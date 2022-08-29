ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intersection of Charleston, Eastern open after 6-day closure

By Kelsey McFarland
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
The intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue in downtown Las Vegas is back open after a six-day closure, but the project is far from over.

PREVIOUS: City shutting down Charleston, Eastern intersection for six days to install storm drains

The storm drain installation project will continue through January of 2024. In the meantime, there will be lane restrictions 24 hours a day as the work progresses westward.

From here, more work will be performed on Maryland Parkway from Charleston to Stewart Avenue.

The work is meant to alleviate flooding issues along Charleston as crews install new storm drains.

KTNV 13 Action News

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

