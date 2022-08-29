ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cajunville owner in Tomball seeks to open additional locations

The shrimp po’boy ($12.50) features fried shrimp dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and house remoulade served with fries. (Kayli Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) Owner Blake Landry said he wanted to open a Cajun restaurant after not finding any good Cajun food in the Houston area. He left his job in the oil and gas industry and used almost all of his life’s savings—with his wife’s blessing—to open Cajunville in Tomball in February, he said.
Under the Radar: Some of Houston's Best Hot Dogs Are from a Parking Lot

Imagine that it’s a Friday evening in Rice Village, and you’re standing outside watching the sunset as the sky transforms into vibrant colors of blue, orange, and pink. The air is warm and dewy with Houston’s unwavering humidity. The hum of cicadas rings out, rudely interrupted by the thumping of techno playing from a nearby speaker. Your feet shift back and forth on the firm concrete beneath you as you stand in line with mostly college students. Some are dressed up for a night out; others are dressed down and on a study break. As you shuffle along, a car pulls up and the driver rolls down the window, asking some of the people why on earth anyone would subject themselves to this. “Hot dogs!”, they shout back. The driver lets out an exasperated “For real??,” shakes his head, and rolls away.
Cava now serving Mediterranean cuisine in The Vintage

Mediterranean restaurant Cava specializes in build-your-own bowls. (Courtesy Cava) Cava opened a new location at 10850 Louetta Road, Ste. 100, Houston—the former location of Zoes Kitchen—in late August. The opening comes as Cava acquired Zoes Kitchen in 2018 and is in the process of converting Zoes Kitchen locations into Cava restaurants, officials with the restaurant chain said. The Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant allows patrons to create their own dishes with bases such as salad, grains and pitas; dips and spreads, such as red pepper hummus and roasted eggplant; protein such as falafel, harissa honey chicken and spicy lamb meatballs; and a variety of toppings and dressings. 346-246-2561. www.cava.com.
This is the best place for a cheeseburger in Texas, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — Bun, sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, burger, cheese, burger, bun. What you just read is the description of a solid cheeseburger composition. Almost everyone can recall the greatest cheeseburger that has ever graced their tastebuds and spread the gospel on exactly where they got it, how juicy and delicious it was, and what to get to accompany this savory treat.
Labor Day weekend: Things to do in the Houston area September 2-5

HOUSTON - The Labor Day long weekend is here, and there are plenty of things to do around the Houston area to fill it. Here’s a look at just some of the events to check out including music festivals, family-friendly activities, foodie adventures and a fireworks show. Red, White...
Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: September 2022

Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in September 2022. This month sees fall festivals begin to roll in, alongside show-stopping concerts, the return of the Texans, and more. Events are listed chronologically by week, and...
The Angry Elephant Bar & Grill opening Magnolia location

A mid-September opening is anticipated for the politically themed bar and grill. (April Halpin/Community Impact Newspaper) The Angry Elephant Bar & Grill is opening at 7030 FM 1488, Magnolia, owner Aaron Cohen said. He said he anticipates a mid-September opening for the politically themed bar and grill. According to the eatery’s website, The Angry Elephant has locations in San Antonio and College Station. The menu includes small bites, such as Merica Chicken Wings; loaded hot dogs, such as The Ben Franklin Philly Cheesesteak Dog; sandwiches; and salads. 979-704-5110. www.theangryelephantbar.com.
14 Best Restaurants in The Woodlands, TX (with Photos & Free Maps)

The Woodlands is a beautiful place in Texas to visit for business or pleasure. The town, which is also called Timberwood Park, is known for its entertainment, shopping, and shows. However, if you are looking for great food, you will be in for a treat. With restaurants from many different...
Houston native one of four Texans competing on 'Survivor' when it kicks off season 43 next month

HOUSTON — 'Survivor' announced the 18 new castaways Wednesday who will compete in season 43 next month in Fiji. Houston native Mike Gabler is one of four Texans who will try to outwit, outplay and outlast other contestants for the title of sole survivor. Gabler is a 52-year-old heart valve specialist who's from Houston but currently lives in Idaho. He's been working in the operating room for 20 years, according to an Idaho television station.
Pearland ranked among the safest cities in America

DALLAS (KDAF) — Safety is top of mind when it comes to where you live, work, hang out and do anything in life. Recently a study was put together by GoodHire to reveal the safest cities in America and North Texas is heavily represented in the top 10. One...
