Blacksburg, VA

Virginia Tech hosts Hokie Invitational

BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech volleyball team returns home to host the Hokie Invitational this Friday and Saturday. The Hokies will take on Coppin State, Marist and Old Dominion over the two-day tournament. SCHEDULE. Friday, Sept. 2 – Virginia Tech vs. Coppin State | Noon | Live Stats |...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Hokie Events: Sept. 1-5

With fall sports in full swing, Virginia Tech has a full schedule this weekend, as cross country, volleyball, men's soccer and women's soccer will be in action at home, while Tech football and men's golf have their season openers on the road. For more information on who each team will play, the dates of those matchups and promotions at home events, read below.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Tech cross country squads open season in Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG – The Virginia Tech men's and women's cross country teams will begin their 2022 season by hosting the Virginia Tech Invitational in Blacksburg, Va., Friday, Sept. 2. The women's 4k will start at 6:00 p.m. followed by the men's 6k at 6:30 p.m. Live Results. Senior Antonio Lopez...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Five Hokies return for fifth year

BLACKSBURG – The Virginia Tech swim & dive team announced Noah Zawadzki, Izzi Mroz, Keith Myburgh, Noah Desman and Madelyn Moore are returning for the 2022-23 season to complete their fifth years. Zawadzki is a diver from Greensboro, N.C. and was named VaSID Diver of the Year last season....
BLACKSBURG, VA

