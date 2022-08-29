Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Speedway gas station in Kalamazoo robbed at knife point
A Speedway gas station was robbed at knife point on Sunday. The robbery occurred at the Speedway located at 6150 Stadium Drive at around 11:25 p.m.
Police: One dead in shooting in Kalamazoo
A person is dead after a shooting in Kalamazoo Monday.
Downtown Kalamazoo street closes for water main break
KALAMAZOO, MI – Part of Pitcher Street is closed after a water main break. Pitcher Street, between Water Street and Michigan Avenue, closed Thursday, Sept. 1, after a water main break, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release. The road will be closed until Thursday, Sept. 8,...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo man shot in the face identified
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person shot in the face and killed outside a liquor store around 10:30 p.m. Monday has been identified as David Postawa, 31, of Kalamazoo. The identity has been confirmed by Postawa's family and the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Violent, deadly crash: Driver in stolen...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Person shot, killed near Kalamazoo intersection
KALAMAZOO, MI – A person was fatally shot Monday night in Kalamazoo. The person was shot in the face around 10:30 p.m., Aug. 29, near the intersection of Lake and Mills street, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said. Police are investigating the death as a homicide,...
westernherald.com
WMU student dies after shooting in Portage
Western Michigan University student Naya Reynolds, 22, was shot on the evening of August 26. She later died in the hospital due to her injuries. Reports say the shooting took place on a ramp leading to I-94 in Portage. Two others were also shot, a pregnant woman and an infant. They are both in stable condition according to Portage police.
1 in hospital after crash north of Battle Creek
A person was transported to the hospital in critical condition after a crash north of Battle Creek, firefighters said.
go955.com
Teen suffers serious injuries in Calhoun County two vehicle accident
NEWTON TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A teenage girl from Emmett Township suffered serious injuries in a crash on 8 Mile Road near B Drive S in Calhoun County’s Newton Township Tuesday afternoon. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was driving eastbound on B Drive South...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KDPS: Driver of stolen vehicle died after chase, crash
A driver died after crashing during a chase in Kalamazoo Monday, police say.
Teen airlifted to hospital after crash near Battle Creek
A 17-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after a crash with a pickup truck south of Battle Creek on Tuesday, deputies said.
Suspect knew at least one victim in triple shooting on I-94 ramp, police say
PORTAGE, MI – The fatal shooting near I-94, where two others were also shot, does not appear to be a random act, Portage police said. There is a connection between the suspect and at least one victim in the other car in a shooting on the Oakland Drive westbound entrance ramp to I-94 on Friday, Aug. 26, Deputy Chief John Blue told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. Blue would not elaborate on the specific nature of the connection at this time.
WWMTCw
Family wants answers to fatal shooting that killed loved one outside Kalamazoo market
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Loved ones are remembering 31-year-old David Shayne Postawa, who was shot and killed outside Mills Street Market in Kalamazoo Monday night. Postawa was a friend, a brother and a local rapper. Previous Coverage: Kalamazoo man shot in the face identified. It's not known why Postawa was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWMTCw
Sheriff's deputies seize guns from Kalamazoo County streets at record rates
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Dangerous weapons are getting into the hands of criminals at an alarming rate in Kalamazoo, Sheriff Richard Fuller said. “Tons of people have firearms, and they use them appropriately. What worries law enforcement is when firearms get into the hands of the wrong people," Fuller said.
Friend: Three kids saw Portage dad shoot, kill mom
Chilling new details are surfacing on what happened in Tuesday night's murder-suicide in Portage.
Portage FedEx driver attacked, called racial slurs
A FedEx driver is speaking out after he says he was the victim of a random attack while delivering packages over the weekend.
go955.com
Battle Creek man arrested for drugs appearing as colorful vitamins
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Battle Creek Police have arrested an 18-year-old Battle Creek man on charges related to having colorful pills that look like children’s vitamins, but presumed to contain methamphetamine. According to a news release dated Tuesday, August 30, from the City of Battle Creek,...
go955.com
Calhoun Commissioners approve Juvenile Home name change
MARSHALL, MI (WTVB) – The Juvenile Home will now be named the Calhoun County Youth Center and will adopt a new logo that depicts a phoenix. This change was approved by the Calhoun County Board of Commissioners during their meeting on Thursday and is tied to a re-imagining of the facility.
Tow company pays up after bodycam video shows missing wheels
Some people called to offer Michael Couch their own wheels and money after his stolen 1995 Chevy Silverado came home after nearly four months in an impound lot without any wheels. While Couch was grateful, it turned out he wouldn't need their help.
Boil water advisory issued for portion of Kalamazoo
A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for a portion of Kalamazoo as crews work to make repairs in the area.
New JungleBird restaurant set to open in Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo will soon have another restaurant option in its downtown district.
Comments / 0