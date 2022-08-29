ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

23-year-old man charged with drag racing, homicide after fatal crash on Airline

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — A man was arrested for vehicular homicide after his passenger died in the crash that happened on Aug. 20. The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) says 23-year-old Warren Thomas of Clinton was seen on video surveillance crashing his 2019 Ford Mustang in the 10000 block of Airline Highway near Gwendale Avenue. Thomas lost control of his car and crashed into a metal guardrail.
Baton Rouge woman charged after BRPD confiscates drugs and weapons

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Tierra Smith, 28, of Baton Rouge, was arrested after members of the Baton Rouge Police Department were called to a complaint on Madison Ave. The complaint came in around 8:50 p.m. on Friday, September 2, and centered around “several subjects standing in front of a residence armed with a rifle and handguns,” according to the affidavit.
Authorities arrest 1 on suspicion of DWI in East Baton Rouge Parish

Authorities arrested at least one person suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show. The person booked and the counts against him are:. Larry Parker, 36, 04512 Byron Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI,...
Hammond shooting suspect considered armed and dangerous, sheriff says

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused in a shooting that happened early Monday morning. Chief Jimmy Travis said Oliven Molina is accused of a shooting that left one person in critical condition. Travis said around 12:42 a.m. deputies responded to...
Iberia deputies find pair of bodies after responding to suspicious person call

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Two bodies were found in a New Iberia residence this morning after a brief standoff on Troy Road, according to Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero. Romero said deputies received a call at around 5:30 a.m. from a woman claiming to hear someone outside her residence. As deputies arrived on the scene, they heard gunshots and established a perimeter around the home.
Fatal crash on Bluebonnet; at least one person killed

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was killed in a Sunday (September 4) morning crash on Bluebonnet Boulevard near Linkwood Court and Capital Court. The tragic incident was reported around 1:10 a.m. and deputies with East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) responded to the...
TPSO investigate Labor Day shooting

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is currently investigating a shooting which occurred in the early morning hours, leaving one person in critical condition. Chief Jimmy Travis reports on September 5, 2022 at approximately 12:42 AM, deputies responsed to reports of shots fired on Thompson Drive in Hammond. At this time a suspect has been identified as Oliven Molina, a Hispanic male believed to be in his late 20s.
West Feliciana Parish Detention Center bookings for Aug. 22-28, 2022

The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Aug. 22-28: Carter Jr., Tonricko: 22; 159 Howard Road, Robeline; possession of Schedule II narcotics. Winfield Sr., Kenneth: 41; 7425 Solitude Road, St. Francisville; bench warrant. Aug. 27. Lassien, Steven: 46; 1014 Eddy St., Vinton; introduction of...
