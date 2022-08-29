Read full article on original website
u.today
$15,000 Is Where Bitcoin Can Drop Thanks to New Jobs Report: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
SHIB Price Expected to End Second Straight Month Positive Amid Market Challenges
u.today
Shiba Inu to Face Important Test in Next Few Days: Crypto Market Review, August 3
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for September 1
The U.S. housing market downturn will be worse in 2023, forecasts Goldman Sachs
The U.S. entered into its first housing downturn of the post–Great Financial Crisis era. And the worst still awaits. On Tuesday, researchers at Goldman Sachs released a paper titled “The Housing Downturn: Further to Fall.” The investment bank now forecasts that activity in the U.S. housing market will end 2022 down across the board. The firm projects sharp declines this year in new home sales (22% drop), existing home sales (17% drop), and housing GDP (8.9% drop). For perspective, Russia’s souring economy is only expected to see its GDP fall 3% this year.
u.today
Shiba Inu Records 3.6 Billion SHIB Burned in August with Only 59% of Initial Supply Left
cryptonewsz.com
Big Eyes Coin, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu Aiming to Achieve Millions in Profit for Holders
This famous saying developed to serve as a motivational quote for getting wealthy. As humans, one of our primary focuses is to become wealthy, and this is one of the primary reasons why most people work daily, with some running two jobs or more. Unfortunately, life can be a bit...
u.today
Fake Crypto Trading Data Revealed by Forbes’ Research into 160 Exchanges
u.today
Jim Cramer Warns Crypto Will Take Your Life Savings
u.today
Shiba Inu’s BONE Surges 130%, JPMorgan Says You Should Sell Your Crypto, SHIB Metaverse Crucial Upgrade Revealed: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
The last days of summer were rich with crypto events. Take a look at the most important of them with U.Today’s top four news stories. As per Bloomberg’s recent report, JPMorgan’s chief global strategist David Kelly stated that investors should get rid of their crypto stashes. He believes that the Fed’s hawkishness will cause more problems for digital assets. Kelly is also bearish on large-cap tech stocks. This year, Bitcoin has traded alongside with the heavily tech-weighted Nasdaq 100 index, failing to serve as an inflation hedge. At the moment of publication, the first cryptocurrency is changing hands at $20,315, down almost 6% over the past week. Bitcoin took a sharp nose dive after Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole conference, in which he said that the central bank would continue its aggressive campaign.
u.today
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Says He Knew That Bull Market Would End
In a recent interview with Noah Smith, Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin claims that he knew that the cryptocurrency bull market would eventually come to an end. Many people thought that high prices were the “new normal,” but Buterin knew that the bubble would pop. Buterin claims that the...
Bank of America Announces Small Business Down Payment Grant Program to Drive Women and Minority Business Growth
Bank of America today announced the launch of a Small Business Down Payment Grant Program to drive business growth and help create generational wealth opportunities for minority and women business owners. Launching in select markets with plans to expand in 2023, the program will extend credit to historically disadvantaged small...
u.today
XRP, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Futures Now Supported by Indian Crypto Exchange Bitbns
Indian crypto exchange Bitbns has announced that it now allows users to trade futures in Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP. It also offers trading via Tether (USDT) margined perpetual swaps in a slew of other cryptocurrencies, including Solana (SOL), Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC) and the native BNS token.
u.today
XRP Ledger Might Have Its Native Stablecoin Soon: What is Stably USD (USDS)?
Veteran blockchain platform XRP Ledger might be the next addition to the array of networks that support regulated multi-protocol stablecoin USDS by Stably USD. Stably partners with Ripple, expands USDS stablecoin to XRP Ledger. According to the official announcement shared by blockchain compaby Stably, it has inked a partnership with...
u.today
Founder of Ethereum Competitor Calls Merge Upgrade "Big Deal"
Cosmos founder Ethan Buchman told Fortune that the upcoming Ethereum Merge is a "big deal." Buchman spoke fondly of the second largest cryptocurrency, admitting that its community paved the way for many competing projects. He added that it remains the most "ambitious" crypto project. The Cosmos founder says that the...
u.today
JPMorgan Says You Should Sell Your Crypto
u.today
Ethereum Returns to Pivotal Level, Might Aim for Significant 24% Recovery: Crypto Market Review, September 2
CNBC
Op-ed: September is historically the worst month of the year for stocks, but recent strength suggests the market could buck the trend
Andrew Graham, founder/managing partner of Jackson Square Capital. September is usually thought to be the worst month for stocks. This year, it's reasonable to expect a better-than-usual September. That's because much of the annual de-risking took place earlier in the year. Some of the stocks hit hard at the beginning...
u.today
This Prominent Bitcoiner Can’t Buy The Dip if BTC Drops to $15,000, Here’s Why
u.today
Lido DAO at 8% Price Increase in Last 24 Hours, Enters Top of Most Profitable Assets
