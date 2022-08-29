Effective: 2022-09-02 10:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-03 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Hancock, Washington, Pearl River and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Hancock, Pearl River and St. Tammany Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Pearl River. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lower portions of streets in River Gardens Subdivision will begin to flood. Secondary roads to the river and throughout Honey Island Swamp will remain inundated. Property in the vicinity of the gage is flooded threatening about 20 homes along the left bank. The Bogue Chitto National Wildlife Refuge will be closed to hunting at the 15.5 foot stage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 16.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.2 feet early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.2 feet on 01/11/1998. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA ・ 1 HOUR AGO