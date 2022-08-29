Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Accounting Firm Opens New Office in La PorteBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
Two Friends Went For A Boat Ride From The East Chicago Marina And Never ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Advanced Gadgets at Hoosier HospitalsBuilding Indiana BusinessIndiana State
Three Promotions Announced at CLH, CPAs & ConsultantsBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
Related
insideedition.com
7 Dogs and Homeowner Saved From Michigan City, Indiana House Fire
An Indiana homeowner and seven dogs are safe after a fire destroyed their home. The homeowner was initially unaware of the flames until neighbors came over to alert her. She was able to get out of the smoke-filled house with four of her dogs. The Michigan City Fire Department said it was “difficult to maneuver through and reach the seat of the fire,” but the Ladder Crew performed a “search and rescue” which produced two of the pups. The third dog was found using a thermal imaging camera.
abc57.com
Car crashes into a home in La Porte
LA PORTE, Ind. -- A car crashed into a home on the corner of State Road Four and Boyd Boulevard on Thursday just before 11 p.m. Central Time, according to La Porte County Dispatch. There are currently no details on the condition of the driver or the individuals inside the...
abc57.com
City of South Bend announces trash schedule for holiday weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Trash and yard waste pickup services for the city of South Bend will be delayed by one day due to the Labor Day holiday week of September 5 through September 9. In observance of Labor Day, all city offices will be closed on Monday. The temporary...
95.3 MNC
Girl rescued by lifeguards at Washington Park Beach in Michigan City
Tense moments as a six-year-old girl was rescued by lifeguards at Washington Park Beach in Michigan City. The girl was on an inflatable unicorn around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, and began to float out, being carried by winds blowing out toward the north. Lifeguard Brendan Balling noticed and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc57.com
Grant will help rehab homes on Elmer Street in South Bend
Nine sites significant to African American history have received grants from two funds established by the late Standiford "Stan" Cox, an Eli Lilly Chemist. The grants totaling over $150,000 will be distributed from the Standiford H. Cox Fund, and the Dovie Stewart Cox & Chester A. Cox Sr. Memorial Fund.
hometownnewsnow.com
Body That of Missing Man
(La Porte County, IN) - A body discovered outside La Porte was that of a man reported missing. La Porte County Coroner Lynn Swanson identified the man as Brett Lawson. The 38-year-old Lawson was discovered last week in the 3000 block of West Small Road, not far from the fairgrounds.
abc57.com
Pedestrian injured in hit and run on SR 120
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A pedestrian was injured in a hit and run that happened just east of Bristol Wednesday evening, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. A pedestrian was walking east on SR 120 around 9:45 p.m. when a vehicle struck her and failed to stop. The 44-year-old...
abc57.com
Benton Harbor water distribution sites for September 2 - 8
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Free bottled water is being provided by the state as residents are encouraged to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods, and mixing powdered baby formula. Homebound residents without transportation can contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc57.com
Mishawaka hosting Table or Treat on October 22
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The annual Table or Treat at the Mishawaka Riverwalk will be held October 22.The city is looking for local businesses to host a table and pass out candy during the event. In addition to trick or treating, the event will include music, games and inflatables. The event...
WNDU
One dead, one injured in deadly Michiana Shores stabbing
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a stabbing in rural Michiana Shores. The victim killed has been identified as 64-year-old Denis Earley. The other victim 73-year-old John Earley was taken to a hospital with injuries, before being flown to a trauma center.
abc57.com
Washington Park Zoo hosts Boo at the Zoo October 22
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Washington Park Zoo will host its annual Boo at the Zoo event on October 22 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The event invites children ages 14 and under to trick-or-treat around the zoo and say hello to the animals along the way. Tickets are...
fox32chicago.com
Family of Highland Park shooting victim Cooper Roberts, 8, delivers update on his recovery
CHICAGO - The family of Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy paralyzed from the waist down after being shot in the back during the Highland Park Fourth of July parade, provided an update on his recovery Thursday. "The Shirley Ryan AbilityLab team is seeing some patterns of behavior that may indicate...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc57.com
South Bend's 2045 plan kicked off on Thursday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- City leaders want the public's input on what they want to see in the city over the next two decades. On Thursday the official kickoff for the 2045 plan was held at the Technical Resource Center in Ignition Park. Residents who came out said they want...
Crown Point firefighter gets donated time off to be near his son at Lurie's
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An entire town comes together to help one of their own.CBS 2 first told you about Miles Dickerson last week. He was born premature seven weeks ago and is being cared for at Lurie Children's Hospital.Now, city workers in Crown Point, Indiana are making sure their colleague can be at his son's side. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot has a story you'll see Only on 2. "He's still improving. He's still gaining weight. He's tolerating his medications. His nutrition is going up." Dave Dickerson is talking about his son Miles. Dave is a Crown Point Indiana firefighter and...
abc57.com
Inaugural Ride for Recovery event in Plymouth Saturday
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - David's Courage, an addiction treatment and recovery home, is hosting its first Ride for Recovery motorcycle ride in Plymouth on Saturday. The event is being held at David's Courage, located at 10924 Lincoln Highway in Plymouth. Riders will start at David's Courage and ride for one...
Police: Portage man used stolen truck to break into business
PORTAGE, Ind. — A Portage man was arrested after police say he led them on a chase in a stolen truck that he had used as a tool to break into a business. Police were sent to the Car-X Tire and Auto on U.S. Highway 6 around 10:15 p.m. after a concerned passerby thought a […]
abc57.com
Missing man found alive in wooded area near Toll Road Tuesday night
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A man who had been reported missing out of Illinois was found alive in a wooded area near the Indiana Toll Road on Tuesday night, according to Indiana State Police. The man, whose name has not been released, was located near the Toll Road and County...
WNDU
2 dead after motorcycle crash in Michigan City
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash over the weekend in Michigan City. It happened just before 6 a.m. on Saturday morning in the 700 block of Cleveland Avenue. Officers arrived to find two victims with traumatic injuries. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
hometownnewsnow.com
Vehicle Strikes La Porte Chain Store
(La Porte, IN) - It appears no injuries resulted from a motor vehicle striking the wall of a pharmacy this afternoon in La Porte. At about 12:30 p.m., emergency responders were called to CVS at 1407 Lincolnway. A small hole was left in the brick exterior of the structure while...
hometownnewsnow.com
Family Wakes Up to Stranger in Home
(Westville, IN) - A Westville family was sleeping until a stranger made his way inside their house. Kevin Hughes, 29, is charged with residential entry. According to La Porte County Police, Hughes was intoxicated when he showed up at a home on 500 West on a bicycle wearing no shoes. Judging by footprints from his wet socks, police said he made his way into several rooms.
