u.today

$15,000 Is Where Bitcoin Can Drop Thanks to New Jobs Report: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

SHIB Price Expected to End Second Straight Month Positive Amid Market Challenges

STOCKS
u.today

Shiba Inu to Face Important Test in Next Few Days: Crypto Market Review, August 3

MARKETS
u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for September 1

COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Fortune

The U.S. housing market downturn will be worse in 2023, forecasts Goldman Sachs

The U.S. entered into its first housing downturn of the post–Great Financial Crisis era. And the worst still awaits. On Tuesday, researchers at Goldman Sachs released a paper titled “The Housing Downturn: Further to Fall.” The investment bank now forecasts that activity in the U.S. housing market will end 2022 down across the board. The firm projects sharp declines this year in new home sales (22% drop), existing home sales (17% drop), and housing GDP (8.9% drop). For perspective, Russia’s souring economy is only expected to see its GDP fall 3% this year.
REAL ESTATE
u.today

Shiba Inu Records 3.6 Billion SHIB Burned in August with Only 59% of Initial Supply Left

MARKETS
u.today

Fake Crypto Trading Data Revealed by Forbes’ Research into 160 Exchanges

COMMODITIES & FUTURE
u.today

Jim Cramer Warns Crypto Will Take Your Life Savings

MARKETS
u.today

Shiba Inu’s BONE Surges 130%, JPMorgan Says You Should Sell Your Crypto, SHIB Metaverse Crucial Upgrade Revealed: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

The last days of summer were rich with crypto events. Take a look at the most important of them with U.Today’s top four news stories. As per Bloomberg’s recent report, JPMorgan’s chief global strategist David Kelly stated that investors should get rid of their crypto stashes. He believes that the Fed’s hawkishness will cause more problems for digital assets. Kelly is also bearish on large-cap tech stocks. This year, Bitcoin has traded alongside with the heavily tech-weighted Nasdaq 100 index, failing to serve as an inflation hedge. At the moment of publication, the first cryptocurrency is changing hands at $20,315, down almost 6% over the past week. Bitcoin took a sharp nose dive after Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole conference, in which he said that the central bank would continue its aggressive campaign.
STOCKS
u.today

Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Says He Knew That Bull Market Would End

In a recent interview with Noah Smith, Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin claims that he knew that the cryptocurrency bull market would eventually come to an end. Many people thought that high prices were the “new normal,” but Buterin knew that the bubble would pop. Buterin claims that the...
MARKETS
u.today

XRP Ledger Might Have Its Native Stablecoin Soon: What is Stably USD (USDS)?

Veteran blockchain platform XRP Ledger might be the next addition to the array of networks that support regulated multi-protocol stablecoin USDS by Stably USD. Stably partners with Ripple, expands USDS stablecoin to XRP Ledger. According to the official announcement shared by blockchain compaby Stably, it has inked a partnership with...
MARKETS
u.today

Founder of Ethereum Competitor Calls Merge Upgrade "Big Deal"

Cosmos founder Ethan Buchman told Fortune that the upcoming Ethereum Merge is a "big deal." Buchman spoke fondly of the second largest cryptocurrency, admitting that its community paved the way for many competing projects. He added that it remains the most "ambitious" crypto project. The Cosmos founder says that the...
MARKETS
u.today

JPMorgan Says You Should Sell Your Crypto

STOCKS
u.today

Ethereum Returns to Pivotal Level, Might Aim for Significant 24% Recovery: Crypto Market Review, September 2

COMMODITIES & FUTURE
u.today

This Prominent Bitcoiner Can’t Buy The Dip if BTC Drops to $15,000, Here’s Why

MARKETS
u.today

Lido DAO at 8% Price Increase in Last 24 Hours, Enters Top of Most Profitable Assets

