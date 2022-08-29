Read full article on original website
Read How Newegg Commerce Fared In 1H Amid Macro-Economic Challenges
Newegg Commerce Inc NEGG reported first-half 2022 net sales of $890.5 million. The company posted a 1H gross profit of $110.8 million, a net loss of $(18.9) million, and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $(4.0) million. Newegg sees Q3 sales of $358.8 million - $383.3 million. NEGG expects Q3 gross...
Jim Cramer Warns Investors These 2 Stocks Are 'Too Dangerous, Too Risky'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. LICY is "too dangerous, too risky. Not the right thing for this environment." Cramer recommended selling AT&T Inc. T. The "Mad Money" host said he likes EPAM Systems, Inc. EPAM as it is a "very fast grower."
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
Now That Tesla Split Its Stock, Are You Buying It? Almost 60% Say...
Benzinga regularly conducts surveys to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to Benzinga readers: Will you be buying Tesla Inc TSLA shares in 2022 following the split?
Marijuana Stock Movers For August 30, 2022
IAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 8.91% at $0.06. Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 10.38% at $0.57. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 6.17% at $1.52. Cronos Group CRON shares closed down 6.01% at $2.97. OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed down 5.41% at $1.05. SNDL SNDL shares...
Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Falls More Than 3% In 24 hours
Bitcoin's BTC/USD price has decreased 3.2% over the past 24 hours to $19,632.66, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -9.0%, moving from $21,489.04 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin over the past 24 hours (left) to its price...
Bill Gates Invests Heavily In Buffett's Berkshire, And Also These 3 High-Yielding Stocks
As many investors enjoy reviewing the 13F filings from hedge funds and activist investors, one portfolio that many investors love to discuss is that of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. It should be noted that 54% of the foundation's portfolio is made up of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B)...
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Lowe's Companies 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Lowe's Companies LOW has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.06% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.1%. Currently, Lowe's Companies has a market capitalization of $122.33 billion. Buying $1000 In LOW: If an investor had bought $1000 of LOW stock 5 years...
Investing In Growth $FLGC Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Cannabis Insider is a bi-weekly podcast focused on marijuana and all things weed, CBD, hemp, and psychedelics. Hosts include Elliot Lane and Javier Hasse. Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live weekly show for cannabis and retail investors where we share with you the major cannabis news, stocks and exclusive interviews!
Analyst Ratings for Smartsheet
Smartsheet SMAR has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 12 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Smartsheet. The company has an average price target of $50.83 with a high of $68.00 and a low of $38.00.
Analyst Ratings for Ncino
Within the last quarter, Ncino NCNO has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Ncino. The company has an average price target of $40.4 with a high of $45.00 and a low of $35.00.
Is Cannabis Legalization The End For Pharma Stocks? New Study Predicts Billions In Losses
Federal cannabis legalization might reduce conventional pharmaceutical sales by billions of dollars according to a new study conducted by researchers from California Polytechnic State University and the University of New Mexico. The study, titled “U.S. Cannabis Laws Projected to Cost Generic and Brand Pharmaceutical Firms Billion,” examined the performance of...
Analyst Ratings for Fluence Energy
Within the last quarter, Fluence Energy FLNC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Fluence Energy. The company has an average price target of $20.14 with a high of $28.00 and a low of $13.00.
Goldman Sachs Sees Opportunity In Commodities, But The Greatest Long-Term Gains Likely In Farmland
Last week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell swayed the market again after making remarks about inflation. Powell confirmed that lowering inflation would be a costly fight in terms of jobs and economic growth. The blunt message may be ominous, but the honesty could be interpreted as refreshing. Powell shared that...
Short Volatility Alert: 3M Company
On Thursday, shares of 3M Company MMM experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +1.03. to $125.63. The overall sentiment for MMM has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Sell. The volatility alert was...
Fusion Pharmaceuticals's Return On Capital Employed Insights
According to data from Benzinga Pro, during Q2, Fusion Pharmaceuticals's FUSN reported sales totaled $570 thousand. Despite a 4.2% increase in earnings, the company posted a loss of $19.07 million. In Q1, Fusion Pharmaceuticals brought in $585 thousand in sales but lost $19.91 million in earnings. Why Is ROCE Significant?
908 Devices Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed
According to Benzinga Pro data, during Q2, 908 Devices MASS posted sales of $11.11 million. Earnings were up 13.98%, but 908 Devices still reported an overall loss of $8.10 million. In Q1, 908 Devices brought in $8.31 million in sales but lost $9.41 million in earnings. Why Is ROCE Significant?
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Utilities Sector
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
NVIDIA: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from NVIDIA NVDA. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 4 cents per share. On Wednesday, NVIDIA will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 4 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Wall Street climbs after jobs report rekindles hopes of smaller rate hikes
Sept 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes jumped on Friday on expectations that cooling wage growth in August could help ease some price pressures and encourage the Federal Reserve to be less aggressive in its rate hike cycle.
