Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo man shot in the face identified

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person shot in the face and killed outside a liquor store around 10:30 p.m. Monday has been identified as David Postawa, 31, of Kalamazoo. The identity has been confirmed by Postawa's family and the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Violent, deadly crash: Driver in stolen...
Kalamazoo Gazette

Person shot, killed near Kalamazoo intersection

KALAMAZOO, MI – A person was fatally shot Monday night in Kalamazoo. The person was shot in the face around 10:30 p.m., Aug. 29, near the intersection of Lake and Mills street, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said. Police are investigating the death as a homicide,...
westernherald.com

WMU student dies after shooting in Portage

Western Michigan University student Naya Reynolds, 22, was shot on the evening of August 26. She later died in the hospital due to her injuries. Reports say the shooting took place on a ramp leading to I-94 in Portage. Two others were also shot, a pregnant woman and an infant. They are both in stable condition according to Portage police.
MLive

Suspect knew at least one victim in triple shooting on I-94 ramp, police say

PORTAGE, MI – The fatal shooting near I-94, where two others were also shot, does not appear to be a random act, Portage police said. There is a connection between the suspect and at least one victim in the other car in a shooting on the Oakland Drive westbound entrance ramp to I-94 on Friday, Aug. 26, Deputy Chief John Blue told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. Blue would not elaborate on the specific nature of the connection at this time.
go955.com

Battle Creek man arrested for drugs appearing as colorful vitamins

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Battle Creek Police have arrested an 18-year-old Battle Creek man on charges related to having colorful pills that look like children’s vitamins, but presumed to contain methamphetamine. According to a news release dated Tuesday, August 30, from the City of Battle Creek,...
go955.com

Calhoun Commissioners approve Juvenile Home name change

MARSHALL, MI (WTVB) – The Juvenile Home will now be named the Calhoun County Youth Center and will adopt a new logo that depicts a phoenix. This change was approved by the Calhoun County Board of Commissioners during their meeting on Thursday and is tied to a re-imagining of the facility.
