deceased Monday afternoon in Jefferson Park has been identified as Ricky L. LaForge, 59, with a last known address in Yakima. At 12 p.m. Monday, dispatch was notified via 911 that there was an adult suspect who appeared...
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Crash deemed deadly due to lack of seatbelt

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. - A 75-year-old man from Chelan is dead after a car crash around the 19000 block of Cottonwood Canyon on August 30, around 12:30 p.m. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of the crash. However, Casey Schilperoort reports the victim was not wearing a seatbelt.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Chelan man killed in Yakima County crash

WEST VALLEY - The Yakima Herald Republic reports a Chelan man is dead after wrecking his vehicle in West Valley just outside of Yakima on Tuesday. The publication wrote that Kenneth Charley Nichols of Chelan was driving in the 19000 block of Cottonwood Canyon Road at about 12:30 p.m. when the crash happened.
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Body Cameras#New Body#Ycso New Tasers#Axon 7 Tasers
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Four car crash on Nob Hill due to reckless driving

YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 8/31/22. According to the Yakima Police Department, yesterday's four-car crash on Nob Hill Boulevard was due to reckless driving. YPD responded to reports of a suspected reckless driver moving westbound on Nob Hill Blvd around 12:50 p.m. The suspect reportedly sped through a red light at...
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Former HAPO employee accused of stealing $75,460 from credit union’s ATM

RICHLAND, Wash. – A former employee of HAPO Community Credit Union is facing a first-degree theft charge for allegedly taking more than $75,000 in cash from ATM machines that she was in charge of monitoring. In a document filed by Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Andy Miller, 40-year-old Meaghan Brooks is accused of first-degree theft for a major economic offense with...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Court throws out Yakima man's rape conviction because it took too long to try him

A state appeals court ordered a Yakima man’s 2020 rape conviction permanently dismissed, saying prosecutors took too long to bring him to trial. A three-judge panel of the Spokane-based Division III Court of Appeals said prosecutors violated Bradley Kenneth Denton’s right to a speedy trial by citing delays processing evidence at the Washington State Patrol’s crime lab without providing sufficient proof they were trying to get the results sooner.
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
nbcrightnow.com

YCSO warns of phone scam

YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is alerting the community to a phone scam where the caller is posing as Sergeant Carl Hendrickson. The caller tries to get people to discuss important court documents over the phone. The YCSO isn't sure what the goals of the scam are, but that it probably comes down to the caller trying to get money from whoever answers.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

YCFD 5 responds to three fires Thursday morning

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- Yakima County Fire District 5 responded to three different fires early Thursday morning. Around 1:20 a.m. crews were dispatched to an abandoned mobile home that was burning in the area of Larue Rd and S. Oldenway Rd. At 2:48 a.m. fire crews responded to a shop that...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

WSP investigating after woman jumps out of car near Grandview

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is investigating a non-traffic fatal collision near Grandview on Saturday, August, 27th. According to the State Patrol, the single vehicle, was travelling westbound on I-82 near milepost 72, a mile west of Grandview, when the female passenger, Carina Rodriguez Elizondo, 33, of Sunnyside exited the vehicle while it was in motion.
GRANDVIEW, WA
KIMA TV

Investigation on hit-and-run case comes to a close, potential charges coming

YAKIMA—It has been over 3 months since a bicyclist was hit and killed by a car in Yakima. Deputies say we might finally get some answers. After months of deputies trying to sift through evidence and gather video for the investigation of the death of 66-year-old Wendy Baker, deputies say they have enough to turn the case over to the prosecuting office tomorrow.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Traffic signal upgrade to impact traffic on Yakima Ave

YAKIMA, Wash. — Traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction with a four-way stop at the Yakima Avenue and 6th Avenue intersection on August 31 while crews upgrade the traffic signal. The traffic signal will not work between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. The work is...
YAKIMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy