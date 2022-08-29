Read full article on original website
Related
UMaine Orono welcomes students back to class
ORONO, Maine — Class is in session! The University of Maine at Orono welcomed its students back to campus on Monday. However, this year with a drastic difference in freshmen admissions in comparison to this time last year. The Class of 2026's freshmen group is 16% smaller than last...
How Bangor, Portland school districts plan to keep students safe this year
BANGOR, Maine — It's back to the classroom this week for many students across Maine, and with recent events like the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas this past May, which left 19 students and two teachers dead, school safety is weighing heavy on many minds. “I probably think about...
Husson University welcomes its Eagles back to campus flock
BANGOR, Maine — This weekend, students at Husson University returned to campus, packing all of the dorm essentials for the year. Freshmen were moved in on Saturday, with convocation for this year's new class soon after. Sophomore video and film major Ryan Lowry was prepared this year; packing only...
Bangor chosen for EPA Revitalization Program
BANGOR, Maine — To preserve and enhance Bangor's downtown area and surrounding greenspaces, the Greater Bangor Convention and Visitors Bureau will be working with a federal planning team to grow the city's outdoor economy. The Environmental Protection Agency's Recreation Economy for Rural Communities Program works with disadvantaged communities to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bilingual daycare coming to Bangor
BANGOR, Maine — Throughout the pandemic, we've heard about a growing need for child care services across the state. According to the Maine Children's Alliance, the number of licensed family child care centers in Maine dropped by more than 10% in just the last two years. Last year, there were less than 800 licensed family child care centers in Maine.
Free CNA training across Maine via Northern Light Health
BANGOR, Maine — Maine is facing a health care worker shortage. This is not a new problem, but one of the state's largest hospital systems has come up with a new way to try and fill open positions. This fall, Northern Light Health is partnering with Eastern Maine Community...
City of Bangor collaborating with developers to build tiny home community
BANGOR, Maine — The Martel Mobile Home Park in Bangor could see some major changes in the coming months. The City of Bangor is working with real estate developers who purchased the property, hoping to create more affordable housing options. Louie Morrison and his partner Luke McCannell are wanting...
Outside Edge | Visiting Maine's Hundred-Mile Wilderness
MAINE, USA — If you’re looking for remote locations, we’ve found it in the 100 mile wilderness. We tagged along with guide Baileigh Studer from the New England Outdoor Center to explore Gulf Hagas. “If anybody’s looking to get out of Baxter State Park and kind of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Walk to Defeat ALS held in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine — Dozens of people gathered in front of the Cross Insurance Center for the ALS Association's Walk to Defeat ALS Saturday morning. It was the first time this annual walk was able to take place in person since 2019. The mile-long walk has the goal of raising...
Delays, backorder leaves Hermon Fire Dept. without backup engine
HERMON, Maine — The Hermon Fire Department is one of many departments across the country dealing with back orders on equipment due to the pandemic. The new engine was supposed to arrive this past spring, but Hermon has now been told it will arrive early next year. Due to...
Bangor police find man dead along Kenduskeag Stream
BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police found a man dead on a bench along the Kenduskeag Stream on Thursday morning, authorities say. A news release from the Bangor Police Department stated officers responded to a welfare check around 8:49 a.m. and were called in behind 262 Harlow St. about a person on a bench near a walking trail who "reportedly hadn't moved in some time."
Community grieves after double-fatal crash in Carmel
CARMEL, Maine — A community is in grieving after two people were found dead after a car crash in Carmel. Police on Wednesday identified the victims as Steven Shelley, 23, of Hermon, and Kadin Brown, 17, of Newburgh. Officials said Shelley was driving and Brown was a passenger. At...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two minors charged with assault in Fairfield incident
FAIRFIELD, Maine — Two minors were charged with aggravated assault in connection to an incident in Fairfield on Friday afternoon. Police were called to Mill Island Park in Fairfield for a report of a minor that had been assaulted by several other juveniles, according to a news release issued by Fairfield Police Department spokesperson Officer Casey Dugas.
Carmel crash victims identified by police
Officials on Wednesday identified the two people who died in a crash in Carmel on Monday. Steven Shelley, 23, of Hermon, was driving the vehicle, and Kadin Brown, 17, of Newburgh, was his passenger, according to an updated release Wednesday from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office. Officials responded to the...
Northfield man sentenced to life in prison in triple murder case
MACHIAS, Maine — A Northfield man was sentenced to life in prison Friday at the Washington County Superior Courthouse for murdering three people and attempting to murder one other more than two years ago in downeast Maine. Thomas Bonfanti, 65, was ordered by the judge to life in prison...
Garbage truck and SUV go off the road in a Fairfield crash
FAIRFIELD, Maine — Fairfield police responded to a report of a multivehicle crash on Norridgewock Road Friday around 7:12 a.m. According to a news release issued by Fairfield Police Department spokesperson Officer Casey J. Dugas on Friday, the crash occurred in front of the Circle K gas station. Upon...
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0