Kait 8
Missing Pennsylvania teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled
(Gray News) - Police say an Amber Alert for a 13-year-old from Pennsylvania who was believed to have been abducted has been canceled after she was found safe. Janae Kalia-Henry, 13, was found wearing no shoes Wednesday evening in New York City, WPVI reports. An Amber Alert was issued earlier...
Kait 8
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A homeowner in Alaska is seemingly not making their neighbor too happy regarding certain yard decorations. KTUU reports resident Ms. Moore (who asked that her full name not be used) no longer enjoys sitting out in her yard after a neighbor has decorated the fence that sits along her property line with suggestive trespassing signs.
Kait 8
Drone hovers over house, peeps into daughter’s room, mother says
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) – A California mom is alerting her community after she said she saw a drone hovering near her home. She said she believes it was spying on her daughter. The Huntington Beach wife and mother said she spotted the drone Monday afternoon hovering above her...
Kait 8
Doctor recommends talking to primary care provider when contracting COVID-19
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KAIT) - Over the past months, Arkansas and Missouri have seen a slight increase in COVID-19 cases. Health leaders say the latest variant isn’t as lethal as ones in the past but can still make you very sick. Symptoms can now include diarrhea and common flu...
Kait 8
Fact Finders: Background checks at Missouri gun shows
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - President Biden is pressuring Congress to re-instate a long-expired federal ban on assault-style weapons. The push comes after mass shootings in New York, Illinois, and at a Texas school. So, our viewer Loren wants to know, “Can someone buy an assault rifle at a gun show...
Kait 8
Missouri’s Secretary of State explains the new voter ID law
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s new voter ID went into effect on Sunday. One of the big things about this new law is having a valid photo ID. Even if you do not have a photo ID, you’ll get to vote on a different ballot. ”We have the...
Kait 8
AGFC asking water goers to wear lifejackets, use caution over holiday weekend
MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - Keep your family safe this Labor Day Weekend while on the water. Corporal Jody Pendarvis with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is wishing everyone fun times this weekend, but with the fun, he’s asking everyone to be as safe as possible. Whether you...
Kait 8
Some women say they’re having trouble getting prescriptions filled because of Georgia abortion law
ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - Some Georgian residents are having trouble picking up medication that’s been prescribed to them by licensed doctors. It’s a result of the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, and is complicating access to essential drugs. Atlanta resident Cindi Gatton takes Misoprostol...
Kait 8
Loophole in Missouri law means employers may be off the hook if you die on the job
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Working in Missouri comes with the risk that if you die on the job, your employer could be off the hook. It’s something that a recent lawsuit is putting a spotlight on and leaving some questioning if there is a loophole in state law. Currently,...
Kait 8
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers cautions boaters about low-lake levels ahead of Labor Day weekend
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - As visitors fill campgrounds and line the shores of table rock lake this holiday weekend, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reminds boaters about low lake levels. Jay Townsend, a spokesperson for the U.S. Corps of Engineers, says lake levels on Table Rock Lake are the...
Kait 8
M 2.3 earthquake recorded near state line
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Wednesday evening just south of the Arkansas-Missouri and Arkansas-Tennessee borders. The magnitude 2.1 quake struck at 8:04 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31. According to the USGS, it was located 2 kilometers (11.5 miles) west-northwest of Dell in Mississippi County.
Kait 8
Three injured after massive tomato spill on highway
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KOVR) – A big rig spill had a freeway in California covered in tomatoes. Thousands of them were crushed when they spilled on I-80 and caused several collisions Monday. Officials said a tractor-trailer lost its cargo after it lost control and hit another car. Then it slammed...
