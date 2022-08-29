Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for Guadalupe by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 12:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-30 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Guadalupe FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following county, Guadalupe. * WHEN...Until 245 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1245 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include New Braunfels, Seguin, McQueeney, Geronimo, Zipp and Nolte. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-01 12:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-06 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave; Lake Mead National Recreation Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected through the week. High and low temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees above normal are expected through Tuesday. * WHERE...Southern Nevada, southeast California and the Colorado River Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...A prolonged period of excessive heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Those without access to adequate or reliable cooling or hydration will be at most risk, but much of the population could be susceptible to impacts as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minimum temperatures will struggle to fall below 80 degrees for many locations, which could set early September records, including in Las Vegas. This, coupled with the increased recreation due to the upcoming holiday weekend, make this heat event particularly unique and potentially impactful.
Heat Advisory issued for Marin Coastal Range, Northern Monterey Bay by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Marin Coastal Range; Northern Monterey Bay; Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley; San Francisco Bay Shoreline HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures from the mid 90s up to 103 expected. * WHERE...Marin Coastal Range, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley, and Carmel Valley and Northern Monterey Bay. * WHEN...From 11 AM Sunday to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Southeastern Elko County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-02 02:01:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-05 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Southeastern Elko County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures in the upper 90s, and lows in the lower 70s for an extended period of time. * WHERE...Southeastern Elko County. * WHEN... Now through 11PM Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Exposure to hot temperatures for long periods may lead to heat illnesses.
Heat Advisory issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-02 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-06 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Surprise Valley California HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Very hot conditions with high temperatures up to 100-105 degrees expected through the holiday weekend. These temperatures will reach or exceed daily records in many places. Overnight low temperatures will also run 10 to 20 degrees above average for early September. * WHERE...All of western Nevada and northeast California, including the cities of Reno, Sparks, Carson City, Minden, Yerington, Fallon, Fernley, Nixon, Lovelock, Hawthorne, Gerlach, Susanville, and Cedarville. * WHEN...From 11 AM today to 9 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...A prolonged period of heat may significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those without sufficient cooling or hydration resources, and those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Monument by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-02 01:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-06 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Monument; Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest; Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 105 to 115 degrees possible. * WHERE...Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San Antonio, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest and Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hottest temperatures will occur across the region`s interior and in the higher terrain each afternoon with mild to warm overnight temperatures providing little relief from the heat.
Heat Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-03 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures up to 96 expected. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast and Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast. * WHEN...From 10 AM Saturday to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Moderate confidence that a cooling trend will start on Labor Day and continue through next week.
Heat Advisory issued for Baker County, Harney County, Malheur County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-02 03:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-04 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Baker County; Harney County; Malheur County; Oregon Lower Treasure Valley HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Heat Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-02 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-02 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington; Kittitas Valley; Lower Columbia Basin of Washington; Simcoe Highlands; Yakima Valley HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures 98 to 105 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast Oregon and central, south central and southeast Washington. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Heat Advisory issued for Humboldt County, Northeastern Nye County, Northern Elko County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-02 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-04 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Humboldt County; Northeastern Nye County; Northern Elko County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Northwestern Nye County; South Central Elko County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; Southwest Elko County; White Pine County HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures in the upper 90s to lower 100s. * WHERE...Humboldt County, Northern Elko County, Southwestern Elko County, South-Central Elko County, and Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County. * WHEN...11 AM Friday through 11 PM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Exposure to hot temperatures for long periods may lead to heat illnesses.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Ventura County Valleys, Lake Casitas by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-02 02:39:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-06 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Lake Casitas; Los Angeles County Mountains; Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley; Ojai Valley; Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains; Santa Clarita Valley; Santa Monica Mountains; Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range; Santa Ynez Valley; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys; Ventura County Mountains EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 112. Hottest Saturday and Sunday in the valleys and lower mountain elevations. * WHERE...Portions of southwest California. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Moderate confidence that a cooling trend will start by Tuesday after Labor Day and continue through next week.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Antelope Valley, Cuyama Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-02 02:39:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-07 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Antelope Valley; Cuyama Valley; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys; San Luis Obispo County Mountains; Santa Lucia Mountains; Southern Salinas Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 113. Hottest Sunday and Monday. * WHERE...Cuyama Valley, Antelope Valley, Santa Lucia Mountains, Southern Salinas Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys and San Luis Obispo County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Heat Advisory issued for Camas Prairie, Lower Treasure Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-02 04:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-05 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Camas Prairie; Lower Treasure Valley; Southern Twin Falls County; Southwest Highlands; Upper Treasure Valley; Upper Weiser River; Western Magic Valley HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-06 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110 expected. Low temperatures are only expected to drop into the 60s in the valleys and 70s in the higher elevations. * WHERE...Central and eastern Mendocino county. This includes Covelo, Potter Valley, and Ukiah. * WHEN...From 11 AM Sunday to 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hottest temperatures will be Monday and Tuesday
Excessive Heat Warning issued for San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-02 02:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-06 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. Target Area: San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 112. * WHERE...San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lower Washington County, Zion National Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-02 09:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-05 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lower Washington County; Zion National Park EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 109. * WHERE...Lower Washington County and Zion National Park. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Heat Advisory issued for Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-02 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-06 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Very hot conditions with high temperatures up to 100-105 degrees expected through the holiday weekend. These temperatures will reach or exceed daily records in many places. Overnight low temperatures will also run 10 to 20 degrees above average for early September. * WHERE...All of western Nevada and northeast California, including the cities of Reno, Sparks, Carson City, Minden, Yerington, Fallon, Fernley, Nixon, Lovelock, Hawthorne, Gerlach, Susanville, and Cedarville. * WHEN...From 11 AM today to 9 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...A prolonged period of heat may significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those without sufficient cooling or hydration resources, and those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Red Flag Warning issued for East Slopes of Central Oregon Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-02 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-02 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: East Slopes of Central Oregon Cascades GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY ARE EXPECTED FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING DRY AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS ALSO EXPECTED FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY MORNING RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE OR610 The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 610 East Slopes of Central Oregon Cascades. * WINDS...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 9 percent. * IMPACTS...An increase in fire weather spread and activity will be possible as winds increase associated with a passing upper level shortwave.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-02 02:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-06 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. Target Area: Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 104. * WHERE...Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-01 20:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-02 06:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Coastal Wakulla; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Wakulla, southwestern Jefferson and northwestern Taylor Counties through 615 AM EDT At 543 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles east of St. Marks, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Scanlon, Econfina, Goose Pasture, Hells Half Acre, Cabbage Grove and Plum Orchard. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
