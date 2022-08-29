Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Inmate on the loose, Sheriff Kory Honea believes the escape was pre-planned
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - An escaped Butte County Jail inmate remains on the loose Thursday night. Butte County Sheriff's Office is still searching for 34-year-old Miles Michael Kenneth Bondley. Sheriff Kory Honea tells Action News Now, Bondley escaped from the exercise yard in between 5:30 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. Wednesday night.
actionnewsnow.com
Teenage suspect in homeless camp murder to be tried as juvenile
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A teenage suspect in the murder of a homeless man at Chico’s Teichert Ponds will be tried as a juvenile, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said the judge ruled that the now 17-year-old boy will remain in juvenile court for trial and disposition in connection to a deadly shooting nearly a year ago.
krcrtv.com
Suspect in Corning Quinceañera murder to be tried as an adult
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — The teen suspect involved in the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old boy at a Quinceañera in Corning, Calif. earlier this year is set to be tried as an adult, the Tehama County District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday. Tehama County District Attorney Matthew D....
krcrtv.com
Electrical fire damages upholstery shop in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. — A local upholstery shop received roughly $80,000 worth of damages after a fire broke out inside of the businesses Wednesday morning. Officials with the Anderson Fire Protection District said their firefighters, along with Cottonwood and Shasta County firefighters, were dispatched to Lis' Custom Upholstery off of Hirsch Court at 8:43 a.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnewsnow.com
City of Chico to resume illegal camping enforcements at Little Chico Creek Greenway
CHICO, Calif. 11:07 A.M. UPDATE - The City of Chico can resume its illegal camping enforcements after finishing a conference with the judge on Wednesday, according to Chico’s Public Works Director Erik Gustafson. Gustafson said the city will start the first section of camp enforcement on Tuesday. Gustafson said...
KCRA.com
'Dangerous' man escapes Butte County Jail; search underway
BUTTE VALLEY, Calif. — Deputies are searching for a man who they say is considered dangerous and escaped the Butte County Jail on Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office announced. Correctional deputies discovered that 34-year-old Miles Michael Kenneth Bondley had escaped the jail between 5:30 p.m. and 6:20 p.m....
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies confirm 2 health-related calls at Las Plumas High School
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two health-related calls at Las Plumas High School on Tuesday. The principal of the school told Action News Now that one student was passed out on a softball field and that it was possibly a heat-related issue. Deputies did...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico cooldown access
The homeless are trying to beat the heat in Chico, but access to cooling centers and water is not so easy for some. Access to cooldown centers proving difficult for Chico homeless. The homeless are trying to beat the heat in Chico, but access to cooling centers and water is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnewsnow.com
Access to cooldown centers proving difficult for Chico homeless
CHICO, Calif. - With the summer heat growing more extreme, people who live on the streets are looking for different ways to cool off. Most people try to stay inside during a heat wave like this. Most of the homeless are in their tents or RVs, trying to do whatever they can to keep cool, but it has not been easy.
KCRA.com
Remains found along Yuba County trail believed to be from man missing since May
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Remains found this week by hikers in Yuba County are believed to be missing man Dean Penn, authorities said in a release. The remains are now being DNA tested to confirm. Video player above: Top Stories from Sept. 1, 2022. Penn has been reported missing...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico due back in court over homeless enforcement dispute
CHICO, Calif. - Homeless encampment clear outs are still on pause in the City of Chico. The city settled a lawsuit and was once again enforcing park rules clearing out encampments around Downtown Chico, Lower Bidwell Park, the Lindo Channel and Comanche Creek. Since its latest enforcement at Comanche Creek...
mynspr.org
Butte County jail escape | Heat wave | Bill bolsters defensible space inspections
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, Sept. 1. Search underway for inmate who escaped Butte County Jail. A search is underway for an inmate who escaped Wednesday from the Butte County Jail in Oroville. The Sheriff’s Office says it believes 34-year-old Miles Michael Kenneth Bondley escaped an exercise yard and should be considered dangerous.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnewsnow.com
7-acre fire contained in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters have contained a vegetation fire in Tehama County, according to CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit. Firefighters said the fire was off of Highway 36 West near Dibble Creek. At about 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, firefighters said the forward progress was stopped. About 15 minutes later, crews...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two Separate Highway 299 Traffic Crashes Cause Fatalities
Two Fatal Traffic Crashes Occur on Same Day Along Highway 299. Two people killed in separate traffic crashes recently along Highway 299 on the same day have been identified by authorities. In the first incident that day, a Hayfork resident, Michael Merlyn Mead, age 69, died after colliding with a semi near John F. Kennedy Memorial Drive off Highway 299 around noon after the driver reportedly crossed into oncoming traffic. As a result, the semi’s gas tank was ruptured, and both vehicles burned. The resulting blaze started the Kennedy fire, which burned 45 acres.
actionnewsnow.com
Subject found dead in public right of way
CHICO, Calif. - Police responded to an unresponsive subject near the 2100 block of Humboldt Road, said Chico PD. Medical personnel arrived shortly after Chico PD, located the subject, and pronounced them dead at the scene. According to Chico PD, there were no overt signs of criminal activity at the...
Man arrested on suspicion of murder after Yuba City shooting
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A man is in custody and booked on suspicion of murder after a fatal shooting in Yuba City in July. According to a news release from Yuba City Police, officers arrested 23-year-old Rigoberto Bueno Jr. around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday. His bail is set at $1 million.
actionnewsnow.com
Butte County Sheriff's Office searching for escaped inmate from Butte County Jail
OROVILLE, Calif. - At approximately 6:20 p.m., Miles Michael Kenneth Bondley, 34, escaped from the Butte County Jail, said the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). BSCO determined Bondley escaped from a fully-enclosed, high-security exercise yard between 5:30 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies and local law enforcement agencies have been notified of the escape and began to search for Bondley immediately, deputies said.
actionnewsnow.com
'It's alarming:' Chico Unified looks to curb chronic absences after it surpassed 20% in the past two school years
CHICO, Calif. - There is a growing problem of chronically absent students at Chico Unified School District. Just over 27% of students in the district were considered chronically absent during the 2021 to 2022 school year. In order to be considered chronically absent - students have to miss out on...
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County budget game plan
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - County employee pay is about 13% behind the surrounding counties as Tehama County leaders look hard at the budget for the upcoming year. The number comes from an outside company that did a compensation survey comparing Tehama County’s pay to six surrounding counties, including Butte and Shasta Counties.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico man dead, another person severely injured in motorcycle crash
CHICO, Calif. - 12:58 p.m. UPDATE - A head-on motorcycle crash killed one and injured three others, said CHP officials. A 47-year-old Chico man riding a motorcycle died as a result of injury from a head-on crash with an SUV Tuesday night, said CHP. At approximately 7:38 p.m., a motorcyclist...
Comments / 0