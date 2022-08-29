Read full article on original website
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises $6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Is Walden University withholding diplomas from black students? One former doctoral candidate says "Give me my degree"Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Did you see the purple spotlights shining in Downtown Cumming? Here’s a look if you missed itMichelle HallCumming, GA
SBA Georgia District Office Enters Strategic Alliance Memorandum with Southern Crescent Women in Business, IncSouthern Crescent WomenHenry County, GA
Fun in FoCo: Rodeo, concerts and racing highlight holiday weekendJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Atlanta garbage collection will be delayed on Labor Day. Here’s when you can expect service
ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta announced the Department of Public Works will not collect garbage, recycling, yard trimmings or bulk items on Monday in observance of the Labor Day holiday. The schedule has been revised to include a one-day delay throughout the holiday week. Customers whose regular collection...
Lanes of I-285 will close again tonight for bridge inspection after fiery crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Traffic is moving again in the perimeter area after a traffic nightmare Monday. All lanes of Interstate 285 in Dunwoody are back open after a fiery crash at Ashford Dunwoody Road. Channel 2 guided you through the mess as the interstate was shut down for hours, live during Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m. on Monday. At least three people were hurt in the crash that led to the fire.
I-285 West at Ashford Dunwoody Road expected to reopen Tuesday morning after fiery crash, GDOT says
ATLANTA — A fiery crash involving a semi-truck has a stretch of Interstate 285 blocked Monday afternoon near Sandy Springs. The incident happened in the westbound lanes, just past Ashford Dunwoody Road. The crash shut down all lanes in the area for hours, but just after 6 p.m. eastbound...
UPDATE: Westbound lanes of I-285 may not reopen until Tuesday morning after truck crash, fire
ATLANTA — A massive tractor-trailer fire shut down all lanes of I-285 in both directions at Ashford Dunwoody road Monday afternoon, causing extreme delays and damaging the road. The eastbound lanes reopened more than three hours later just after 6 p.m., finally allowing stuck drivers to resume travel. The...
CBS 46
Heavy afternoon downpours submerge cars in Downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Heavy rain across metro Atlanta Tuesday left several roads flooded and at least one vehicle partially submerged along Peachtree Street SW in the downtown area.
Monroe Local News
Strange Taco in Monroe is hiring in advance of a planned late September opening date
Strange Taco, a new restaurant in Monroe, is scheduled to open sometime next month and is currently hiring. If you are interested in apply, click or tap on this link to fill out an application. The Strange Taco Bar is opening a permanent location at the other end of N....
Car goes up in flames while parked at Alpharetta apartment complex
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — No one was injured when a car went up in flames in the parking lot of an Alpharetta apartment complex. Alpharetta firefighters were called to car fire at the Manchester at Mansell Apartments on Huntington Drive just before 2 a.m. Thursday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Atlanta Medical Center closing down is ‘a scary proposition,’ EMS executives say
ATLANTA — The closure of one of just two level one trauma centers in metro Atlanta will have major effects on the community, doctors are telling Channel 2 Action News. A major provider of emergency medical services told Channel 2 the closing of Atlanta Medical Center is “a scary proposition.” A doctor affiliated with Atlanta Medical for 20 years says “this will affect patients’ lives.”
buckhead.com
3340 Stillhouse Road SE
Everyday will feel like a getaway at this 4.5-acre stream-side sanctuary in Vinings! Just steps from the vibrant heart of Vinings Village is a very special dead-end street called Stillhouse Road. This tiny lane, with a mix of eclectic cottages and gated estates, will make you feel as if you have entered a mountain community and been transported back in time. Two hundred yards in, you arrive at the gated entrance of 3340 Stillhouse Road, a property that is full of surprises. The newly-built custom home features plenty of space for family living and entertaining, but it is what surrounds the home that makes it so special.
Early Reports: Stabbing at Mall of Georgia
Gwinnett County Police are on the scene of a stabbing at the Macy’s at the Mall of Georgia. What we know: Details are sparse at the moment, but so far police say there was a stabbing incident at Macy’s at Mall of Georgia and that the suspect was shot.
Tractor trailer carrying 40,000 pounds of cooking oil overturns on I-20; all lanes back open
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — All lanes are back open on Interstate 20 eastbound after a crash just before SR 124/Turner Hill Rd. in DeKalb County. DeKalb fire officials told Channel 2 Action News that 3 cars, including a tractor trailer, were involved in the crash a little after 11 a.m.
theadvocate.com
BBQGuys opens second brick and mortar location in metro Atlanta as part of strategy
BBQGuys, the Baton Rouge-based online retailer of grills and outdoor furniture, has opened its second brick-and-mortar design center in metro Atlanta. Officials with BBQGuys said the decision to open a 6,000-square-foot showroom in Alpharetta, Georgia, is part of a forward-looking strategy. The company has operated a showroom in Baton Rouge for years, the business is currently located on North Airway Drive.
Georgia DOT awards over $150 million in construction contracts to multiple projects
ATLANTA — In July 2022, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) awarded over $150 million to various construction projects. GDOT said approximately $150,615,453 was awarded to a total of 22 projects. The largest single investment, worth approximately $35 million, was awarded to Vertical Earth Inc. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Did you see the purple spotlights shining in Downtown Cumming? Here’s a look if you missed it
(Forsyth County, GA) Downtown Cumming was aglow in purple on Wednesday, August 31 as Forsyth County marked International Overdose Awareness Day. The Forsyth County Administration Building, Forsyth County Courthouse and the Forsyth County Courthouse Annex were illuminated with purple lights for the night. The buildings were just three of many government buildings and landmarks across the country shining in purple in recognition of the event to end drug overdose.
CBS 46
Couple pays a residential contractor up front, gets unfinished project
LOGANVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - When Jerome Domek and Carol Risola hired a contractor for some remodeling, they received drawings and a contract. For $28,000, the Loganville couple got a nice-looking kitchen, which isn’t bad for a project that began at the start of the Covid pandemic in 2020. For...
Are you ready for the 2022 North Georgia State Fair?
September is here, which means it is fair season in Georgia. The North Georgia State Fair will kickoff Sept. 22 in Cobb County. As the largest fair in metro Atlanta, the North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing attracts more than 350,000 people every year from north Georgia and neighboring states.
Newnan Times-Herald
Large retirement community proposal expanded, to be heard by Coweta Sept. 20
The Coweta County Board of Commissioners has approved a public hearing for a large proposed retirement community on Posey Road, one that has expanded since it was last proposed. The hearing will concern the rezoning of around 580.59 acres of land at Posey Road, Baker Road and Hollz Parkway for...
Dunwoody residents express concern over possible daycare facility
Dunwoody residents are concerned over the possibility of a new daycare facility in their neighborhood. A development company called Vantage Commercial Contractors met with the Dunwoody Urban Redevelopment Agency (URA) during an Aug. 29 meeting to pitch a Luma Montessori Daycare and Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) Center for a parcel of land along 4400 North […] The post Dunwoody residents express concern over possible daycare facility appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Historic Buckhead mansion demolished despite efforts to save it
The nearly century-old Whispering Pines mansion on Buckhead’s West Paces Ferry Road has been torn down despite efforts by residents and preservationists to save it. Buckhead.com first reported the news of the demolition on Aug. 23. The demolition followed the sale of the property by Atlanta-based The Macallan Group to a newly formed Athens-based company, […] The post Historic Buckhead mansion demolished despite efforts to save it appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
bwcatlantasouth.com
Because We Care - Atlanta South
$750 million in traffic improvements are coming to Henry County under new leadership. Unfortunately past regressive leadership motivated by race intentionally did not a pursue available funding to stop diverse growth from coming to Henry County but we came anyway and we are not going anywhere. Because the funding was secured in the last 5 years many of our projects are years out like 2024-2025. However a new highway from Hudson Bridge Rd to Jonesboro Rd is underway now from Jodeco Rd to Mt. Olive Rd in phase one. Phase two Hudson Bridge Rd to Jodeco starts late fall of this year! It is going to take time to fix the shameful actions of the past under new leadership but securing the funds was step one to improving traffic flow.
