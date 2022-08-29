ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orono, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

UMaine Orono welcomes students back to class

ORONO, Maine — Class is in session! The University of Maine at Orono welcomed its students back to campus on Monday. However, this year with a drastic difference in freshmen admissions in comparison to this time last year. The Class of 2026's freshmen group is 16% smaller than last...
ORONO, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bangor chosen for EPA Revitalization Program

BANGOR, Maine — To preserve and enhance Bangor's downtown area and surrounding greenspaces, the Greater Bangor Convention and Visitors Bureau will be working with a federal planning team to grow the city's outdoor economy. The Environmental Protection Agency's Recreation Economy for Rural Communities Program works with disadvantaged communities to...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bilingual daycare coming to Bangor

BANGOR, Maine — Throughout the pandemic, we've heard about a growing need for child care services across the state. According to the Maine Children's Alliance, the number of licensed family child care centers in Maine dropped by more than 10% in just the last two years. Last year, there were less than 800 licensed family child care centers in Maine.
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Walk to Defeat ALS held in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine — Dozens of people gathered in front of the Cross Insurance Center for the ALS Association's Walk to Defeat ALS Saturday morning. It was the first time this annual walk was able to take place in person since 2019. The mile-long walk has the goal of raising...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bangor police find man dead along Kenduskeag Stream

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police found a man dead on a bench along the Kenduskeag Stream on Thursday morning, authorities say. A news release from the Bangor Police Department stated officers responded to a welfare check around 8:49 a.m. and were called in behind 262 Harlow St. about a person on a bench near a walking trail who "reportedly hadn't moved in some time."
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Two minors charged with assault in Fairfield incident

FAIRFIELD, Maine — Two minors were charged with aggravated assault in connection to an incident in Fairfield on Friday afternoon. Police were called to Mill Island Park in Fairfield for a report of a minor that had been assaulted by several other juveniles, according to a news release issued by Fairfield Police Department spokesperson Officer Casey Dugas.
FAIRFIELD, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Carmel crash victims identified by police

Officials on Wednesday identified the two people who died in a crash in Carmel on Monday. Steven Shelley, 23, of Hermon, was driving the vehicle, and Kadin Brown, 17, of Newburgh, was his passenger, according to an updated release Wednesday from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office. Officials responded to the...
CARMEL, ME
Portland Bangor, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

