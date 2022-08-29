ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent & The Game Take Shot At Each Other On Instagram

Earlier this year, The Game expressed great frustration after not being a part of the Super Bowl halftime show. Being that the NFL playoff game was located at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the rapper felt he should have graced the stage with the other performers since he's from the area. However, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent did the honors.
INGLEWOOD, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby's "Detox" Shines Bright On Our "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

Summer may be coming to an end in the next few weeks, but the songs on our Fire Emoji playlist won't be turning down the heat anytime soon. Leading the way on our first update of September is Lil Baby's "Detox" single, arriving along with the exciting news that his third studio album, It's Only Me, is due to arrive on streaming services this October.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Debuts "Super Freaky Girl" Alter Ego, Nick James

She may have been faced with her fair share of controversies in recent years, but 39-year-old Nicki Minaj has made it clear that 2022 is the year she's coming back with a vengeance – and a new alter ego. As you may have heard on the mother of one's...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Yung Gravy
Person
Addison Rae
Person
Lizzo
hotnewhiphop.com

Remy Ma Uses Thirst Trap To Announce New EP

Remy Ma has conquered a lot of milestones throughout her rap career. Born Reminisce Smith, the 42-year-old rapper rose to stardom in the early 2000s. Being from New York, she was able to work with notable artists like Big Pun and Fat Joe, giving her a leg up on other female musicians in the industry.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
TheDailyBeast

Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Pda#Sherinicole
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Mom Gives Triplet Girls Same Name - The One She Had For The Son She Wanted

When expecting a baby, the best thing parents-to-be can do is just hope for a healthy baby and not have a preference on gender. If you decide you really want a boy or a girl, you could wind up disappointed, which isn't the best way to start a child's life. However, one mom was so intent on having a son that she didn't even bother coming up with a name if she had a daughter. Of course, fate had its way and not only did the mother give birth to a baby girl, she gave birth to three of them - triplets, but she didn't let the name she picked out go to waste.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

B2K Shares That Nelly Turned Down "Bump Bump Bump" Because Of Its Association To R. Kelly

While the members of B2K have been involved in drama of their own, in a recent interview with Drink Champs, they spilled the beans about different artists. During their lengthy sit-down talk with DJ EFN and N.O.R.E, they talked about numerous topics ranging from music to their feud with Omarion. However, one topic that got social media users talking was centered around R. Kelly.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Fires Back At The Game After His Latest Diss

50 Cent fired back at The Game's recent diss in a post on Instagram, Monday. The Los Angeles rapper had called out 50 during a performance at Houston's Legends Only Concert. "Oh no, you making me nervous now you know it’s not safe around me when i’m nervous. LOL," 50 captioned a video of The Game's comments.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Tyrese Reconciles With Ex-GF Zelie Amid Divorce

Tyrese's divorce and custody battle hasn't stopped him from believing in love. The 43-year old star's court hearing with ex Samantha Lee recently made headlines after a judge scolded the singer in front of the court room and ordered him to pay $10,000 monthly in child support. After Tyrese made a snarky comment toward Samantha's lawyer, the judge reprimanded, “If you do it again, I’m going to hold you in contempt. You don’t ask questions. That’s not how this works."
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
hotnewhiphop.com

Charli Baltimore Says She Once Recorded An Entire 50 Cent Diss Mixtape

Charli Baltimore revealed that she once record a full mixtape of diss tracks aimed at 50 Cent during a recent episode of BET's docuseries, The Murder Inc. Story. The songs were recorded during the peak of 50's beef with Ja Rule and Murder Inc. “Irv [Gotti] wanted us to just...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Eminem Pays Tribute To Late Battle Rapper Pat Stay: "Kings Never Die"

Eminem paid tribute to the late Pat Stay on Twitter, Sunday night, calling him one of the greatest of all time. The legendary battle-rapper was stabbed to death in Fairfax, Nova Scotia, earlier in the day. “Hip Hop lost one of the best battlers of all time," Eminem wrote. "RIP...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Janet Jackson Surprises Teyana Taylor At Her London Show

Since the beginning of her career, Teyana Taylor has openly sited Janet Jackson as her biggest inspiration as an artist. The Harlem songstress paid homage to the pop queen at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, rocking an outfit that resembled the one Jackson wore at the 1995 MTV VMAs. Janet has seemingly taken Teyana under her wings a little sister of sorts.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Armie Hammer Is Living At One Of Robert Downey Jr.’s Houses: Report

Armie Hammer is living at one of Robert Downey Jr.'s houses, according to a new report from Page Six, amid the disgraced Call Me By Your Name star's ongoing scandal. Downey Jr. had previously been reported to have paid for Hammer's stay at a Florida rehab center, last year. In...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Adele Sparks Rich Paul Marriage Rumors After Recent IG Post

Adele and Rich Paul have been going very strong over the last year or so. The two were originally spotted together at a basketball game and they were even a fixture at the 2021 NBA Finals. Since that time, the two have developed their relationship and in various interviews, Adele has made it clear that she adores Paul and that he is a wonderful partner for her.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy