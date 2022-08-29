ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Counties with the oldest homes in Tennessee

By Stacker
There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units.

Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more updated pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties in Tennessee with the oldest homes using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the median year the structure was built according to 2020 5-year estimates. Ties are broken by the highest percentage of homes built before 1939.

The country’s domestic architecture is perhaps best characterized by a rugged individualism as opposed to the hybridization of disparate architectural elements. As Maya Angelou once perceptively observed , “the ache for home lives in all of us,” a phrase that has meant very different things to different people.

Modest or palatial, there is no shortage of noteworthy homes in the U.S. Log cabins constructed by industrious pioneers have dotted the landscape alongside traditional Native American dwellings ever since immigrant Swedes introduced them to the New World in 1638. The unprecedented personal fortunes amassed by the so-called “Robber Barons” at the close of the 19th century gave way to the construction of a staggering number of Gilded Age estates.

The ravages of time spared neither the sumptuous nor the humble. Stately mansions, often prohibitively costly to maintain in the modern era, were frequently neglected; simple structures were forgotten, discarded by their owners, and damaged by natural elements.

However, the tireless efforts of architectural preservationists and local historical societies have saved many of these homes from demolition, leading to their inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places and thereby safeguarding them for future generations.

Keep reading to learn more about which counties in Tennessee have the oldest homes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xGYEy_0hZfChDr00
Ballinindasierra // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Hardin County

– Median year homes built: 1984
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 3.3% (463 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 19.5% (2,749 homes)
– Total homes built: 14,109

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ABqp9_0hZfChDr00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Benton County

– Median year homes built: 1984
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 3.9% (358 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 20.5% (1,880 homes)
– Total homes built: 9,158

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1akPth_0hZfChDr00
Canva

#48. Hickman County

– Median year homes built: 1984
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 5.0% (531 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 19.0% (2,008 homes)
– Total homes built: 10,541

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ALcbS_0hZfChDr00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Wayne County

– Median year homes built: 1984
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 5.4% (397 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 20.4% (1,498 homes)
– Total homes built: 7,353

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29tbN8_0hZfChDr00
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Trousdale County

– Median year homes built: 1984
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 5.8% (212 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 28.2% (1,039 homes)
– Total homes built: 3,685

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x5uut_0hZfChDr00
Walker Kinsler // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Hawkins County

– Median year homes built: 1984
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 7.3% (2,009 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 18.6% (5,097 homes)
– Total homes built: 27,406

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DCaQn_0hZfChDr00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Washington County

– Median year homes built: 1984
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 7.7% (4,694 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 24.5% (14,899 homes)
– Total homes built: 60,778

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j6V6y_0hZfChDr00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Claiborne County

– Median year homes built: 1984
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 7.8% (1,209 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 24.4% (3,795 homes)
– Total homes built: 15,539

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uhYY0_0hZfChDr00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Morgan County

– Median year homes built: 1984
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 8.3% (748 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 24.5% (2,217 homes)
– Total homes built: 9,055

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BJubk_0hZfChDr00
Canva

#41. Madison County

– Median year homes built: 1983
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 6.2% (2,672 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 18.7% (8,090 homes)
– Total homes built: 43,320

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tr8Pi_0hZfChDr00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Van Buren County

– Median year homes built: 1983
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 6.9% (186 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 26.3% (709 homes)
– Total homes built: 2,697

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UYc56_0hZfChDr00
Ɱ // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Knox County

– Median year homes built: 1983
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 7.0% (14,533 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 23.0% (47,708 homes)
– Total homes built: 207,611

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZTVfW_0hZfChDr00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Franklin County

– Median year homes built: 1983
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 7.6% (1,484 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 18.7% (3,651 homes)
– Total homes built: 19,508

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OaTWM_0hZfChDr00
Canva

#37. Grundy County

– Median year homes built: 1983
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 9.6% (624 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 21.0% (1,355 homes)
– Total homes built: 6,467

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VzBE1_0hZfChDr00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Hancock County

– Median year homes built: 1983
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 12.1% (438 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 19.6% (707 homes)
– Total homes built: 3,609

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iQbuy_0hZfChDr00
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#35. McNairy County

– Median year homes built: 1982
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 3.5% (417 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 17.8% (2,142 homes)
– Total homes built: 12,066

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tmji7_0hZfChDr00
Canva

#34. Campbell County

– Median year homes built: 1982
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 5.6% (1,177 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 20.7% (4,393 homes)
– Total homes built: 21,207

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08y0ug_0hZfChDr00
Canva

#33. Davidson County

– Median year homes built: 1982
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 6.3% (20,147 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 25.7% (82,291 homes)
– Total homes built: 319,739

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cn6Rh_0hZfChDr00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#32. DeKalb County

– Median year homes built: 1982
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 6.6% (638 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 21.0% (2,036 homes)
– Total homes built: 9,686

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NjEm1_0hZfChDr00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#31. McMinn County

– Median year homes built: 1982
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 7.0% (1,641 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 19.5% (4,577 homes)
– Total homes built: 23,458

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T0wK3_0hZfChDr00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Johnson County

– Median year homes built: 1982
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 7.5% (678 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 20.2% (1,818 homes)
– Total homes built: 8,997

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p8uLv_0hZfChDr00
Cj4258 // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Henry County

– Median year homes built: 1982
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 9.4% (1,625 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 17.1% (2,947 homes)
– Total homes built: 17,270

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zIGFd_0hZfChDr00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Smith County

– Median year homes built: 1982
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 9.9% (877 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 17.0% (1,506 homes)
– Total homes built: 8,838

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c0HqZ_0hZfChDr00
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Lincoln County

– Median year homes built: 1982
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 10.6% (1,661 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 21.7% (3,393 homes)
– Total homes built: 15,624

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wkIQq_0hZfChDr00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Decatur County

– Median year homes built: 1981
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 4.7% (327 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 21.0% (1,458 homes)
– Total homes built: 6,929

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O1rd1_0hZfChDr00
RealElectrical // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Hardeman County

– Median year homes built: 1981
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 6.2% (680 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 14.4% (1,589 homes)
– Total homes built: 11,023

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gPGme_0hZfChDr00
AppalachianCentrist // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Greene County

– Median year homes built: 1981
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 7.1% (2,322 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 20.2% (6,596 homes)
– Total homes built: 32,655

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31GgeS_0hZfChDr00
Thomas R Machnitzki (thomasmachnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Lauderdale County

– Median year homes built: 1981
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 7.4% (842 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 19.0% (2,152 homes)
– Total homes built: 11,343

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ko3OM_0hZfChDr00
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Giles County

– Median year homes built: 1981
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 11.2% (1,584 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 18.9% (2,678 homes)
– Total homes built: 14,156

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZQ7ns_0hZfChDr00
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Lawrence County

– Median year homes built: 1980
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 6.9% (1,252 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 18.4% (3,351 homes)
– Total homes built: 18,256

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zInVD_0hZfChDr00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Overton County

– Median year homes built: 1980
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 8.3% (859 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 19.3% (2,001 homes)
– Total homes built: 10,385

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sNB2s_0hZfChDr00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Houston County

– Median year homes built: 1980
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 9.9% (418 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 17.6% (747 homes)
– Total homes built: 4,238

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14iiE5_0hZfChDr00
Christina Blust // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Humphreys County

– Median year homes built: 1979
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 8.1% (730 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 18.0% (1,614 homes)
– Total homes built: 8,983

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UNsf3_0hZfChDr00
AppalachianCentrist // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Hamblen County

– Median year homes built: 1978
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 2.8% (766 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 12.4% (3,368 homes)
– Total homes built: 27,240

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GCC6n_0hZfChDr00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Warren County

– Median year homes built: 1978
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 5.0% (903 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 14.9% (2,688 homes)
– Total homes built: 18,018

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42FkZN_0hZfChDr00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Roane County

– Median year homes built: 1978
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 7.8% (1,991 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 17.8% (4,568 homes)
– Total homes built: 25,690

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u1nco_0hZfChDr00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Hamilton County

– Median year homes built: 1978
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 8.2% (13,383 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 21.9% (35,797 homes)
– Total homes built: 163,605

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48TVw9_0hZfChDr00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Weakley County

– Median year homes built: 1978
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 8.4% (1,306 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 17.8% (2,775 homes)
– Total homes built: 15,613

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wH0Pd_0hZfChDr00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Carter County

– Median year homes built: 1978
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 11.1% (3,124 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 15.7% (4,425 homes)
– Total homes built: 28,236

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WMwrr_0hZfChDr00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Carroll County

– Median year homes built: 1977
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 6.6% (881 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 15.1% (2,004 homes)
– Total homes built: 13,256

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O7GeC_0hZfChDr00
Canva

#10. Haywood County

– Median year homes built: 1977
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 8.4% (705 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 16.5% (1,391 homes)
– Total homes built: 8,419

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R01VE_0hZfChDr00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Anderson County

– Median year homes built: 1976
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 4.4% (1,545 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 14.5% (5,072 homes)
– Total homes built: 35,057

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yW7nV_0hZfChDr00
Canva

#8. Shelby County

– Median year homes built: 1976
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 6.0% (24,236 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 15.2% (61,822 homes)
– Total homes built: 406,026

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0194oI_0hZfChDr00
GamblinMonkey // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Dyer County

– Median year homes built: 1976
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 7.5% (1,268 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 12.9% (2,188 homes)
– Total homes built: 16,933

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hH7ZP_0hZfChDr00
Flickr user chiacomo // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Lake County

– Median year homes built: 1976
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 8.3% (216 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 13.5% (351 homes)
– Total homes built: 2,592

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UdEiI_0hZfChDr00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Crockett County

– Median year homes built: 1976
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 9.5% (611 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 14.0% (900 homes)
– Total homes built: 6,427

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IcHgV_0hZfChDr00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Unicoi County

– Median year homes built: 1976
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 13.2% (1,179 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 14.1% (1,257 homes)
– Total homes built: 8,914

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yz7G0_0hZfChDr00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Sullivan County

– Median year homes built: 1975
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 6.9% (5,224 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 14.4% (10,875 homes)
– Total homes built: 75,518

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gosm8_0hZfChDr00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Gibson County

– Median year homes built: 1975
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 8.0% (1,804 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 19.8% (4,479 homes)
– Total homes built: 22,662

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CxDl8_0hZfChDr00
Thomas R Machnitzki (thomasmachnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Obion County

– Median year homes built: 1974
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 9.3% (1,366 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 12.9% (1,885 homes)
– Total homes built: 14,615

Related
