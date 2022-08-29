ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Now That Tesla Split Its Stock, Are You Buying It? Almost 60% Say...

Benzinga regularly conducts surveys to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to Benzinga readers: Will you be buying Tesla Inc TSLA shares in 2022 following the split?
Marijuana Stock Movers For August 30, 2022

IAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 8.91% at $0.06. Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 10.38% at $0.57. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 6.17% at $1.52. Cronos Group CRON shares closed down 6.01% at $2.97. OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed down 5.41% at $1.05. SNDL SNDL shares...
Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Falls More Than 3% In 24 hours

Bitcoin's BTC/USD price has decreased 3.2% over the past 24 hours to $19,632.66, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -9.0%, moving from $21,489.04 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin over the past 24 hours (left) to its price...
Investing In Growth $FLGC Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Cannabis Insider is a bi-weekly podcast focused on marijuana and all things weed, CBD, hemp, and psychedelics. Hosts include Elliot Lane and Javier Hasse. Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live weekly show for cannabis and retail investors where we share with you the major cannabis news, stocks and exclusive interviews!
Analyst Ratings for Smartsheet

Smartsheet SMAR has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 12 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Smartsheet. The company has an average price target of $50.83 with a high of $68.00 and a low of $38.00.
Analyst Ratings for Ncino

Within the last quarter, Ncino NCNO has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Ncino. The company has an average price target of $40.4 with a high of $45.00 and a low of $35.00.
Is Cannabis Legalization The End For Pharma Stocks? New Study Predicts Billions In Losses

Federal cannabis legalization might reduce conventional pharmaceutical sales by billions of dollars according to a new study conducted by researchers from California Polytechnic State University and the University of New Mexico. The study, titled “U.S. Cannabis Laws Projected to Cost Generic and Brand Pharmaceutical Firms Billion,” examined the performance of...
Analyst Ratings for Fluence Energy

Within the last quarter, Fluence Energy FLNC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Fluence Energy. The company has an average price target of $20.14 with a high of $28.00 and a low of $13.00.
Short Volatility Alert: 3M Company

On Thursday, shares of 3M Company MMM experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +1.03. to $125.63. The overall sentiment for MMM has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Sell. The volatility alert was...
Fusion Pharmaceuticals's Return On Capital Employed Insights

According to data from Benzinga Pro, during Q2, Fusion Pharmaceuticals's FUSN reported sales totaled $570 thousand. Despite a 4.2% increase in earnings, the company posted a loss of $19.07 million. In Q1, Fusion Pharmaceuticals brought in $585 thousand in sales but lost $19.91 million in earnings. Why Is ROCE Significant?
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Utilities Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
NVIDIA: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from NVIDIA NVDA. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 4 cents per share. On Wednesday, NVIDIA will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 4 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

