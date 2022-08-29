Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
Gramercy man faces 40 years in prison over fatal shooting in apartment parking lot
A 30-year-old Gramercy man faces up to 40 years in state prison after he admitted to fatally shooting another man more than three years ago, prosecutors in St. James Parish said. Prosecutors say Quannae Clark shot Destin Smith, 22, also of Gramercy, multiple times while in the parking lot of...
theadvocate.com
Man arrested after riding with 1-year-old on an ATV to promote drag-racing event, BRPD says
A Baton Rouge man was arrested Saturday in an incident last in which police stopped him riding an all terrain vehicle down a city street with his one-year-old child in the front without protective gear, an arrest affidavit says. Police later learned that the man was promoting a "Midcity Madness"...
brproud.com
23-year-old man charged with drag racing, homicide after fatal crash on Airline
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — A man was arrested for vehicular homicide after his passenger died in the crash that happened on Aug. 20. The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) says 23-year-old Warren Thomas of Clinton was seen on video surveillance crashing his 2019 Ford Mustang in the 10000 block of Airline Highway near Gwendale Avenue. Thomas lost control of his car and crashed into a metal guardrail.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge woman charged after BRPD confiscates drugs and weapons
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Tierra Smith, 28, of Baton Rouge, was arrested after members of the Baton Rouge Police Department were called to a complaint on Madison Ave. The complaint came in around 8:50 p.m. on Friday, September 2, and centered around “several subjects standing in front of a residence armed with a rifle and handguns,” according to the affidavit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
Authorities arrest 1 on suspicion of DWI in East Baton Rouge Parish
Authorities arrested at least one person suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show. The person booked and the counts against him are:. Larry Parker, 36, 04512 Byron Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI,...
Drive-by shooting in St. Charles Parish strikes man, two vehicles
Around 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 900 block of Gassen Street in Luling for reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found a 21-year-old man who had been shot in the arm.
WDSU
Hammond shooting suspect considered armed and dangerous, sheriff says
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused in a shooting that happened early Monday morning. Chief Jimmy Travis said Oliven Molina is accused of a shooting that left one person in critical condition. Travis said around 12:42 a.m. deputies responded to...
cenlanow.com
Iberia deputies find pair of bodies after responding to suspicious person call
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Two bodies were found in a New Iberia residence this morning after a brief standoff on Troy Road, according to Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero. Romero said deputies received a call at around 5:30 a.m. from a woman claiming to hear someone outside her residence. As deputies arrived on the scene, they heard gunshots and established a perimeter around the home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Man arrested in connection to Saturday Jeanerette shooting that injured two victims
Jason Clarkston, 27, was booked into the Iberia Parish jail Saturday for attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons, according to Jeanerette Chief of Police Dusty Vallot. At about 12:31 p.m. Saturday, Jeanerette Police received a call about a shooting in the 600 block of Guillotte Street. When police...
theadvocate.com
Negotiators talk down armed man at St. James High; start of school in Vacherie delayed to 9 a.m.
A 35-year-old Ascension Parish man who waved a handgun and threatened to kill himself surrendered to authorities in St. James Parish early Tuesday after a seven-hour standoff at a local high school. The incident led sheriff’s deputies to close an entrance road to St. James High School off La. 3127...
LSP seizes meth, arrests Louisiana man in BR after suspect confesses to robbing bank
Upon questioning, the Metairie man "admitted to having meth in his duffle bag" which was in the truck, according to the affidavit.
brproud.com
Fatal crash on Bluebonnet; at least one person killed
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was killed in a Sunday (September 4) morning crash on Bluebonnet Boulevard near Linkwood Court and Capital Court. The tragic incident was reported around 1:10 a.m. and deputies with East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) responded to the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sheriff’s office in Louisiana searching for “armed and dangerous” suspect
One person is in critical condition after an early morning shooting on Thompson Dr. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is looking for a suspect in this shooting.
theadvocate.com
Man who barricaded himself in home, shot at officers arrested, Baton Rouge police say
A man who barricaded himself inside his home and shot at Baton Rouge police officers has been arrested for attempted murder, the department said. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said authorities were dispatched to a home in the 1900 block of Arizona Street just before 11 p.m. Friday after residents reported someone was shooting a gun.
Police investigating early morning shooting in Morgan City
The Morgan City Police Department (MCPD) is investigating a shooting that injured one person early this morning.
L'Observateur
TPSO investigate Labor Day shooting
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is currently investigating a shooting which occurred in the early morning hours, leaving one person in critical condition. Chief Jimmy Travis reports on September 5, 2022 at approximately 12:42 AM, deputies responsed to reports of shots fired on Thompson Drive in Hammond. At this time a suspect has been identified as Oliven Molina, a Hispanic male believed to be in his late 20s.
theadvocate.com
West Feliciana Parish Detention Center bookings for Aug. 22-28, 2022
The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Aug. 22-28: Carter Jr., Tonricko: 22; 159 Howard Road, Robeline; possession of Schedule II narcotics. Winfield Sr., Kenneth: 41; 7425 Solitude Road, St. Francisville; bench warrant. Aug. 27. Lassien, Steven: 46; 1014 Eddy St., Vinton; introduction of...
Suspect arrested in Jeanerette shooting that injured 2
An arrest has been made following a shooting that sent a juvenile and an adult to the hospital on Saturday.
Disturbance at Lafayette's Grand-16 Theater, Shots Fired Nearby
Lafayette Police confirm they responded to a shots fired call near the Grand 16 theater in Lafayette Saturday night.
wbrz.com
Police investigating child's reported encounter with armed man while waiting for school bus
BATON ROUGE - A child's alleged run-in with an armed man while waiting for a ride to school Friday morning has kicked off a police investigation. Sources told WBRZ the encounter happened around 7:30 a.m. Friday while the child was waiting for a school bus along Mohican Street, near Prescott Road. The man reportedly pulled out a gun and tried to grab the child.
Comments / 1