According to The New York Post, J.Lo breaking up with A-Rod and making J-Rod a thing of the past could have an impact on the NBA’s T-Wolves. Per The Post, the $1.5 billion deal that former MLB slugger Alex Rodriguez and e-commerce billionaire Marc Lore reached to purchase the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx from majority owner Glen Taylor in April of 2021 could be in jeopardy. A-Rod is reportedly having difficulty living up to his end of the bargain, at least partially because the retired major leaguer “wasn’t well prepared” for his breakup with Jennifer Lopez “from a financial standpoint,” sources told The Post.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO