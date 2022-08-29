ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's long-awaited season-opener vs. Florida State

The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's season-opening game against Florida State on Sunday night in the Caesars Superdome:. LSU touted the strength of its defensive line throughout the offseason. BJ Ojulari, Maason Smith, Jaquelin Roy and Ali Gaye form a daunting front, and they might win the opener on their own by disrupting Florida State’s uncertain offensive line and stopping the run. The Seminoles didn’t have to face them when they rushed for 406 yards last week. Brian Kelly wins his first game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU adds four-star offensive lineman from Louisiana

Neville High School offensive tackle Zalance Heard has announced his commitment to LSU. The four-star tackle is the No. 3 recruit in the state of Louisiana and No. 9 nationally at his position in the Class of 2023. He is the third offensive tackle in the class, joining St. Augustine four-star prospect Tyree Adams and Buford, Georgia, three-star prospect Paul Mubenga.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Pios spin turnovers into opening win over Southside

Teams coached by Lewis Cook have won many high school football games over the years because of good players, good coaches, and incredible discipline. Cook, who is third in Louisiana history in coaching wins, recorded his 383rd career win at the high school level on Thursday night when his Notre Dame Pioneers defeated the Southside Sharks 21-13 in the 2022 season opener for both schools.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

FRIDAY NIGHT'S TOP MATCHUPS

The Bears set the tone for a run to another Division I title with a 38-10 road win over then nationally ranked Our Lady of Good Counsel in Maryland last fall. No doubt the Falcons would like to return the favor. An uneven jamboree performance last week leaves Catholic with plenty to prove too.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Forever Dolls at Capitol Park Museum, scholarship lunch for dancers and new exhibits at Hilliard

Join the journey of Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls, as they are known after graduation, celebrating decades of history and showmanship in "A Class Act from 1969 to 2022" from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. This free event is a chance to hear the Forever Dolls' stories and explore the museum.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

South Louisiana wins $50 million federal grant for ‘green hydrogen’ initiative

The Biden administration is awarding a $50 million grant to a New Orleans-led initiative to turn south Louisiana into a hub of “green hydrogen” activity. H2theFuture, a project spearheaded by Greater New Orleans Development Foundation, won the money for its efforts to transition the state’s economy away from hydrogen produced by fossil fuels toward “green hydrogen,” a cleaner form of hydrogen created using renewable energy.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

One Acadiana buys this Jefferson Street building, will move downtown

One Acadiana has bought the former Home Bank building on Jefferson Street in downtown Lafayette. The economic development organization paid $1.65 million for the 8,523-square-foot space from JPN Realty, which bought the building from Home Bank in March 2017, land records show. One Acadiana is the main economic development organization...
LAFAYETTE, LA

