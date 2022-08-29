ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

70-year-old killed after pickup truck collides with ATV in South Carolina, coroner says

A 70-year-old man died after he was thrown off an ATV in a South Carolina crash, officials said.

The man was on a side-by-side ATV as it was stopped along a highway on Friday, Aug. 26. When the ATV entered the road and tried to make a U-turn, it collided with a pickup truck, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol and the Anderson County Office of the Coroner.

The impact ejected both ATV riders, including the one who died in the crash. The deceased man, who had been driving the ATV, was identified in a news release as 70-year-old Maurice Gary Brucke.

Brucke was retired, had been married for 51 years and served in the U.S. Marine Corps, according to an obituary on The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center website. He lived in Starr , a town roughly 40 miles southwest of Greenville.

The ATV passenger was “critically injured” in the crash and flown to a hospital, officials said.

Two people in the pickup weren’t hurt in the wreck, which was reported at about 7 p.m. on U.S. Highway 29. It happened on a stretch of road in Anderson County, near the highway’s intersection with Hickory Forest Drive.

While the coroner’s office reported that the pickup truck struck the ATV, state troopers said the ATV hit the pickup. The ATV was a side-by-side, meaning it was designed for the riders to sit next to each other.

An investigation continued on Aug. 27. As of that morning, the coroner’s office didn’t have updates on the other ATV rider’s condition but said Brucke died “as a result of multiple traumatic injuries secondary to blunt force trauma.”

