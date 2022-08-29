ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

UPI News

California braces for dangerous heat wave, possible blackouts

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- California is bracing for the worst heat wave of the year, as experts warn record temperatures for the next six days could lead to blackouts. A "dangerous heat warning" is in effect from Wednesday through Monday, according to the National Weather Service, as a "heat dome" is expected to drive peak temperatures from San Diego to Sacramento to highs of 112 degrees through Saturday and up to 115 degrees on Sunday and Monday.
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Caldor Fire still fresh in memory (Opinion)

At this time last year, we all were forced to flee the Caldor Fire as it took aim at the Tahoe Basin. The skies were orange, the air was thick with hazardous smoke and embers the size of large marbles were falling from the sky on my house in the N. Upper Truckee neighborhood.
Truckee, CA
Nevada State
South Lake Tahoe, CA
FOX Reno

Western Nevada under extended heat advisory for Labor Day weekend

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The National Weather Service in Reno has upgraded their excessive heat watch to a heat advisory for western Nevada for the upcoming holiday weekend. Dangerously hot conditions including temperatures between 100 and 105 degrees are forecasted over the weekend. The advisory...
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Tahoe ski resorts look to go farther, faster in 2022-23

With time dwindling between now and when snow covers the Sierra, local ski resorts around the region are quickly bringing to a close work to upgrade lifts and expand terrain. From new gondolas and lifts to opened up ski areas, the Lake Tahoe region’s ski resorts are planning on offering guests more than ever this upcoming season.
KOLO TV Reno

Impact of record-breaking precipitation in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re wrapping up the wettest August on record in Reno, but it’s still been a dry year. We did see a lot of precipitation lot few weeks ago. It seems like the rain could have made a difference when it comes to our water supply, but it hasn’t been enough to lessen our drought.
KTVU FOX 2

Forecasters warn of prolonged California heat wave

LOS ANGELES - California is facing a prolonged late-summer heat wave this week, with widespread triple-digit temperatures starting in the south and spreading northward, the National Weather Service said Monday. Excessive heat watches will go into effect Wednesday morning and remain in effect through Sunday evening in a large swath...
foxla.com

Map: All the wildfires burning in California

LOS ANGELES - California is in a state of emergency Thursday as a brutal heat wave brought the threat of power outages and wildfires. The National Weather Service warned of an increased risk of wildfires. The Office of Emergency Services positioned fire crews in strategic locations in Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley, based on humidity and wind forecasts.
SFGate

California wildfires prompt evacuations amid heat wave

CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — California wildfires erupted Wednesday in rural areas, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency with temperatures expected to be 10 to 20 degrees...
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Set sail with Mr. Tahoe on Sierra Cloud

Action Water Sports with its Sierra Cloud Catamaran will be taking people on tours of Lake Tahoe all weekend and guests will be entertained by the well known Mr. Tahoe; and after the Labor Day holiday locals will get a heavily discounted rate. Come along with Mr. Tahoe and cruise...
Reno-Gazette Journal

Forecasts predict Reno's hottest Labor Day weekend ever | Reno Memo

Support local journalism through February with a $1 subscription to RGJ.com! It's probably going to be the hottest Labor Day weekend ever in western Nevada -- 105 degrees isn't out of the question. Heading to the Rib Cook-Off? Stay hydrated -- drink at least as many ounces of water as ribs eaten. And say hi to Jefferson Starship for us; they're appearing Sunday in the musical lineup.  ...
Record-Courier

Work continues to clear Foothill home

While having cleared 2,000 cubic yards of material from around their property after an Aug. 4 flood, Casey and Larry Braun’s Foothill home remains red-tagged, according to a post on the gofundme page to help them clean up. Friends and neighbors have been helping them clear out the decomposed...
knpr

'Get real': Southern Nevada's fall watering restrictions start this week

Amid a historic drought, the Southern Nevada Water Authority is reminding residents of the fall watering schedule, which starts on Thursday, Sept. 1. Residents and businesses are required to change their watering clocks to three assigned watering days, SNWA said, and only 12 minutes per watering day. The restrictions last through Oct. 31. Watering on Sundays is prohibited.
Record-Courier

The Aug. 31, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The first month of the new fiscal year didn’t see great returns at the Stateline casinos, but they fared better than a lot of places across the state. The casinos had a gaming win of $31.8 million down from last year’s $32.2 million in July 2021. That was a 1.28 percent decline compared to Clark which is 3.3 percent down and Washoe’s 5.26 percent decline.
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Travel North Tahoe Nevada appoints Long as COO

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Travel North Tahoe Nevada, formerly Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau, announced on Wednesday that Greg Long is the new chief operating officer. Long has served as the operations and finance director for the organization for the last five years. “Greg Long has been an...
