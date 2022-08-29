Read full article on original website
The national media is already burying the KC Chiefs
While the official record for every NFL team, including the Kansas City Chiefs, still stands at 0-0 the national media have begun their hot take carousel. With the NFL season kickoff just around the corner, the morning shows on ESPN and NFL Network are buzzing with hype. They’ll get to the talk from an exciting weekend of college football in a minute, but first let’s give the people what they want: piping hot NFL predictions!
3 Commanders starters who could get benched in 2022
Coming off a productive set of spring practices and Terry McLaurin just recently removed from signing a lucrative contract extension, the mood of the Washington Commanders was overwhelmingly positive during training camp. That’s a good thing, because camp has a propensity to produce negative storylines, whether it be in the...
Packers could be without key player in Week 1 vs. Vikings
The Green Bay Packers could be without wide receiver Allen Lazard in Week 1 versus the Minnesota Vikings. With Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling gone, veteran wide receiver Allen Lazard is in line to be the Green Bay Packers‘ leading wide receiver this season. However, the Packers could be...
Miami Dolphins Mike McDaniel gets tough opener against Belichick
Many Miami Dolphins fans believe that this week’s opening weekend of football will be a blowout win for the home team but, these are the Patriots. Mike McDaniel will start his NFL head coaching career against a Hall of Fame coach in Bill Belichick. The Patriots haven’t been the same since Tom Brady left but they made the playoffs last year in spite of that.
3 Red Sox free agents who won’t be back next season and why
These three Boston Red Sox free agents will not be back for the 2023 season. If Boston Red Sox fans are eager for change, they will see plenty of it through free agency next year. The team has a whole lot of guys eligible for free agency this winter. In a year where heads should roll after, it’s clear some major changes need to be made.
George Kittle makes bold prediction for 49ers teammate
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle predicted that pass rusher Nick Bosa will have a huge 2022 season. The San Francisco 49ers have a huge year in front of them, as they were just one win short of making the Super Bowl last year. The team is moving forward with Trey Lance as their quarterback, with Jimmy Garoppolo being an insurance policy at the position. Let’s not forget that their defense will still be relatively strong on paper. And there is someone to keep an eye on throughout the season.
Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback
Bowie State scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to come away with a last-minute win over a tough New Haven team. The post Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
3 Braves September roster moves to ensure a World Series repeat
These three September roster moves and changes can help the Atlanta Braves ensure they repeat as World Series champions. The Atlanta Braves have big goals for the 2022 season. In order to do what no team has done since the 2000 New York Yankees and repeat as World Series champions, it’s going to take some calculated roster navigation.
MLB・
UCLA starts cold before heating to a full boil and blistering Bowling Green
UCLA fell behind by 10 points in the first quarter of its season opener before scoring 38 straight for a 45-17 win over Bowling Green.
