Shiloh, NC

obxtoday.com

William R. Forehand

William Rufus Forehand, age 90, of Camden, NC died on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Camden County, NC on January 4, 1932 to the late Cecil Whitehurst Forehand and Evelyn Voliva Forehand, he was the loving husband of June Burgess Forehand. He was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church and a founding member of the Shiloh Volunteer Fire Department.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NC
Richard J. Burris

Richard J. Burris

Kill Devil Hills – Richard Joseph Harris, 77, passed away August 24, 2022 at his home. A long-time resident of Kill Devil Hills, NC he was born in Massillon, Ohio and grew up in Salisbury, MD. Richard was a graduate of McDaniel College. He built his career in health care in the state of Vermont where he lived for over 25 years.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
Harry Adam Shumate

Harry Adam Shumate

Harry Adam Shumate, 95, of Kitty Hawk, NC died Sunday, August 28, 2022, at his home. A native of Bath County, Virginia, he was born August 10, 1927, to the late Julia Helmick Shumate and Kenton Fisher Shumate. Harry served his country honorably during the Korean War with the United...
KITTY HAWK, NC
obxtoday.com

Business After Hours event set for October 6 at Elizabethan Gardens

The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce is holding a Business After Hours at The Elizabethan Gardens on Thursday, October 6th from 5:30 – 7:30 PM. They are located at 1411 National Park Drive, Manteo. This is an opportunity for businesses to network in the community. “Fanciful and elaborate gardens...
MANTEO, NC
obxtoday.com

‘First Friday’ of September kicks off this evening in Downtown Manteo

“First Friday” has returned for the month of September! Celebrate the First Friday of September on Friday, September 2, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. in Downtown Manteo. Dare Arts will have Joseph Caroppoli’s art exhibit opening reception and The Rea Family Band playing live music in The Courtyard starting at 6 p.m. The Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs will be playing acoustic tunes at Old Tom Street, Stereo In Words will be playing at Magnolia Pavilion. An array of Manteo restaurants will have live music as well.
MANTEO, NC
obxtoday.com

East coast surfers surge in Round 1 of the WRV Outer Banks Pro

The World Surf League (WSL) North America Qualifying Series (QS) WRV Outer Banks Pro pres. by Pacifico QS 1,000 kicked off the 2021/’22 Regional QS season today in challenging, two-foot windswell. Men’s Round 1 bouts were decided before the wind overpowered the incoming tide, but the damage was done by early event standouts. No women’s competition today as they look to make their debuts Friday, September 2.
KITTY HAWK, NC
obxtoday.com

Dare County Sheriff’s Office blotter for August 2022

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following property crimes last month:. Larceny by Employee. 46000 block of NC 12 Hwy, Buxton. Employee stealing from the business. Under Investigation. August 5, 2022. Forgery and Uttering. 26000 block of NC 12 Hwy, Waves. Subject purchased items with counterfeit money. Under...
DARE COUNTY, NC
obxtoday.com

Applications now being accepted for Artist Support Grants

Artists are now eligible to apply for Artist Support Grants through a partnership between the North Carolina Arts Council, Pocosin Arts, Arts of the Pamlico, Dare Arts and Martin County Arts Council. Artist Support Grants is a program funded by the N.C. Arts Council to provide the opportunity for local...
DARE COUNTY, NC
obxtoday.com

Stacked fields, opening day anticipation builds for WRV Outer Banks Pro Surf Competition presented by Pacifico

The World Surf League (WSL) North America Qualifying Series (QS) has arrived on the famed coastline of Outer Banks for the 2022 WRV Outer Banks Pro presented by Pacifico QS 1000. Competitors are fresh off their performances in Virginia Beach and looking for more in the shadow of Jennette’s Pier. A LIVE broadcast will feature some of the region’s top-tier talents beginning August 31 – September 4.
NAGS HEAD, NC

