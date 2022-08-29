Read full article on original website
Heat watch issued as temps up to 105 forecast for Reno, Black Rock Desert over Labor Day
This Labor Day could be one of the hottest in Reno’s history. An excessive heat watch has been issued for Saturday morning through Monday evening, with temperatures up to 105 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. ...
California braces for dangerous heat wave, possible blackouts
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- California is bracing for the worst heat wave of the year, as experts warn record temperatures for the next six days could lead to blackouts. A "dangerous heat warning" is in effect from Wednesday through Monday, according to the National Weather Service, as a "heat dome" is expected to drive peak temperatures from San Diego to Sacramento to highs of 112 degrees through Saturday and up to 115 degrees on Sunday and Monday.
KCRA.com
Looking to beat the heat? Well, the Sierra's going to be warm too. Here's what to know before you go
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Labor Day weekend may mean the unofficial end to summer, but even in Lake Tahoe, this year’s holiday weekend is shaping up to be a hot one. Temperatures, which are forecast to reach 90 degrees on Monday, still provide a little relief for those attempting to escape the Valley heat.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Caldor Fire still fresh in memory (Opinion)
At this time last year, we all were forced to flee the Caldor Fire as it took aim at the Tahoe Basin. The skies were orange, the air was thick with hazardous smoke and embers the size of large marbles were falling from the sky on my house in the N. Upper Truckee neighborhood.
FOX Reno
Western Nevada under extended heat advisory for Labor Day weekend
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The National Weather Service in Reno has upgraded their excessive heat watch to a heat advisory for western Nevada for the upcoming holiday weekend. Dangerously hot conditions including temperatures between 100 and 105 degrees are forecasted over the weekend. The advisory...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe ski resorts look to go farther, faster in 2022-23
With time dwindling between now and when snow covers the Sierra, local ski resorts around the region are quickly bringing to a close work to upgrade lifts and expand terrain. From new gondolas and lifts to opened up ski areas, the Lake Tahoe region’s ski resorts are planning on offering guests more than ever this upcoming season.
KOLO TV Reno
Impact of record-breaking precipitation in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re wrapping up the wettest August on record in Reno, but it’s still been a dry year. We did see a lot of precipitation lot few weeks ago. It seems like the rain could have made a difference when it comes to our water supply, but it hasn’t been enough to lessen our drought.
KTVU FOX 2
Forecasters warn of prolonged California heat wave
LOS ANGELES - California is facing a prolonged late-summer heat wave this week, with widespread triple-digit temperatures starting in the south and spreading northward, the National Weather Service said Monday. Excessive heat watches will go into effect Wednesday morning and remain in effect through Sunday evening in a large swath...
foxla.com
Map: All the wildfires burning in California
LOS ANGELES - California is in a state of emergency Thursday as a brutal heat wave brought the threat of power outages and wildfires. The National Weather Service warned of an increased risk of wildfires. The Office of Emergency Services positioned fire crews in strategic locations in Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley, based on humidity and wind forecasts.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Forest Service announces concession opportunities for Lake Tahoe resorts
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit on Wednesday announced the solicitation of proposals for three separate concession resort and campground special use permits. New permits will be issued for 20-year terms and may be extended an additional 10 years depending on...
SFGate
California wildfires prompt evacuations amid heat wave
CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — California wildfires erupted Wednesday in rural areas, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency with temperatures expected to be 10 to 20 degrees...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Set sail with Mr. Tahoe on Sierra Cloud
Action Water Sports with its Sierra Cloud Catamaran will be taking people on tours of Lake Tahoe all weekend and guests will be entertained by the well known Mr. Tahoe; and after the Labor Day holiday locals will get a heavily discounted rate. Come along with Mr. Tahoe and cruise...
Forecasts predict Reno's hottest Labor Day weekend ever | Reno Memo
Support local journalism through February with a $1 subscription to RGJ.com! It's probably going to be the hottest Labor Day weekend ever in western Nevada -- 105 degrees isn't out of the question. Heading to the Rib Cook-Off? Stay hydrated -- drink at least as many ounces of water as ribs eaten. And say hi to Jefferson Starship for us; they're appearing Sunday in the musical lineup. ...
Record-Courier
Work continues to clear Foothill home
While having cleared 2,000 cubic yards of material from around their property after an Aug. 4 flood, Casey and Larry Braun’s Foothill home remains red-tagged, according to a post on the gofundme page to help them clean up. Friends and neighbors have been helping them clear out the decomposed...
knpr
'Get real': Southern Nevada's fall watering restrictions start this week
Amid a historic drought, the Southern Nevada Water Authority is reminding residents of the fall watering schedule, which starts on Thursday, Sept. 1. Residents and businesses are required to change their watering clocks to three assigned watering days, SNWA said, and only 12 minutes per watering day. The restrictions last through Oct. 31. Watering on Sundays is prohibited.
Record-Courier
The Aug. 31, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — The first month of the new fiscal year didn’t see great returns at the Stateline casinos, but they fared better than a lot of places across the state. The casinos had a gaming win of $31.8 million down from last year’s $32.2 million in July 2021. That was a 1.28 percent decline compared to Clark which is 3.3 percent down and Washoe’s 5.26 percent decline.
Dog rescued after falling 50 feet off Northern California cliff
"This dog just curled up in her lap and was very quiet, very calm and very good."
Evacuations in California after Route Fire burns thousands of acres
Authorities in Southern California have ordered evacuations after a brush fire that ignited early Wednesday exploded to thousands of acres burned by nightfall.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Travel North Tahoe Nevada appoints Long as COO
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Travel North Tahoe Nevada, formerly Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau, announced on Wednesday that Greg Long is the new chief operating officer. Long has served as the operations and finance director for the organization for the last five years. “Greg Long has been an...
Southern California wildfire shuts down I-5 near Castaic in both directions
A brush fire in Southern California shut down a section of I-5 in both directions near Castaic, 40 miles northwest of Los Angeles, officials said.
