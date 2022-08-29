Read full article on original website
The Lincoln Home’s 1920’s Birthday Party a Smashing Success!
What a night to Celebrate and Remember all that the Lincoln Home has meant to so many people over the last 95 years...residents, families, community members, employees! So much fun - dancing to The Boneheads, sampling incredible food by the Lincoln Home Culinary Team, Signature 1920's cocktails served by Newcastle Publick House, playing lawn games, sitting by the fires, photos with great antique cars, bidding on fun auction items....mingling, sharing stories of this great community of residents and caregivers. Thank you to our team for making this evening happen, and to our business presenters; Colby & Gale & Reed Insurance Advisors, sponsors; HM Payson, The Cheney Group, Midcoast Energy, Muscongus Bay Aquaculture, and to our supporters; Sheepscot Bay Physical Therapy, The First Bank, Louis Doe Home Center and Richard and Sally Bartley.
Exhibit of abstract art continues to Sept. 17
The seven artists and their mentor whose works are currently on display at the Maine Art Gallery in Wiscasset have named this exhibit “Collective Imagination.” The title is an apt description, as the artists have actually formed a collective for the purpose of inspiring and critiquing each other’s work. For the past seven years or so, they have grown in their ability to express themselves through regular meetings for critique and inspiration.
THE PUB - NEW HOURS - Lunch, Drinks, & Dinner
An Authentic & Historic Boothbay Harbor Restaurant. Looking for an oceanfront restaurant, or restaurant within minutes of Boothbay Harbor serving authentic Maine dishes?Make your reservation at The Pub, our Newagen Seaside Inn restaurant in Southport, Maine – just minutes away from Boothbay Harbor. Our executive chef takes Maine ingredients, fresh from earth and sea, from farm to table to transcendent.
September First Friday Art Tour
Self-guided journeys led by an art lover’s desire to exercise their imagination. Go ahead - take a walk on the creative side!. Boothbay Region Art Foundation – 1 Townsend Avenue. Exhibit: “Something for Everyone” continues - this show represents 92 regional artists working in all media. Refreshments served...
Mark
First off, before I launch into this week’s adventure, I’d like to mention that I mowed our lawns for the first time in over six weeks! Well, let me clarify. What I mowed wasn’t really grass. It was more like a survivalist side show of weeds, i.e., things that have managed to “grow” during the dryness of this summer. Not a very pretty lot – popping up items seldom seen in good weather days. I’m talking about long-stemmed things with puffs at the top, brown, yellow and orange in color along with Queen Anne’s lace and prickly tormenteds.
Movie: “Waiting For Guffman” at The Waldo; Friday, Sept. 2 at 7 PM
The Waldo Theatre in Waldoboro will screen the film: “Waiting For Guffman” on Friday, September 2nd at 7 PM. This is the first film in The Waldo’s “Mockumentary” Comedy Series. Synopsis: An aspiring director and the marginally talented amateur cast of a hokey small-town Missouri...
Bath Savings celebrates employees, named “Best Place to Work”
Bath Savings celebrated employee accomplishments and named 20 staff members “All Stars” at the annual employee celebration held on Aug. 30 at Maine Maritime Museum in Bath. During the event, President Glenn Hutchinson announced that Bath Savings had been named one of the “Best Places to Work in Maine” for the ninth consecutive year.
Neighbors talking to neighbors
Dawn Gilbert organized a late summer Maine picnic honoring Paul and Ann LePage in recognition of their contribution to the state of Maine and in support of Paul’s current gubernatorial campaign. The event was held on Saturday, Aug. 27 on the Boothbay Common. The gathering featured friends, neighbors, good food, good music, and conversation.
Calling all Maine vacation rental industry members!
Everyone involved in vacation rentals in Maine is invited to attend the 5th VRPOMe (Vacation Rental Professionals of Maine, Inc) Conference at the Hilton Garden Inn in Freeport Wednesday, Oct. 12. “Our industry is facing multiple issues that will determine how we are allowed to do business in Maine,” said...
Reinertsen retiring from United Way of Mid Coast Maine
Barbara Reinertsen, executive director of United Way of Mid Coast Maine, has announced she plans to retire at the end of the year, following 30 years of service to the organization. United Way works daily to improve the lives of thousands of local people by mobilizing people’s compassion into action,...
Edgecomb Fire Department
Aug. 1: 6:03 a.m., Route 27, one vehicle MVA, car vs. pole. Wires in roadway. Shut down Route 27, detoured traffic. Vehicle towed, controlled traffic until CMP removed wire from roadway. Aug. 3: 5:29 p.m., Route 1, three vehicle MVA, no injuries. Aug. 4: 9:54 p.m., Hemlock Hill Road, medical.
LincolnHealth reports 87 COVID-19 cases Aug. 8-28
LincolnHealth reported 87 COVID-19 cases out of 685 tests for weeks Aug. 8, 15 and 22. The positivity rate for the week of Aug. 8 rose to 16.53% from the previous week’s 14.5%, but has fallen every week since; the Aug. 22 positivity rate was 8.72%. Positive numbers for people under 18 remain stable at two cases per week over the past three weeks and has stayed in the single digits since the beginning of March.
Temp bridge in Woolwich to open after Labor Day
A temporary bridge built to keep Route 1 traffic moving during replacement of the Station 46 bridge in Woolwich will open following the Labor Day holiday. The $25 million project began last January; it’s expected to continue through January 2025 based on the current construction schedule, according to Maine Department of Transportation spokesman Paul Merrill.
Get in the game
So Wiscasset is facing another season of one high school sport not having enough players for a regular, Mountain Valley Conference season. It is not the first time, but we all can help it be the last time. Sports promote health, work ethic and social skills – all of which,...
