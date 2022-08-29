Read full article on original website
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV costs $105,550, offers up to 305 miles of range
The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV will start at $105,550, including destination, and will deliver a maximum estimated range of 305 miles when it arrives at U.S. dealerships this fall. Both figures apply to the base EQS 450+ version, which uses a single motor that sends 355 hp and 419 lb-ft...
Ariel Hipercar revealed as 1,180-hp EV with gas turbine range extender
Hypercar maker Ariel has offered a glimpse of what can be achieved with batteries and backup engines in the form of the new Hipercar. The small British firm in 2017 announced plans for a high-performance extended-range electric vehicle code-named the Hipercar, one outfitted with a gas-turbine range extender. It seemed to be the trend back then as there were a handful of companies with similar concepts that year.
2024 Maserati GranTurismo Folgore partially revealed, does 0-60 mph in 2.6 seconds
Maserati reminded everyone at Monterey Car Week that the GranTurismo Folgore is still coming. On Thursday, a video of comedian Sebastian Maniscalco being given a ride in the 2024 Maserati GranTurismo Folgore was posted to the Italian automaker's YouTube channel. Klaus Busse, head of design for Maserati, and Maria Conti,...
2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06's top speed is 195 mph, says chief engineer
It's been almost a year since the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 was revealed, but new information is still coming to light about the car. The latest tidbit is the car's top speed, which has been confirmed as 195 mph by Tadge Juechter, executive chief engineer for the Corvette line. Juechter...
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06, 2024 Polestar 2: Today's Car News
The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV received a price of $105,550. But that's where it starts, not ends. The 580 4Matic model will cost $127,100 before options. While not officially EPA-rated yet, Mercedes estimates the base 450+ rear-wheel drive model will have a range of up to 305 miles. More powerful dual-motor models see their range drop to 285 miles.
2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee revealed with drag radials as second of seven Last Call buzz models
The current Dodge Challenger and Charger are going away after the 2023 model year, and Dodge is sending them off with a series of Last Call special editions. Revealed Wednesday, the 2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee is the second of the seven planned specials. Following the Challenger Shakedown introduced last...
2022 F1 Dutch Grand Prix preview: Racing among the dunes
Round 15 of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship takes place this weekend at the Netherlands' Circuit Zandvoort, a historic site located among the dunes of the country's North Sea coast. The Dutch Grand Prix returned to the F1 calendar in 2021 after more than three decades, and proved to...
Alfa Romeo F1 team creates its own docuseries
The Alfa Romeo Formula 1 team has launched its own docuseries. On Thursday, the first episode went live on YouTube, and it's a worthwhile 8:47.00 of any F1 fan's time. Titled "Beyond the Visible," the five-episode series will provide a behind the scenes look at the team throughout the 2022 F1 season, according to an Alfa press release. So it's kind of a compressed version of Netflix's "Drive to Survive," focusing specifically on Alfa.
Oscar Piastri to take Daniel Ricciardo's McLaren F1 seat in 2023
Oscar Piastri will replace Daniel Ricciardo at the McLaren Formula 1 team in 2023, the team confirmed Friday in a press release. "I'm extremely excited to be making my F1 debut with such a prestigious team as McLaren and I'm very grateful for the opportunity that's been afforded me," Piastri said in a statement.
Audi RS Q E-Tron E2 rally car evolves for Dakar
A new evolution of the Audi RS Q E-Tron rally car is heading to the 2023 Dakar Rally. Now bearing the suffix E2 in reference to Audi's Group B rally cars of the 1980s, the RS Q E-Tron gets redesigned bodywork, tweaks to optimize energy efficiency, and some ergonomic upgrades, Audi said Thursday in a press release.
2023 Honda Civic Type R checks in with 315 hp, better cooling, revised gearbox
Honda on Wednesday revealed that the 2023 Honda Civic Type R will have 315 hp, making it the most powerful Honda-badged vehicle ever sold in the U.S. Honda also detailed what upgrades led to the power increase, along with what tweaks were made to the transmission and suspension for the next-generation Type R.
2022 Toyota Tundra, 2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee, 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5: Today's Car News
We spent time in the 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone and learned it's a good truck that attempts to beat the leader at its own game. That's never the best way to win a competition, and it doesn't pan out for the Tundra. Toyota had a chance to build a truly segment-busting vehicle, but it settled for good.
Mitsubishi Ralliart returns to US in 2023
The Mitsubishi Ralliart performance division will return to the United States in 2023, Mitsubishi confirmed Wednesday in a press release. The automaker said it will launch limited-edition Ralliart versions of each of its models—including the Outlander, Outlander PHEV, Eclipse Cross, Outlander Sport, and Mirage—but it appears the changes for these new Ralliart models will be primarily cosmetic.
BMW XM super SUV likely revealed in patent drawings
BMW M is developing its first standalone model since the iconic M1 supercar launched four decades ago. This time around it will be an SUV, a model to be called the XM, which BMW previewed last year by the striking Concept XM. We've spotted camouflaged prototypes testing in the wild....
1930 Cadillac V-16 thunders into Jay Leno's Garage
Long before Bugatti made the 16-cylinder engine its calling card, Cadillac launched V-16-powered cars in a bid to outdo other luxury automakers. A prime example is this 1930 Cadillac V-16 452A, which recently appeared on an episode of "Jay Leno's Garage." The car comes from California's Nethercutt Collection, and is presented here by Cameron Richards, the collection's vice president.
BMW starts production of fuel cells for hydrogen-electric X5
BMW on Wednesday started production of hydrogen fuel cells that will eventually be used in the powertrains of a limited run of hydrogen-electric BMW X5 SUVs. The SUVs will be used for test and demonstration purposes, and won't be for sale. A hydrogen-electric vehicle is essentially an EV that uses...
This Bonkers All-Electric Catamaran Doubles as a Camper for Land or Water
The Caracat electric catamaran is so much more than just a watercraft. That’s because the vessel, which is made by the German company of the same name, can easily be transformed into a dedicated camper. It’s packed with all the things you need to stay out on the water having a good time—even after the sun goes down. The Caracat has a patented design that includes two pontoons that swing out or retract. This feature allows you to use the battery-powered craft in one of three ways: as a dedicated camper when towed atop a standard boat trailer, as a catamaran and...
Review: The 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone plays follow the leader
It took 15 years for the third-generation Toyota Tundra to arrive and throughout my time with it, one question kept recurring: “Is this the best they could do?”. With a new luxury Capstone trim, a powerful hybrid powertrain, an in-your-face design, and innovative features, the 2022 Toyota Tundra isn’t a bad truck.
Lotus Eletre electric super SUV hits the 'Ring
Lotus is planning to expand beyond the world of lightweight sports cars by launching its first SUV, an electric performance offering known as the Eletre, which we first saw in March. The market launch isn't scheduled until sometime in 2023, so it's not surprising that Lotus is still testing prototypes,...
Toyota commits additional $2.5B for new US battery plant
Toyota on Wednesday announced an additional $2.5 billion investment in its planned battery plant in Liberty, North Carolina, to expand capacity. Toyota first announced plans for the plant last December, stating at the time it would invest $1.3 billion in the plant's construction to create 1,750 jobs. With Wednesday's announcement,...
