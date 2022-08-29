Read full article on original website
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving Get A New Teammate
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are staying in Brooklyn this year which means the Nets front office needs to do everything it can to make sure they can go far this season. One thing the team lacked last season was depth, especially on the defensive end of the floor. It led to a stunning sweep in the first round of the playoffs, and fans are waiting to see the Nets bounce back and at least show some life.
Yardbarker
Julius Erving Doesn’t Believe LeBron James-Michael Jordan Debate Is Fair
Entering Year 20, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has built one of the most impressive resumes in the history of the NBA. For all his accomplishments and accolades, James has firmly supplanted himself in the “GOAT” debate that fans love to have. While legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar believe the GOAT debate can never be settled because of several variables, some people think the answer is Michael Jordan.
WATCH: Sonya Curry’s emotional plea to Warriors star Stephen Curry after Davidson honor
Stephen Curry marked another milestone in his life on Wednesday after the Golden State Warriors superstar earned his degree from Davidson. During Steph’s graduation ceremony, his mom Sonya Curry was in attendance, and she delivered quite a message for her loving son. An emotional Sonya Curry took the stage as she addressed her son during […] The post WATCH: Sonya Curry’s emotional plea to Warriors star Stephen Curry after Davidson honor appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Recalls Pat Riley Insulting George Gervin at the 1983 NBA All-Star Game
It didn't take long for George Gervin to get some revenge on former Lakers coach Pat Riley. Kareem-Abdul-Jabbar remembers it well. The post Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Recalls Pat Riley Insulting George Gervin at the 1983 NBA All-Star Game appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Lakers’ Patrick Beverley gets honest on report he’s ‘been in contact’ with Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers are without a doubt one of the most high-profile teams in all of sports. As such, being a new member of the squad does take a bit of getting used to. Just ask new Lakers recruit Patrick Beverley. The 34-year-old recently took to Twitter to express...
Yardbarker
Dwyane Wade Regrets Giving Up Around $20 Million During The Big 3 Era Of The Miami Heat: "Now, As Someone Who’s On The Other Side Of It, I Didn’t Have To Give That Money Up."
Dwyane Wade entered the NBA as a part of the iconic 2003 NBA draft class. Wade was drafted using the fifth overall pick by the Miami Heat, and that decision turned the fortunes around for both the Heat and Wade. It was clear from the start that Wade was here...
Will Jennifer Lopez Breakup Kill Alex Rodriguez’s $1.5B Timberwolves Deal?
According to The New York Post, J.Lo breaking up with A-Rod and making J-Rod a thing of the past could have an impact on the NBA’s T-Wolves. Per The Post, the $1.5 billion deal that former MLB slugger Alex Rodriguez and e-commerce billionaire Marc Lore reached to purchase the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx from majority owner Glen Taylor in April of 2021 could be in jeopardy. A-Rod is reportedly having difficulty living up to his end of the bargain, at least partially because the retired major leaguer “wasn’t well prepared” for his breakup with Jennifer Lopez “from a financial standpoint,” sources told The Post.
MLB・
Bob Ryan on Kevin Durant: 'I Don't Want to Win With That Sh-t Head'
Bob Ryan is tired of Kevin Durant's act.
Carmelo Anthony, Lakers appear headed for a divorce
The Los Angeles Lakers have some question marks when it comes to their point guard situation after recently acquiring Patrick Beverley and forcing him to co-exist with Russell Westbrook. But Westbrook’s not the only remnant from the previous year having his place on the team in question going into next season. Carmelo Anthony, who played a pretty significant role for the Lakers last season, remains unsigned as the 2022-23 season draws closer.
Opinion: The Chicago Bulls Should Sign This Former 2nd Overall Pick
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, who was the second overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, still remains a free agent on August 30. I believe that the Chicago Bulls should consider signing him.
Dodgers News: Slugging Prospect On His Way to Join Expanding L.A. Roster
Star prospect Miguel Vargas, who played well in a brief cup of coffee earlier this season, is reportedly being called up when active rosters expand on Thursday.
Yardbarker
Jeanie Buss Reveals Magic Johnson And Phil Jackson's Role With The Lakers: "It's Not That Magic Is Making A Decision On Who We're Going To Hire As Coach. It's Not That Phil Is Telling Me Who To Hire. These Are Just People I Trust."
The Los Angeles Lakers are arguably the biggest NBA franchise, and they are certainly the most popular in terms of worldwide fame. The Lakers are synonymous with success, they can boast the highest number of championships won by any franchise, an honor they share with the Boston Celtics. And as such, success is expected. So when the team performs as poorly as they did last season. Questions are asked about what exactly is going on.
Song's Over? Knicks' Trade Target Donovan Mitchell Removes Jazz Mentions
Has Mitchell just confirmed his fate in 160 characters or less?
