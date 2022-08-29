ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn baseball to host Louisiana Tech, Alabama for fall exhibitions

By Auburn Daily Staff
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31yajs_0hZfDcqR00

Auburn baseball will host a pair of exhibition games in October.

AUBURN – Coming off its second College World Series appearance in the last three postseasons, Auburn baseball will host Louisiana Tech and Alabama in a pair of fall exhibitions at Plainsman Park.

The Tigers will take on the Bulldogs Saturday, Oct. 15 at 1 p.m. CT and the Crimson Tide Friday, Oct. 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Both contests will be open to the public. Additional information will be made available closer to the dates of the games.

Auburn baseball begins fall practice at Plainsman Park Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Here's an late-June preview of the 2022 roster. Auburn Daily will be at both games to provide updates and analysis.

HOMEWOOD, AL
