Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Blasts Crist, Hochul On Campaign Rhetoric

By Mike Jenkins
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis blasted Democratic Gov. Kat h y Hochul of New York and Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist of Florida for attacking Republicans during a Saturday night Fox News appearance.

“We’ve got so much support in Florida, and it’s not because people have hate in their hearts,” DeSantis told “Unfiltered” host Dan Bongino. “They are thankful we saved their jobs. Mothers are thankful we kept their kids in school and senior citizens are thankful we provided medication for them, and so I think that he really put his foot in his mouth. But I think people like Hochul and Crist are representative of this leftist mindset and they do believe that the conservative half of the country are effectively second-class citizens.”

Crist and Hochul attacked DeSantis last week while campaigning against Republican opponents in their gubernatorial races.

In the news: Flood Of Fentanyl In Florida Putting First Responders In Life-Threatening Situations

Crist is challenging DeSantis, while Hochul is facing Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York, who was nearly stabbed in July.

“If you have that hate in your heart, keep it there,” Crist said Wednesday , shortly after defeating Nikki Fried for the Democratic nomination for governor. “I want the vote of the people of Florida who care about our state, good Democrats, good Independents, good Republicans. Unify with this ticket. Unify with Val Demmings and Charlie Crist.”

Hochul criticized her Republican rivals at a campaign event Monday, arguing they aren’t “real New Yorkers” due to their political beliefs.

“Just jump on a bus and head down to Florida where you belong. Get outta town! ” Hochul said at a campaign rally for a special election.

“You don’t represent our values. You are not New Yorkers,” said Hochul.

President Joe Biden lashed out Thursday night at Republicans who have embraced the “Make America Great Again” philosophy central to Donald Trump’s presidency, saying it’s “like semi-fascism.”

Biden made the comment at a fundraiser for Democrats at a home in Bethesda, Md., ahead of a kickoff rally he headlined at a high school in Rockville, Md., to mark the final countdown to November’s midterm elections.

“What we’re seeing now is the beginning or the death knell of an extreme MAGA philosophy. It’s not just Trump, it’s the entire philosophy that underpins the — I’m going to say something, it’s like semi-fascism,” Biden said at the donor event.

A spokesman for the Republican National Committee, Nathan Brand, rebuked Biden for the remark later Thursday, calling it “despicable.”

Comments / 99

DeSantis is USA
4d ago

I find it really funny people attempt to make a man that kept us the shining example of freedom a fascist or communist. I would say mandates aren’t an example of freedom, teaching kids about sex before third grade isn’t freedom and then calling that a can’t say gay bill🙄is just an example of people that hate. What else did he do? Nothing but keep Florida the number one destination for Liberals? Go home you idiots New York, California, Colorado, Minnesota etc will welcome your masked up, they, them, thoses! 🙄

Reply(26)
20
Sandra Brown
4d ago

My advice ice to all Politicians is do not attack the voter. If you have a policy let people know what it is if you don’t quit the race.

Reply
6
Lewisgirl
3d ago

While he's blasting people how about doing something about the home owners insurance leaving FL and now people don't have home ins or have to pay more for less coverage. What about the homeowners assistance fund that has approved people but not paying out and people are losing their homes in Fl.

Reply
4
