Los Angeles, CA

HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar's Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving Get A New Teammate

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are staying in Brooklyn this year which means the Nets front office needs to do everything it can to make sure they can go far this season. One thing the team lacked last season was depth, especially on the defensive end of the floor. It led to a stunning sweep in the first round of the playoffs, and fans are waiting to see the Nets bounce back and at least show some life.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Julius Erving Doesn't Believe LeBron James-Michael Jordan Debate Is Fair

Entering Year 20, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has built one of the most impressive resumes in the history of the NBA. For all his accomplishments and accolades, James has firmly supplanted himself in the “GOAT” debate that fans love to have. While legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar believe the GOAT debate can never be settled because of several variables, some people think the answer is Michael Jordan.
NBA
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Sonya Curry's emotional plea to Warriors star Stephen Curry after Davidson honor

Stephen Curry marked another milestone in his life on Wednesday after the Golden State Warriors superstar earned his degree from Davidson. During Steph’s graduation ceremony, his mom  Sonya Curry was in attendance, and she delivered quite a message for her loving son. An emotional Sonya Curry took the stage as she addressed her son during […] The post WATCH: Sonya Curry’s emotional plea to Warriors star Stephen Curry after Davidson honor appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
InsideHook

Will Jennifer Lopez Breakup Kill Alex Rodriguez's $1.5B Timberwolves Deal?

According to The New York Post, J.Lo breaking up with A-Rod and making J-Rod a thing of the past could have an impact on the NBA’s T-Wolves. Per The Post, the $1.5 billion deal that former MLB slugger Alex Rodriguez and e-commerce billionaire Marc Lore reached to purchase the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx from majority owner Glen Taylor in April of 2021 could be in jeopardy. A-Rod is reportedly having difficulty living up to his end of the bargain, at least partially because the retired major leaguer “wasn’t well prepared” for his breakup with Jennifer Lopez “from a financial standpoint,” sources told The Post.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Carmelo Anthony, Lakers appear headed for a divorce

The Los Angeles Lakers have some question marks when it comes to their point guard situation after recently acquiring Patrick Beverley and forcing him to co-exist with Russell Westbrook. But Westbrook’s not the only remnant from the previous year having his place on the team in question going into next season. Carmelo Anthony, who played a pretty significant role for the Lakers last season, remains unsigned as the 2022-23 season draws closer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Jeanie Buss Reveals Magic Johnson And Phil Jackson's Role With The Lakers: "It's Not That Magic Is Making A Decision On Who We're Going To Hire As Coach. It's Not That Phil Is Telling Me Who To Hire. These Are Just People I Trust."

The Los Angeles Lakers are arguably the biggest NBA franchise, and they are certainly the most popular in terms of worldwide fame. The Lakers are synonymous with success, they can boast the highest number of championships won by any franchise, an honor they share with the Boston Celtics. And as such, success is expected. So when the team performs as poorly as they did last season. Questions are asked about what exactly is going on.
LOS ANGELES, CA

