cnycentral.com
GALLERY: Today in CNY takes on Milkshakes, with special guests Laura Hand & Peter Hall
Syracuse, NY — Check out the "Strawberry State of Mind" Milkshake. The Today in Central New York team took on the annual 'Undeniably Dairy Shake-off Milkshake Contest" at the 2022 New York State Fair. Click the photo gallery above to check out NBC3's delicious creation!
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Staying home to serve: Oswego mayor to join Oswego Health
OSWEGO — Oswego Health has announced the city’s mayor will be joining its leadership. Oswego Health said in a press release Wednesday Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow will be joining the hospital’s leadership team as vice president of public affairs and system development.
Vera House’s crisis: A bad hire puts a community institution on the defensive
Syracuse, N.Y. — Vera House is where Meaghan Greeley found healing as an abuse survivor. It is where she found guidance and inspiration for her career as a counselor.
cnycentral.com
Clothing, school supply giveaway and free haircut drive in Syracuse this weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. — Bethany Baptist Church is hosting part 2 of a clothing and school supply giveaway on September 3rd, ahead of the first day of school. The event will also provide free haircuts, organizers said. The drive will happen at Bethany Baptist Church Fellowship Hall at 149 Beattie...
Huge NYS Fair concert breaks record; plus, Syracuse football opener preview (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 1)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 71; Low: 52. Likely to be the fair’s coolest day. WHOA, NELLY: The “Hot in Herre” rapper set a new record for the largest crowd in New York State Fair concert history, drawing 43,000 fans to Chevy Park on Wednesday night. See our concert review and more photos. (Scott Schild photo)
NY State Fair, circus shows, ghost tours: 9 things to do in CNY this weekend
It’s weekend two of the Great New York State Fair, so there’s not wanting for things to do this weekend. But if you’re tired of the crowds, there are some low-key things to do aside from the fair. Catch a piano salon in Ithaca or see award-winning shorts from Sundance Film Festival, screened on Cornell University’s campus. Try Lao food at Salt City Market or watch circus performers around Ithaca. Take a historic ghostwalk in preparation for the fall or get tickets to the Budweiser Classic at the Oswego Speedway. Whatever your interest, CNY has something for you.
For at least 49 years, the NYS Fair hosted a Catholic Mass. This year, it was cancelled
Update: The traditional Roman Catholic Mass at the New York State Fair will return at 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. The nearly 50-year tradition of a Roman Catholic Mass on Sundays at the New York State Fair has been cancelled for 2022. It’s not clear why or whether it’s a...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Syracuse shelter provides stability for area youth
Upstate cities like Syracuse, Rochester and Buffalo struggle with the highest rates of childhood poverty in the nation. There are young New Yorkers who are often left with no home, as poverty leads to housing insecurity or a harmful home life. But there is a place that offers more than...
This Beloved, Locally Owned New Hartford Cafe Is Closing
We have plenty of incredible restaurants here in the Utica area that are locally owned. Unfortunately, being locally owned and operated sometimes means that there's more risks that come into play, which puts some in a position where they can't operate the way that they need to. That's the sad...
House of the Week: Family have made a lifetime of memories at this Camillus ranch
CAMILLUS, N.Y. – In 2006, Nancy Whitney’s realtor knew right away that she had found her client just the right house. “I think I am standing in your future living room,” the agent told Whitney while showing her the ranch at 2754 Lyons Road in Camillus.
wrvo.org
McMahon: Onondaga County a 'finalist' for chip plant
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said Wednesday he’s confident he’ll have some good news soon about bringing a chip manufacturer to central New York. The statement comes amid reports Micron Technology is seeking tax breaks in Texas, when state and local officials hoped the company would see White Pine Commerce Park in Clay as the front runner.
iheart.com
Catholic Mass To Return To The NY State Fair After Being Cancelled
Geddes, N.Y. - New York and the State Fair say there will be a Catholic Mass this Sunday at the Fair. For 49 years a Mass was held at the fair but this year Father Clemente of St. Marianne Cope Parish in Solvay was notified that the Fair could not accommodate them.
NewsChannel 36
Man threatened mass shooting at Cornell University
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Ithaca police say a man threatened to commit mass shootings of Cornell University students and Ithaca police officers. Police say Austin Schiller, a 28-year-old from Ithaca, was telling people Wednesday evening he wanted to shoot up the Ivy League school, gesturing with his hands that he would use a rifle.
Newest Byrne Dairy store opens in Onondaga County
The newest Byrne Dairy & Deli opened today in Salina near Lockheed Martin. The 4,232-square-foot store at 491 Electronics Parkway has the Byrne Diary signature green roof and porches.
Four Syracuse councilors asked to vote themselves into political peril
Syracuse, N.Y. -- When Syracuse’s Common Council members eventually vote on the city’s new election maps at least four will be asked to do something rare for a politician – make their re-election more difficult. Based on the city’s proposed maps, two Common Councilors – Jen Schultz...
WKTV
Nothing Bundt Cakes in New Hartford celebrating 25th birthday with sweet treat giveaway
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday Thursday by giving sweet treats to customers. The first 250 customers at each store, including the New Hartford location, will get a free mini Bundt cake or ‘Bundtlet.’. The company is also continuing the birthday festivities...
Tom Mitchell exits 93Q after decades in Syracuse radio
A longtime staple of the Syracuse radio business is signing off. Tom Mitchell announced Thursday that he is no longer with Cumulus Media Syracuse after 26 years as operations manager for its radio stations, including 93Q (WNTQ-FM), 95X (WAQX-FM), and The Score 1260 (WSKO-AM), and as program director for 93Q. Wednesday was his last day, he said on Facebook.
Can You Help This Central New York Business Recover From Extreme Vandalism?
What is wrong with the world we live in? One Central New York business is sad to announce that they were severely vandalized. Sculpture Space in Utica posted on Facebook that their Gates Street facility was devastatingly vandalized during the early morning hours of Sunday August 28th 2022:. Although this...
See how much every town in Onondaga County pays to every school district
Syracuse, N.Y. — Taxpayers in Clay sent the most money of any Onondaga County town to a local school district in 2021, according records from the New York State Comptroller’s Office. The Liverpool Central School District collected over $55 million from Clay taxpayers last year. That’s the highest...
iheartoswego.com
Nina B. Morabito – August 22, 2022
Nina B. Morabito, 89, of Oswego, passed away on August 22, 2022, at St. Luke’s Healthcare Center in Oswego, after a long illness. She was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late Santo C. Morabito and Rocca (Potenza) Morabito. After graduation from Oswego High School in 1951, Nina...
