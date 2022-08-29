ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wanchese, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
obxtoday.com

William David Robinson

William David Robinson, 48, of Ocracoke, NC passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, and friend to many. He will be greatly missed. William was preceded in death by his parents, Kermit and Carleene Robinson, and his brother, George Robinson. He is survived...
OCRACOKE, NC
obxtoday.com

Gregory Scott Flenniken

Gregory Scott Flenniken went to live in heaven with God on Saturday, August 27, 2022. He passed away at home after an extended illness. He was 60 years old. Greg loved the outdoors from the mountains to the shore. He loved to hunt and fish. He was an avid reader. Mostly, he loved spending time with our families ‒ sharing knowledge and experiences with them.
FRISCO, NC
obxtoday.com

Harry Adam Shumate

Harry Adam Shumate, 95, of Kitty Hawk, NC died Sunday, August 28, 2022, at his home. A native of Bath County, Virginia, he was born August 10, 1927, to the late Julia Helmick Shumate and Kenton Fisher Shumate. Harry served his country honorably during the Korean War with the United...
KITTY HAWK, NC
obxtoday.com

William R. Forehand

William Rufus Forehand, age 90, of Camden, NC died on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Camden County, NC on January 4, 1932 to the late Cecil Whitehurst Forehand and Evelyn Voliva Forehand, he was the loving husband of June Burgess Forehand. He was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church and a founding member of the Shiloh Volunteer Fire Department.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wanchese, NC
obxtoday.com

‘First Friday’ of September kicks off this evening in Downtown Manteo

“First Friday” has returned for the month of September! Celebrate the First Friday of September on Friday, September 2, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. in Downtown Manteo. Dare Arts will have Joseph Caroppoli’s art exhibit opening reception and The Rea Family Band playing live music in The Courtyard starting at 6 p.m. The Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs will be playing acoustic tunes at Old Tom Street, Stereo In Words will be playing at Magnolia Pavilion. An array of Manteo restaurants will have live music as well.
MANTEO, NC
obxtoday.com

Business After Hours event set for October 6 at Elizabethan Gardens

The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce is holding a Business After Hours at The Elizabethan Gardens on Thursday, October 6th from 5:30 – 7:30 PM. They are located at 1411 National Park Drive, Manteo. This is an opportunity for businesses to network in the community. “Fanciful and elaborate gardens...
MANTEO, NC
obxtoday.com

East coast surfers surge in Round 1 of the WRV Outer Banks Pro

The World Surf League (WSL) North America Qualifying Series (QS) WRV Outer Banks Pro pres. by Pacifico QS 1,000 kicked off the 2021/’22 Regional QS season today in challenging, two-foot windswell. Men’s Round 1 bouts were decided before the wind overpowered the incoming tide, but the damage was done by early event standouts. No women’s competition today as they look to make their debuts Friday, September 2.
KITTY HAWK, NC
obxtoday.com

Dare County Sheriff’s Office blotter for August 2022

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following property crimes last month:. Larceny by Employee. 46000 block of NC 12 Hwy, Buxton. Employee stealing from the business. Under Investigation. August 5, 2022. Forgery and Uttering. 26000 block of NC 12 Hwy, Waves. Subject purchased items with counterfeit money. Under...
DARE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc Power#Funn#Twiford Funeral Homes#Www Twifordfh Com
obxtoday.com

Stacked fields, opening day anticipation builds for WRV Outer Banks Pro Surf Competition presented by Pacifico

The World Surf League (WSL) North America Qualifying Series (QS) has arrived on the famed coastline of Outer Banks for the 2022 WRV Outer Banks Pro presented by Pacifico QS 1000. Competitors are fresh off their performances in Virginia Beach and looking for more in the shadow of Jennette’s Pier. A LIVE broadcast will feature some of the region’s top-tier talents beginning August 31 – September 4.
NAGS HEAD, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy