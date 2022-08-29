ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peachtree Corners, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Lanes of I-285 will close again tonight for bridge inspection after fiery crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Traffic is moving again in the perimeter area after a traffic nightmare Monday. All lanes of Interstate 285 in Dunwoody are back open after a fiery crash at Ashford Dunwoody Road. Channel 2 guided you through the mess as the interstate was shut down for hours, live during Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m. on Monday. At least three people were hurt in the crash that led to the fire.
DUNWOODY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peachtree Corners, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
Local
Georgia Government
Peachtree Corners, GA
Government
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta Medical Center closing down is ‘a scary proposition,’ EMS executives say

ATLANTA — The closure of one of just two level one trauma centers in metro Atlanta will have major effects on the community, doctors are telling Channel 2 Action News. A major provider of emergency medical services told Channel 2 the closing of Atlanta Medical Center is “a scary proposition.” A doctor affiliated with Atlanta Medical for 20 years says “this will affect patients’ lives.”
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peachtree#Circle#Springs Lane
buckhead.com

3340 Stillhouse Road SE

Everyday will feel like a getaway at this 4.5-acre stream-side sanctuary in Vinings! Just steps from the vibrant heart of Vinings Village is a very special dead-end street called Stillhouse Road. This tiny lane, with a mix of eclectic cottages and gated estates, will make you feel as if you have entered a mountain community and been transported back in time. Two hundred yards in, you arrive at the gated entrance of 3340 Stillhouse Road, a property that is full of surprises. The newly-built custom home features plenty of space for family living and entertaining, but it is what surrounds the home that makes it so special.
VININGS, GA
theadvocate.com

BBQGuys opens second brick and mortar location in metro Atlanta as part of strategy

BBQGuys, the Baton Rouge-based online retailer of grills and outdoor furniture, has opened its second brick-and-mortar design center in metro Atlanta. Officials with BBQGuys said the decision to open a 6,000-square-foot showroom in Alpharetta, Georgia, is part of a forward-looking strategy. The company has operated a showroom in Baton Rouge for years, the business is currently located on North Airway Drive.
ALPHARETTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Michelle Hall

Did you see the purple spotlights shining in Downtown Cumming? Here’s a look if you missed it

(Forsyth County, GA) Downtown Cumming was aglow in purple on Wednesday, August 31 as Forsyth County marked International Overdose Awareness Day. The Forsyth County Administration Building, Forsyth County Courthouse and the Forsyth County Courthouse Annex were illuminated with purple lights for the night. The buildings were just three of many government buildings and landmarks across the country shining in purple in recognition of the event to end drug overdose.
CUMMING, GA
The Georgia Sun

Are you ready for the 2022 North Georgia State Fair?

September is here, which means it is fair season in Georgia. The North Georgia State Fair will kickoff Sept. 22 in Cobb County. As the largest fair in metro Atlanta, the North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing attracts more than 350,000 people every year from north Georgia and neighboring states.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Dunwoody residents express concern over possible daycare facility

Dunwoody residents are concerned over the possibility of a new daycare facility in their neighborhood.  A development company called Vantage Commercial Contractors met with the Dunwoody Urban Redevelopment Agency (URA) during an Aug. 29 meeting to pitch a Luma Montessori Daycare and Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) Center for a parcel of land along 4400 North […] The post Dunwoody residents express concern over possible daycare facility appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Historic Buckhead mansion demolished despite efforts to save it

The nearly century-old Whispering Pines mansion on Buckhead’s West Paces Ferry Road has been torn down despite efforts by residents and preservationists to save it. Buckhead.com first reported the news of the demolition on Aug. 23. The demolition followed the sale of the property by Atlanta-based The Macallan Group to a newly formed Athens-based company, […] The post Historic Buckhead mansion demolished despite efforts to save it appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
bwcatlantasouth.com

Because We Care - Atlanta South

$750 million in traffic improvements are coming to Henry County under new leadership. Unfortunately past regressive leadership motivated by race intentionally did not a pursue available funding to stop diverse growth from coming to Henry County but we came anyway and we are not going anywhere. Because the funding was secured in the last 5 years many of our projects are years out like 2024-2025. However a new highway from Hudson Bridge Rd to Jonesboro Rd is underway now from Jodeco Rd to Mt. Olive Rd in phase one. Phase two Hudson Bridge Rd to Jodeco starts late fall of this year! It is going to take time to fix the shameful actions of the past under new leadership but securing the funds was step one to improving traffic flow.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

The Georgia Sun

Atlanta, GA
20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.

 https://www.thegeorgiasun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy