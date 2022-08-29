ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll 'Really Fired Up' About Fourth-Year DB

By Daniel Flick
All Seahawks
All Seahawks
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yEGCv_0hZfDOgN00

In the midst of several injuries at cornerback, the Seahawks have seen substantial growth from Mike Jackson.

The Seattle Seahawks finished the preseason 0-3 but received several winning-caliber performances in the process.

Among those who shined in the exhibitions was corner Mike Jackson , a fourth-year pro from Miami who's had a rollercoaster ride en route to preseason stardom.

After being selected in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, Jackson was released prior to the start of the regular season. He re-signed with the Cowboys a few days later, residing on the team's practice for two months before the Detroit Lions picked him up.

Jackson made his regular season debut with the Lions but played in just one game. He was traded to the New England Patriots during training camp the year after. Jackson was cut and later re-signed to the Patriots' practice squad, and saw action in the season finale, recording his first tackle.

However, New England cut ties with Jackson following the 2021 preseason, marking the fourth time he'd been traded or released through just three seasons. His arduous path ultimately led him to Seattle, where the Seahawks placed him on the practice squad.

Jackson was elevated to the active roster for the final two games of the season and received his most professional snaps to date. In 25 reps against his former team, the Lions, Jackson defended two passes and pitched in a tackle in the Seahawks' 51-29 win.

In the next game, a 38-30 Seahawks victory over the Arizona Cardinals, Jackson played nearly half of the snaps (13) on special teams, making another tackle along the way.

Now faced with Tuesday's daunting roster cut-down day that's bitten him each of the last three years, Jackson appears to be in his best position yet, as he's made a strong impression on Seahawks coach Pete Carroll .

When mentioning defensive players who stood out to him in Seattle's 27-26 preseason loss to the Cowboys on Friday , Carroll singled out Jackson, who defended three passes and racked up a trio of solo tackles.

"Michael Jackson playing football, he played great tonight," Carroll said. "He made a bunch of plays and did things - physical, tough and all of that. He really just topped off a tremendous preseason for himself and I'm really fired up for him."

Carroll isn't the only person who's taken note of Jackson's stellar preseason. Seahawks defensive tackle Al Woods, an 11-year veteran who knows what it takes to play at a high level, has also seen positive traits from Jackson.

“(Jackson is) coming up and hitting, covering his butt off," Woods said. "He’s going to surprise a lot of people. I think he’s going to be good.”

The first step in Jackson's breakout campaign is to make the 53-man roster out of camp. With the biggest part of that step - a strong preseason - already accomplished, Jackson's rollercoaster ride is firmly on an uphill track.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter .

Follow All Seawhawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Pete Carroll Suggests Seahawks Quarterback Battle Isn't Over

Incumbent backup Geno Smith is slated to start the 2022 regular season as the Seattle Seahawks' QB1. But even though Smith is officially the team's starter in Week 1, the Seahawks' quarterback battle is not yet over. Head coach Pete Carroll says Smith and backup Drew Lock both know that...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to avoid paying him, but still need QB

The Denver Broncos paid Russell Wilson top-of-the-market quarterback money Thursday, agreeing to a five-year, $245 million extension that includes $165 million in guaranteed money. The Seattle Seahawks never intended to sign the best quarterback in franchise history to that kind of contract, with Wilson's play declining and the Wisconsin product...
SEATTLE, WA
Golf Digest

Former Super Bowl starting quarterback makes successful USGA debut

Between the FedEx Cup Playoffs concluding at the Tour Championship and all the latest PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf stuff, there's been a lot going on in pro golf. But arguably the coolest story of the week came from the amateur ranks. And it involves an ex-NFL quarterback. Three decades...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Vikings make big changes to their QB room

The Minnesota Vikings have made some big changes to their quarterback room. The Vikings on Tuesday made some roster cuts that will reshape the quarterback depth chart. The team waived Kellen Mond, who was a third-round pick last year. Minnesota also cut Sean Mannion, who could end up on the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Denver

Several notable Broncos traded, released or waived Tuesday

Malik Reed, Josh Johnson, Mike Purcell, McTelvin Agim and Kendal Hinton are the notable Broncos who were either traded, released or waived today. Reed, who has been a starter at outside linebacker, was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a late-round draft pick. In 4 seasons, the edge rusher out of Nevada registered 15 sacks. Brett Rypien has won the backup quarterback job as the team released Josh Johnson today. The Broncos also released veteran defensive lineman Mike Purcell. The Broncos can bring both Purcell and Johnson back tomorrow without other teams trying to claim them. Agim and Hinton were...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
GonzagaNation.net

Why Wont Gonzaga Play Washington State?

Every week on The Iso podcast Dan Dickau takes an episode to answer viewer submitted questions. This week he is asked about travel experiences on the road at SMU, why Gonzaga wont play more in state teams and what are some of the places that fans traveling to Spokane this season need to check ...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#The Dallas Cowboys#The Detroit Lions#The New England Patriots
247Sports

Washington Huskies Football Gameday - Know Before You Go

We can't wait to have the greatest fans back at the Greatest Setting! Before you head to Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium for gameday, make sure to check out the following important information to help make it the safest and most enjoyable experience for yourself and the rest of Husky Nation. Go Dawgs!
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
All Seahawks

All Seahawks

Seattle, WA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
258K+
Views
ABOUT

All Seahawks is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Seattle Seahawks

 https://www.si.com/nfl/seahawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy