WALA-TV FOX10
The Pillars Mobile is re-opening with help from Alabama Paint Company
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Pillars Mobile is hosting an open house this weekend as part of their grand re-opening! The historic home has been freshly updated in so many different ways. That includes some incredible work from the folks at Alabama Paint Company!. Click on the link to see...
CoastAL project phase 1 nearly complete
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG)– The CoastAL project has been in the works for a little over a year now and Phase I is almost complete. While the project is split into three phases, Phase I is starting to be wrapped up, owner of CoastAL, John McInnis told WKRG News 5 there are some final touches […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Facing $6 million hit from temporary loss of cruise ship, Mobile looking for second vessel
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Facing a $6 million hit in the coming fiscal year, city leaders are trying to find a new cruise ship to replace the Ecstasy when the Carnival vessel leaves town next month. Carnival Cruise Line announced earlier this year that it planned to move the Ecstasy...
WALA-TV FOX10
Successful Chef and entrepreneur to open restaurant on Fairhope Pier
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - There’s exciting news for “foodies” on the eastern shore. For just the fourth time, a new restaurant will soon be opening on the Fairhope Pier. The building has been vacant since before Hurricane Sally. The Blind Tiger will be opening its fifth gulf coast location there early next year.
Garden & Gun
Mobile’s Landmark Goober Shop
Forty-five years after leaving my hometown of Mobile for college, I still find it astounding that I never lived there again. My grand life plan got waylaid by career (sportswriting) and spouse (Yankee). I soothe my yearning for home by telling myself that the Mobile I miss exists only between my ears. Time has a way of moving things along.
WALA-TV FOX10
UCP of Mobile partners with United Way of Southwest Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The United Cerebral Palsy of Mobile’s mission is to promote the independence, productivity and full citizenship of people with disabilities. The UCP of Mobile talks about their children and adult programs. As part of our United Way of Southwest Alabama kickoff, they talk about how...
Early morning jubilee surprises Daphne residents
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A jubilee occurred on the Eastern Shore Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Residents near Mayday Park in Daphne south to Montrose rushed to Mobile Bay to scoop up their catch. Daphne is one of the few places in the world where jubilees occur. It’s a phenomenon that brings blue crab, shrimp […]
utv44.com
Mobile mortuary gives away $5,000 in free gas
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Smalls Mortuary--giving back to the community Wednesday. They asked churches across the city to hold raffles—pulling names out of a box for folks to get a free $30 gas card. “Oh yes, this is a blessing, it really is a blessing!” says driver Felicia...
Orange Beach & Gulf Shores Labor Day closings
Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - In observance of the Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 5th the cities of Orange Beach and Gulf Shores have announced the following closures... Orange Beach: In observance of Labor Day, non-essential City of Orange Beach offices will be closed on Monday, September 5,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Kiwanis Club of Bay Minette plans Dogs on Hand event
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Dogs on Hand is one of several community events the Kiwanis Club of Bay Minette is putting on in the Community. Funds raised will go to installing hydration stations in Bay Minette and putting on various events for the community. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down...
WALA-TV FOX10
Local business pleads with community to donate water for citizens struggling in Jackson, Miss.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jackson, Miss. is facing a crisis... residents don’t have enough clean water. Here at home in Mobile, one local business is helping out. Uniforms-R-Us is collecting water bottle donations. They say their goal is to completely fill a tractor trailer with bottles of water over the weekend.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD puts out scam advisory video
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department has put out a video to help the public avoid falling victim to scammers. Scammers are taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic and attempting to con people into giving up their money. Therefore, MPD put together a 2 ½-minute video to help...
More than 150 cash in on free gasoline voucher
As people continue to cope with inflation at a 40-year high, one local mortuary and gas station partnered up to give some relief at the pump.
WALA-TV FOX10
Overnight shooting sends Mobile man to hospital
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police say one man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting Thursday night. According to police, officers got word of a reported shooting at about 9:30 P.M. at the Krystals on Government Blvd. near Azalea Rd. Police say the unidentified man was shot inside a car in the drive-thru.
In Alabama’s battle of beach bridges, ALDOT sticking with Gulf Shores project
The Alabama Department of Transportation plans to advertise soon for bids on the construction of a new two-lane bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway in Gulf Shores. The move comes as negotiators with the Baldwin Beach Express Company (BCBC), the private operators of a 22-year-old toll bridge in Orange Beach, are pitching a toll-free option for all Baldwin County residents. That agreement would be in place only if no new bridge is built over the Intercoastal Waterway between the W.C. Holmes Bridge (Alabama State Route 59) and the Beach Express Bridge for the next 50 years.
utv44.com
Mobile pharmacy closed by DEA due to "imminent danger to public health and safety"
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Ladas Pharmacy on Broad Street in Mobile is now closed after a DEA raid. The DEA issued an immediate suspension order, that means the DEA closed down this pharmacy because of an imminent danger to the public health and safety, due to dispensing and distribution of controlled substances.
gulfcoastmedia.com
Jubilee Festival wins top state tourism award
DAPHNE – The Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce’s Jubilee Festival of Arts was named the state’s top tourism event, chamber officials said. The Daphne celebration received the 2022 State of Alabama Tourism Event of the Year Award Monday, Aug. 29, at the Alabama Governor’s Conference on Tourism in Auburn.
WALA-TV FOX10
One man confirmed dead in late night shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police have released a statement regarding their investigation into a shooting that happened Thursday night. “On Thursday, September 1, 2022, at approximately 9:38 p.m., officers responded to 3006 Halls Mill Road, Shell Gas Station, concerning shots fired. Upon arrival, officers did not locate a victim but observed a window at the business shattered by gunfire.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Looking for a Killer on Two Wheels
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -He calls himself, “Billy the Kid”, even though he’s 54 years old. Mobile Police say “Billy the Kid”, also known as Billy Norwood, recently made a “two wheel getaway” after gunning down another man in broad daylight. MPD wants Norwood behind bars-now.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man found not guilty in 2020 Azalea Road murder
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury on Thursday found a man not guilty of murder in the 2020 shooting of De’Varea Rashad Powell on Azalea Road. Powell was at a birthday party at an apartment in June of that year. According to testimony, the victim had marijuana and money, and the perpetrators hatched a plan to rob him. Prosecutors alleged two gunmen shot him and then dumped the body in a wooded area off of Shelton Beach Road.
