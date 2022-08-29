NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Two bodies were found in a New Iberia residence this morning after a brief standoff on Troy Road, according to Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero. Romero said deputies received a call at around 5:30 a.m. from a woman claiming to hear someone outside her residence. As deputies arrived on the scene, they heard gunshots and established a perimeter around the home.

NEW IBERIA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO