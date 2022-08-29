Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
LSU football collides with Florida State in New Orleans: Everything you need to know
The LSU football season begins Sunday with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff against Florida State in the Caesars Superdome. The Advocate staff has been all over the story, providing in-depth features from all angles as the Tigers attempt to make sure Brian Kelly's debut as head coach goes according to plan.
theadvocate.com
Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's long-awaited season-opener vs. Florida State
The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's season-opening game against Florida State on Sunday night in the Caesars Superdome:. LSU touted the strength of its defensive line throughout the offseason. BJ Ojulari, Maason Smith, Jaquelin Roy and Ali Gaye form a daunting front, and they might win the opener on their own by disrupting Florida State’s uncertain offensive line and stopping the run. The Seminoles didn’t have to face them when they rushed for 406 yards last week. Brian Kelly wins his first game.
theadvocate.com
Which QB gives LSU football the best shot to win? Vote now on that, and other big topics.
The LSU football season starts on Sunday with a game against Florida State in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, granting the Tigers another big stage to open the 2022 campaign. The Tigers have a new head coach in Brian Kelly, and there will be plenty of new names in...
theadvocate.com
LSU book excerpt: Record-breaking Kevin Faulk key figure in Tigers' turnaround in 1990s
Editor's note: The Advocate is counting down the days to LSU's Sept. 4 season opener against Florida State with excerpts from the book "LSU By the Numbers." Thursday marks three days until kickoff, so we're looking back at the Tigers' greatest No. 3, Kevin Faulk:. 3 Kevin Faulk. RB/KR, 1995-98.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
LSU adds four-star offensive lineman from Louisiana
Neville High School offensive tackle Zalance Heard has announced his commitment to LSU. The four-star tackle is the No. 3 recruit in the state of Louisiana and No. 9 nationally at his position in the Class of 2023. He is the third offensive tackle in the class, joining St. Augustine four-star prospect Tyree Adams and Buford, Georgia, three-star prospect Paul Mubenga.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge 2022 high school football preview: 5 players you ought to watch
Want crazy-good skill players? The Baton Rouge area has plenty going into the 2022 season. These five athletes help headline an elite group. A Notre Dame commitment with a rare mix of a physicality who can play sideline-to-sideline. Takes on a bigger leadership role after making 106 tackles in 2021.
theadvocate.com
Pios spin turnovers into opening win over Southside
Teams coached by Lewis Cook have won many high school football games over the years because of good players, good coaches, and incredible discipline. Cook, who is third in Louisiana history in coaching wins, recorded his 383rd career win at the high school level on Thursday night when his Notre Dame Pioneers defeated the Southside Sharks 21-13 in the 2022 season opener for both schools.
theadvocate.com
Here are 5 of the top Baton Rouge-area high school football games this season
Not all big games in the metro Baton Rouge area qualify as rivalries. But to be clear, the ones that are rivalries are always worth watching. U-High is the reigning Division II champion known for defense. Class 5A Woodlawn has an LSU QB commitment. Regardless of who wins it, you’re talking statement win.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Florida Memorial provides some mystery for Southern in its season opener
FMU (1-0) scored an opening week victory against Edward Waters, 39-34. Except for some bits and pieces of the game the Southern coaching staff was able to glean from an internet stream, the Jaguars aren't sure what they are facing. There was no game film swap, and the Lions already...
theadvocate.com
FRIDAY NIGHT'S TOP MATCHUPS
The Bears set the tone for a run to another Division I title with a 38-10 road win over then nationally ranked Our Lady of Good Counsel in Maryland last fall. No doubt the Falcons would like to return the favor. An uneven jamboree performance last week leaves Catholic with plenty to prove too.
theadvocate.com
Local vendors offering boudin, hand pies at Cajun Field this season; see new menu
Just like the 2022 version of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette football team, the concession lineup will include some new players when the Ragin’ Cajuns play their opening game Saturday night at home against Southeastern Louisiana University. Pat Mould, in charge of retail food and beverage operations and...
theadvocate.com
City's first recorded hurricane was a monster. But it cleared the way for today's urban center.
The first gusts arrived on Sept. 10, 1722, jostling ships docked along the riverfront and growing steadier overnight. Around 9 a.m. next morning, “a great wind” came, wrote Adrien de Pauger, “followed an hour later by the most terrible tempest.”. It was New Orleans’ first hurricane, 300...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
New school at Southern University would train future teachers as early as sixth grade
The East Baton Rouge Parish school system may soon team up with Southern University to launch a new school for aspiring teachers, starting them on the road to the classroom as early as sixth grade. Officials with Southern and the school system presented their proposal Thursday to the parish School...
theadvocate.com
Forever Dolls at Capitol Park Museum, scholarship lunch for dancers and new exhibits at Hilliard
Join the journey of Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls, as they are known after graduation, celebrating decades of history and showmanship in "A Class Act from 1969 to 2022" from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. This free event is a chance to hear the Forever Dolls' stories and explore the museum.
'He was sick for 17 years': Godby High School student waiting on new heart
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Quan Howard's mother, Chantel Livingston, describes her son as a normal kid. "Quan is an exceptional student in school, he loves to go to the movies, he loves swimming" At least, that was until March 19 of 2022. She said she saw Quan laying on...
theadvocate.com
Could Baton Rouge become walkable? A years-long test on Government Street suggests 'yes'
Housed in the former Garden District Nursery building, Parker Barber’s aesthetic lends itself to a business embracing both the space’s history and surroundings. White tile walls and a black tile ceiling give the Parker Barber a modern feel, while a Roaring ’20s-inspired logo, a vintage neon sign and aged-brick siding evoke popular designs of the past.
theadvocate.com
Ascension eyes taxing district for road work in La. 30 industrial zone. Here's what's planned
In the past two and a half years, $9-$10 billion in new industrial projects or significant expansions have been announced for Ascension Parish. Methanex, CF Industries, Westlake, Shell, Huntsman, Lion Elastomers and others have all made announcements for new operations or significant expansions since 2019. Many of those projects, though...
theadvocate.com
Crawfish cakes with poached eggs, pumpkin cookies and BLT sandwich: Best things we ate this week
I have been a fan of French Truck's New Orleans iced coffee for years. Despite all of that caffeine, I have somehow been sleeping on this Government Street coffee shop's lunch menu. Maybe it's their relatively new light-up menu or my colleague Leah Vann recently posting pictures of her working lunch from French Truck, but I finally tried it.
theadvocate.com
South Louisiana wins $50 million federal grant for ‘green hydrogen’ initiative
The Biden administration is awarding a $50 million grant to a New Orleans-led initiative to turn south Louisiana into a hub of “green hydrogen” activity. H2theFuture, a project spearheaded by Greater New Orleans Development Foundation, won the money for its efforts to transition the state’s economy away from hydrogen produced by fossil fuels toward “green hydrogen,” a cleaner form of hydrogen created using renewable energy.
theadvocate.com
One Acadiana buys this Jefferson Street building, will move downtown
One Acadiana has bought the former Home Bank building on Jefferson Street in downtown Lafayette. The economic development organization paid $1.65 million for the 8,523-square-foot space from JPN Realty, which bought the building from Home Bank in March 2017, land records show. One Acadiana is the main economic development organization...
Comments / 0