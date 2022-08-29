Read full article on original website
wtvbam.com
Three persons injured in Steuben car/motorcycle crash
OTSEGO TOWNSHIP, IN (WTVB) – Three persons were injured Saturday afternoon in a car/motorcycle crash at the intersection of State Road 1 and County Road 500 South in Steuben County. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office says the crash was reported at about 1:51 p.m.. An initial crash investigation...
State police identify motorcyclist killed in Barry County crash
Michigan State Police is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened in Barry County on Sunday.
abc57.com
Man arrested after driving stolen vehicle into St. Joseph River
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A man was arrested early Monday morning after driving a stolen vehicle into the St. Joseph River, according to South Bend Police. Just after 2 a.m., police were called to the 300 block of E. Lasalle to investigate reports of a stolen vehicle. While taking the...
WWMT
Three Rivers fugitive busts down walls, escapes during police standoff
THREE RIVERS, Mich. — A wanted fugitive remains on the loose more than 24 hours after he escaped police following an hours-long standoff in Three Rivers on Saturday. The suspect, Kenneth Scott, 33, escaped an apartment he barricaded himself in, by breaking through several walls in adjacent apartments, according to police.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan man lied about state troopers forging search warrant, stealing meds, police say
ALPENA, Mich. – A Michigan man has been charged for lying about state troopers forging search warrant documents and stealing medications and money from him, according to authorities. Police said a criminal investigation was opened in June 2021 after Thomas Arthur VanDuinen, 70, of Alpena, alleged that Michigan State...
Reckless driver caught going 100+ mph by Lansing Police
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One motorcyclist’s speeding did not go unnoticed by Lansing Police’s nightshift crew. According to a Facebook post from the Lansing Police Department, a motorcyclist was driving more than 100 miles per hour when police made an attempt to pull the driver over. Despite the traffic stop attempt, the motorcyclist did not […]
Wanted man escapes standoff with police in Southwest Michigan
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – Authorities are searching for a wanted man who barricaded himself inside an apartment during a standoff with police before later escaping. The suspect, who was not identified, is not believed to be a threat to the general public, according to the Three Rivers Police Department. Police did not give a description of the man.
wtvbam.com
Two injured in crash of biplane at Branch County Memorial Airport
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – An instructor pilot and a student passenger were injured Friday afternoon in an aircraft accident at the Branch County Memorial Airport. Airport Manager Joe Best said a Great Lakes biplane was trying to land when something went wrong and the plane flipped over. (Photo courtesy...
Argument over vehicle sale leads to shots fired in Van Buren County
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI - No one was injured after an argument over the sale of a truck prompted shots fired on Friday night. Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to a home in the 46000 block of M-43 in Arlington Township at approximately 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, for a report of two armed men arguing.
WNDU
Death investigation underway in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead. Police were called to the area of 9050 W 100 N in Kewanna just before 8:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2. Charles Grigsby, 29, from Angola was found unresponsive off the roadway....
abc57.com
Homicide investigation underway in Elkhart following Sunday night shooting
ELKHART, Ind. -- Police were dispatched to the 2200 block of Vermont Street on Sunday around 10:53 p.m. to respond to a shooting with injuries, according to the Elkhart Police Department. Upon arriving, police discovered that 42-year-old Anthony Williams was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Police say that Williams was...
WNDU
Man killed in Elkhart shooting
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating a deadly shooting. It happened in the 2200 block of Vermont Street just after 10:50 p.m. Sunday. Anthony Williams, 42, was taken to the hospital with apparent gunshot wounds. He later died of his injuries. If you have any...
WNDU
Elkhart Police investigating shooting, appears to be accidental
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a shooting at an Elkhart home. Officers were called to the 2900 block of Bane Berry Street just before 4 a.m. Monday. Officials tell 16 News Now it appears to be an accidental shooting to the lower leg. The injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
threeriversnews.com
Suspect escapes standoff, police actively searching
THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers police are searching for a suspect who escaped a standoff situation that lasted for several hours Saturday night and Sunday morning. According to the Three Rivers Police Department, police were called to an apartment at Riverside Apartments and Townhomes in the 1200 block of Hov Aire Drive around 5:33 p.m. Saturday. Police claim they located a wanted suspect, who barricaded themselves inside the apartment of a third party.
abc57.com
One woman hospitalized following Elkhart county crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 9:40 a.m. on Mishawaka Road, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. A 60-year-old Elkhart man was traveling westbound in a 2006 Toyota Prius while approaching the intersection of Mishawaka Road and Benham Avenue. The Prius was...
Man dies in hospital following Kzoo shooting
A man who was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound on Saturday has died.
wtvbam.com
Teenager injured in Friday afternoon Coldwater Lake watercraft crash
OVID TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A teenager from Goodrich was injured Friday afternoon in a boating accident on Coldwater Lake. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department reports a father and son were on separate watercrafts at about 3:00 p.m. when the incident took place. They say their investigation shows...
95.3 MNC
Angola man, 29, found dead on side of road in Fulton County
An Angola man was found dead off a roadway in Fulton County. First responders were called around 8:45 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 2, to the are of 9050 West and 100 North in Kewanna where the found Charles Grisby, 29, unconscious and unresponsive. Grisby was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man assaults 2 juvenile employees at West Michigan Burger King, police say
WYOMING, MI – A male customer assaulted two juvenile employees at Burger King on Sunday afternoon, police said. The man was unhappy with his service at Burger King, 1313 28th St., on Sept. 4, and climbed over the counter, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety said. He then assaulted...
Fire breaks out at Kalamazoo business
Fire officials are investigating what started a fire at a Kalamazoo business on Saturday. The fire broke out at 8:17 p.m. on East Cork Street.
