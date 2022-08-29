Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Everything you need to know about vibe dining, the trend taking over Houston
At these Houston restaurants, the food is enhanced with bottle service, beats and beautiful people.
Cajunville owner in Tomball seeks to open additional locations
The shrimp po’boy ($12.50) features fried shrimp dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and house remoulade served with fries. (Kayli Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) Owner Blake Landry said he wanted to open a Cajun restaurant after not finding any good Cajun food in the Houston area. He left his job in the oil and gas industry and used almost all of his life’s savings—with his wife’s blessing—to open Cajunville in Tomball in February, he said.
Celebrity Chef Closes 3 Popular Restaurants In Texas
This celebrity chef is saying goodbye to Houston.
Under the Radar: Some of Houston’s Best Hot Dogs Are from a Parking Lot
Imagine that it’s a Friday evening in Rice Village, and you’re standing outside watching the sunset as the sky transforms into vibrant colors of blue, orange, and pink. The air is warm and dewy with Houston’s unwavering humidity. The hum of cicadas rings out, rudely interrupted by the thumping of techno playing from a nearby speaker. Your feet shift back and forth on the firm concrete beneath you as you stand in line with mostly college students. Some are dressed up for a night out; others are dressed down and on a study break. As you shuffle along, a car pulls up and the driver rolls down the window, asking some of the people why on earth anyone would subject themselves to this. “Hot dogs!”, they shout back. The driver lets out an exasperated “For real??,” shakes his head, and rolls away.
Cava now serving Mediterranean cuisine in The Vintage
Mediterranean restaurant Cava specializes in build-your-own bowls. (Courtesy Cava) Cava opened a new location at 10850 Louetta Road, Ste. 100, Houston—the former location of Zoes Kitchen—in late August. The opening comes as Cava acquired Zoes Kitchen in 2018 and is in the process of converting Zoes Kitchen locations into Cava restaurants, officials with the restaurant chain said. The Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant allows patrons to create their own dishes with bases such as salad, grains and pitas; dips and spreads, such as red pepper hummus and roasted eggplant; protein such as falafel, harissa honey chicken and spicy lamb meatballs; and a variety of toppings and dressings. 346-246-2561. www.cava.com.
Attention barbecue lovers! Houston’s legendary Burns Original BBQ to open location in Katy during Labor Day weekend
HOUSTON – Just in time for Labor Day weekend, Burns Original BBQ will open its third bistro in Kroger! On Sept. 3, the restaurant will have its grand opening inside the West Grand Parkway location. Their Acres Home restaurant has been featured on Anthony Bourdain’s Houston episode of Parts...
This is the best place for a cheeseburger in Texas, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Bun, sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, burger, cheese, burger, bun. What you just read is the description of a solid cheeseburger composition. Almost everyone can recall the greatest cheeseburger that has ever graced their tastebuds and spread the gospel on exactly where they got it, how juicy and delicious it was, and what to get to accompany this savory treat.
13 Investigates: Taste Bar and Kitchen now owes $206K in unpaid tax as footage of move-out emerges
A day after ABC13 found no business activity at Taste Bar and Kitchen, the embattled business is claiming renovations and not a state seizure is closing it.
Labor Day weekend: Things to do in the Houston area September 2-5
HOUSTON - The Labor Day long weekend is here, and there are plenty of things to do around the Houston area to fill it. Here’s a look at just some of the events to check out including music festivals, family-friendly activities, foodie adventures and a fireworks show. Red, White...
Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: September 2022
Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in September 2022. This month sees fall festivals begin to roll in, alongside show-stopping concerts, the return of the Texans, and more. Events are listed chronologically by week, and...
4th-generation pitmaster brings craft barbecue to Kingwood with Texas Q
Fourth-generation pitmaster Sloan Rinaldi opened craft barbecue restaurant Texas Q in Kingwood in August 2021. (Courtesy Texas Q) For Sloan Rinaldi, barbecue has always been in her blood. “My family started doing barbecue in Crockett, Texas, at the turn of the 20th century, so I’m a fourth-generation pitmaster,” she said....
Beloved Spring Branch restaurant The Branch is up for lease
The brewpub, which closed in August, was a popular Long Point hangout for the neighborhood.
The Angry Elephant Bar & Grill opening Magnolia location
A mid-September opening is anticipated for the politically themed bar and grill. (April Halpin/Community Impact Newspaper) The Angry Elephant Bar & Grill is opening at 7030 FM 1488, Magnolia, owner Aaron Cohen said. He said he anticipates a mid-September opening for the politically themed bar and grill. According to the eatery’s website, The Angry Elephant has locations in San Antonio and College Station. The menu includes small bites, such as Merica Chicken Wings; loaded hot dogs, such as The Ben Franklin Philly Cheesesteak Dog; sandwiches; and salads. 979-704-5110. www.theangryelephantbar.com.
Carey's Frozen Delights opens in new Missouri City storefront
Founded in 2014 as a franchise for Repicci's Italian Ice and Gelato, Carey's Frozen Delights will have its grand opening on Sept. 3. (Courtesy Pexels) An Italian ice and gelato dessert spot has opened in Missouri City. Carey’s Frozen Delights will host a grand opening at a new storefront at...
Houston breakfast places – Best cheap restaurants & breakfast spots near you
Tacos are life. We get it – we understand. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day but it isn’t always cheap and you don’t always want tacos! That’s why we’ve wrangled together a guide for the best places to grab breakfast without breaking the bank.
14 Best Restaurants in The Woodlands, TX (with Photos & Free Maps)
The Woodlands is a beautiful place in Texas to visit for business or pleasure. The town, which is also called Timberwood Park, is known for its entertainment, shopping, and shows. However, if you are looking for great food, you will be in for a treat. With restaurants from many different...
Houston native one of four Texans competing on 'Survivor' when it kicks off season 43 next month
HOUSTON — 'Survivor' announced the 18 new castaways Wednesday who will compete in season 43 next month in Fiji. Houston native Mike Gabler is one of four Texans who will try to outwit, outplay and outlast other contestants for the title of sole survivor. Gabler is a 52-year-old heart valve specialist who's from Houston but currently lives in Idaho. He's been working in the operating room for 20 years, according to an Idaho television station.
Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25th anniversary with raffle and free food
Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates its 25th birthday Sept. 1. (Courtesy Nothing Bundt Cakes) The bakery chain Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th anniversary Sept. 1 with a giveaway of free a cakes to each store's first 250 guests as well as an online contest to win $25,000 with $100 prizes for 25 runners-up.
5 fantastic places to go horseback riding near Houston
These stables offer private lessons, family rides and more.
Pearland ranked among the safest cities in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — Safety is top of mind when it comes to where you live, work, hang out and do anything in life. Recently a study was put together by GoodHire to reveal the safest cities in America and North Texas is heavily represented in the top 10. One...
