CU Boulder is reminding staff, students and the public about campus impacts on game day with the college football season kicking off.The first game in Boulder is scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday night when the Buffs host the TCU Horned Frogs.After 3 p.m. on game day, you will need to have a "Buff one card" to get access to buildingsMain parking lots on campus will close at 2 p.m. Buff busses will run on the alternate football routesFor fans, there is a clear bag only policy to get into Folsom FieldWhen it comes to the team, the Buffs are going to look a little different this year. They lost some key contributors to the transfer portal: Christian Gonzales, who was arguably their best corner, is now at OregonBrendan Rice and Mekhi Blackmon are at USCSafety Mark Perry is at TCU But head coach Karl Dorrell is confident with his Buffs player personnel heading into game day. For more information, visit the CU Buffs website.

BOULDER, CO ・ 27 MINUTES AGO