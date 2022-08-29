ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
TAMPA, FL
The Guardian

Russell Wilson signs five-year, $245m extension with Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos and quarterback Russell Wilson have agreed on a five-year, $245m extension that includes $165m in guarantees, according to multiple sources. ESPN first reported the news, which was later confirmed to the Associated Press by a person with knowledge of the deal. The extension pays Wilson an average...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels speaks out on surprising Trayvon Mullen trade

After three seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, cornerback Trayvon Millen will begin a new chapter of his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals. The Raiders traded the former Clemson Tigers defensive back to Arizona earlier this week for a seventh-round pick in 2023, a decision that did not seem easy for Las Vegas, according […] The post Raiders HC Josh McDaniels speaks out on surprising Trayvon Mullen trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
earnthenecklace.com

Jeremy Chen Leaving KTNV: Where Is the Las Vegas Reporter Going?

Jeremy Chen has become one of the popular reporters in Las Vegas during the pandemic era. Now this journalist is stepping back from KTNV 13 Action News. Jeremy Chen announced that he is leaving KTNV-TV in September 2022. His viewers and followers naturally had questions after the news. They want to know where he is going and if he is leaving Nevada. They hope to see him on broadcast television soon. Fortunately for them, Chen answered most questions about his departure from KTNV.
LAS VEGAS, NV

